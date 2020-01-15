Flash Deal! Amazon Kindle Prices Are as Cheap as Black Friday Right Now

Don’t worry if you missed out on Amazon’s best Black Friday deals. If there’s one thing we know about Amazon, it’s that when one deal disappears, another is sure to follow — possibly even with a lower price.

While many shoppers think that Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day always have the lowest prices, the truth is that you can find deals just as good as Black Friday popping up randomly throughout the year. Like today, at least when it comes to Amazon Kindles.

At least three Kindle e-reader models are discounted back to their Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices right now:

That last Kindle Paperwhite price is for the 8GB model. The 32GB Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale today at its Black Friday price: $109.99, down from a list price of $159.99.

Why is Amazon featuring Kindle deals today? It’s hard to say with any certainty. Like other manufacturers and retailers such as Apple, Amazon routinely discounts devices and other tech when they have newer models arriving in the marketplace in the near future. So that’s a possible explanation for why Amazon is promoting Kindle discounts, though there’s been no announcement regarding new Kindles coming soon. Then again, the arrival of today’s sale could just be because Amazon likes to drop random deals onto its site to pump up sales now and then.

Also, bear in mind that some people might say that Amazon’s Black Friday Kindle deals weren’t that amazing to begin with — at least not compared to the discounts on some of its other devices.

While today’s Kindle deals are matching the roughly 30% to 35% discounts available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, arguably the best Black Friday tablet deal from Amazon offered the 16GB Fire 7 for $29.99, or 40% off the regular $49.99 price. Other Amazon devices, such as the Echo Dot smart speaker and the Fire TV Stick, had discounts of 50% or more on Black Friday 2019.

