Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops, TVs, Tablets, and Phones
One of the biggest things shoppers have been anticipating for Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a great deal on a TV, tablet, smart speaker, or other digital device or gadget. If you're in that group, you won't be disappointed.
The best Prime Day deals usually include some jaw-dropping bargains on TVs, phones, and other electronics (including Instant Pots!), and this year is no exception. For Amazon Prime Day best deals in all things tech, read on.
That's assuming you're an Amazon Prime member. As always, most Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you're not a member of the service, which includes two-day (or faster) free shipping on most Amazon purchases and generally costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here.
If you're not interested in Amazon Prime and its annual fees, but are still interested in tech deals, take note that many Amazon competitors are having huge sales to compete with Prime Day — and they feature plenty of discounts on laptops, phones, TVs, and more. In particular, Walmart has a massive sale right now with tons of tech deals that are well worth checking out.
Below, we've rounded up Amazon's best TV deals, laptop deals, phone deals, video gaming deals, smart home and smartwatch deals during the Prime Day 2019 sale, which officially takes place on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16. You're going to be blown away.
Best TV Deals on Prime Day
Sony 70-Inch Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 (down from $1,598)
Toshiba 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire Edition: $189.99 (down from $329.99)
Toshiba 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire Edition: $304.99 (down from $379.99)
Best Smart Speaker and Smart Home Deals
Echo 2nd Generation Smart Speaker: $49.99 (down from $99.99)
Echo Show 2nd Generation, Smart Speaker With 10” Screen: $159.99 (down from $229.99)
Ring Video Doorbell: $69.99 (down from $99.99)
Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa: $195 (down from $249)
Best Laptop Deals
HP Chromebook 14" Laptop With HD Screen, Chrome OS: $179.99 (down from $299.99)
Acer Aspire 5, 15.6" Laptop With HD Screen, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10: $269 (down from $349.99)
Best Tablet Deals
Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB With 10” Screen: $99.99 (down from $149.99. You can also save an extra $20 buying two for $179.98)
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, 32GB With 8” Screen: $79.99 (down from $129.99. You can also save an extra $20 buying two for $139.98)
Apple iPad With Wi-Fi, 9.7" Retina Display, 128GB, Latest Model: $299 (down from $429)
Apple iPad Pro With Wi-Fi + Cellular, 10.5" Retina Display, 512GB, Previous Model: $1,039 (down from $1,129)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A With 10.1" Display, 16 GB: $159.99 (down from $279.99)
Best Smartphone Deals
Google - Pixel 3 XL 64GB Phone (Unlocked): $639 (down from $899.99)
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB GSM 4G LTE Phone (Unlocked): $349.99 (down from $599.99)
Best Video Gaming Deals
Nintendo Joy-Con For Nintendo Switch: Save 25% (down from $79.99)
Oculus Go 32GB Virtual Reality Headset: $159 (down from $199)
HP Pavilion Gaming PC Desktop Computer With 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10: $479.99 (down from $769.99)
Best Deals on Apple Watches and Smart Watches
Apple Watch Series 3 With GPS + Cellular: $229 (down from $379)
Garmin Vivoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch: $206.39 (down from $279.99)
