Cyber Monday Sales Even Have Apple Discounts. Here's Where to Get Deals on AirPods, iPhones, and More

Apple products are always in-demand gifts for the holidays, and during Cyber Monday sales this year, there are deals on some of the hottest Apple tech — including AirPods and iPhones.

On Cyber Monday, shoppers can save hundreds on the latest Apple products, such as iPhones, Macbooks, AirPods, and iPads. As you might guess, Amazon and Best Buy have some of the best Apple deals on Cyber Monday. But there are also deals out there from Walmart, Target, and Apple itself, which is mostly offering customers Apple gift cards instead of simple discounts. Plus, there are some trade-in options with major discounts on the new iPhone 11 models.

Bear in mind that many retailers match prices on Cyber Monday. So if you see that a Cyber Monday deal is sold out at one site, it’s worth browsing prices at retail competitors. Odds are, the deal is available somewhere.

Amazon Cyber Monday Apple Deals

The latest model of Apple AirPods is on sale at Amazon for $139, which is $20 off the list price of $159.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro is being discounts on Cyber Monday too. A pair of AirPods Pro is on sale at Amazon right now for $239.99, which is $14 off what you’d pay directly from Apple.

Another good Apple deal today at Amazon is the MacBook Air 13-Inch, which is listed at $999 but is on sale on Cyber Monday for $649.99.

Best Buy Apple Deals: iPads and iPhones

Best Buy, like a few other retailers, is offering the latest model of a 32 GB iPad for $249.99 on Cyber Monday (down from the regular price of $330).

Best Buy also has a great deal on iPhone trade-ins partnering with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. You cave $500 on each of the three new iPhone 11 models (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max) by trading in your old iPhone and activating a plan with one of those subscribers. The more recent the trade-in, the better the savings, but older models will still get a chunk of cash taken off the normally pricey smartphone.

Finally, check out Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deal on Apple HomePod smart speakers. HomePods are normally priced at $299.99, but on Cyber Monday Best Buy has them for $199.99 each.

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals on Apple Products

During Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale (which is really just a continuation of its massive Black Friday sale), you can get Apple iPads from $249 and AirPods from $144.

Walmart also is offering a variety of iPhone deals with gift cards: You’ll get Walmart e-gift cards worth $300, $400, and $450 with the purchase of any of the new iPhones. Buying an iPhone XS will get buyers a $450 gift card, for example, while a $300 eGift Card comes with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple Deals — From Apple

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Apple is hosting a special sales event in which you can snag an Apple gift card with different purchases. Buying an iPhone gets you a $50 Apple gift card, while an Apple Watch or AirPods comes with a $25 gift card, an iPad gets $100, and a MacBook purchase gets you $200.

