1. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, MI

Published: Aug 01, 2016
Overall Money rank: 2

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $28,100
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $14,300
  • Early career earnings: $59,000
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1380/30

Who wouldn’t want to be a part of an alumni association that has a chapter on the moon? The crew of Apollo 15, all U-M grads, actually left a club charter behind on the lunar surface. One of the country’s most affordable elite schools, the University of Michigan accepts less than a third of the nearly 50,000 students who apply annually.

