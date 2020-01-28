Amazon Has Great Deals on Apple AirPods and Echo Buds Right Now

The first Echo Buds deals are here, allowing you to save $40 off Amazon’s Alexa-enabled wireless earbuds.

Amazon introduced Echo Buds last fall as a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods. Their full retail prices compare at $129.99 for Echo Buds versus $159 for the standard AirPods with the regular (not wireless) charging case.

Shoppers may have expected that there would be big discounts on Echo Buds around Black Friday, along with great deals on AirPods. But major markdowns never happened on either. Lately, though, Amazon has rolled out AirPods deals, offering them for $128.99.

And this week, Amazon Echo Buds went on sale for the first time since launching: You can buy a pair right now for $89.99, a $40 discount off the regular price.

Amazon Echo Buds have a 3.5-star rating based on over 3,000 reviews at Amazon. Few people think that Echo Buds live up to the theory that they might become “AirPods killers,” but most reviewers say the sound quality is decent and the lower price is definitely a strong selling point. Many early reviewers complained about uneven charging, in which one or the other Echo Bud died much sooner than the other.

When working properly, Echo Buds have a battery life that lasts five hours on a full charge. A 15-minute “quick charge” option will allow you to use Echo Buds for two hours. Echo Buds come with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, so you can control your music, ask for directions, check your calendar, or make a phone call without using your hands or taking your phone out of your pocket.

Of course, the consensus says that the absolute best wireless earbuds on the market are Apple AirPods Pro, the souped-up new version of the Apple AirPods. But you’ll pay the price to get that highest level of quality. AirPods Pro go for $249 at full retail price, and though they’re on sale at Amazon for $234.99 at the moment, they’re also listed as “temporarily out of stock.” You can still order a pair, but it’s unclear when they’ll be delivered.

