What Every Senior Should Know About Home Security

The best home security systems for traditional homes are usually focused on theft prevention and smart home integration, but seniors may have different priorities and needs.

If you are a senior intending to age in place or have a family member that needs help with safety measures in their home, read on to learn what you need to know about home security.

Three ways every senior can make their home safer

1. Home renovations

While not traditionally thought of as home security, changing your home to adapt to your lifestyle is an important way of minimizing risks for a senior. Something as simple as installing handrails on a staircase or adding automated lighting to dark rooms and hallways can go a long way to improve the safety and quality of living of a senior aging in place.

In addition, the National Institute of Aging suggests removing area rugs, installing grab bars and reducing fall hazards as ways to make your home safer and more accessible for older adults.

2. Medical alerts

A personal emergency response system (PERS), also known as a medical alert, is a wearable alert that can be triggered in the case of a fall or another type of medical emergency. This can provide greater freedom for a senior to live life at their own pace while giving peace of mind to them and their families.

After ensuring your home is adequately equipped for fall prevention, owning a medical alert system is the next best way to keep a senior safe in the comfort of their home.

3. Emergency phone tree

An emergency phone tree is a list of contacts to call in a specific order in case of an accident or if medical help is needed. The list can contain family members, caregivers or specific medical facilities. Although medical alerts and home security systems may already request a list of emergency contacts, keeping an emergency phone tree for yourself can’t hurt.

Why a home security system is a good idea for seniors

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the elderly are less likely to be victims of nonfatal violent crime, but they are more likely to be victims of crime at their homes than anywhere else. Home security systems can provide a feeling of safety to seniors without the intrusiveness or costs associated with an assisted living facility.

Besides preventing break-ins from intruders, home security systems also keep track of fire hazards, monitor carbon monoxide levels and simplify smart home solutions around the house. Many home security systems also include professional monitoring services, which can come in handy for individuals prone to accidents.

A professionally installed home security system can also include smart home integrated solutions to make a senior’s access to their home easier, such as smart locks. Although seniors can be stereotypically seen as resistant to new technology, these solutions can make their home safer and easier to manage as they get older and potentially more forgetful.

All in all, a home security system can be part of the overall safety plan of a senior who wants to maintain their independence while recognizing the limitations that come with old age. Along with other safety precautions, this can help seniors and their loved ones have peace of mind about the safety of their home.

