Amazon Just Brought Back Black Friday Prices on Some Smart TVs and Fire Tablets

Black Friday was nearly two months ago. But Black Friday deals have been resurfacing on Amazon lately. Last week, Amazon brought back the lowest prices on Kindle e-readers we’ve seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

Now, some Amazon Fire tablets and smart TVs are on sale at Amazon with prices that match Black Friday — which had the lowest prices we’d ever seen up until then.

What Black Friday tech deals have returned at Amazon? The tablets and TVs below are up for grabs at the same prices you could have gotten them for on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. In some cases, the deals amount to a discount of 40% or greater. How long will these deals be available? We can’t say for sure. These kinds of offers generally pop up only for a limited time, but Amazon isn’t saying when the deals will expire.

Fire HD 8 16GB: $49.99 (list price $79.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB: $59.99 (list price $99.99)

Fire HD 8 32GB: $79.99 (list price $129.99)

Before browsing at Amazon, take note that not all Fire tablets and smart TVs are on sale with Black Friday pricing. Arguably the overall best Black Friday tablet deal — $29.99 for the Fire 7 tablet that’s normally priced at $49.99 — is not available right now. But the tablet still pretty cheap at the moment, as it’s on sale for $34.99.

Also, take note that electronics retailers compete fiercely on TV and tech pricing, often matching prices or undercutting the competition. We’ve seen that some of the smart TV deals at Amazon are also available for the same prices from retailers such as Best Buy. So, as always, it’s wise to shop around.

