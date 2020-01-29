Best Buy and Amazon Have Killer iPad Deals Right Now

When is the best time to buy Apple products at the lowest price? The truth is that Apple deals pop up quite regularly around the calendar year. Sure, there are great deals around Black Friday — for example, MacBook Airs on sale for $650 (down from $999 normally) — but you’ll find awesome Apple discounts at other times as well. Like now.

Best Buy just launched several interesting Apple deals (on iPads in particular), and in some cases the prices are just as good as they were on Black Friday.

Best Apple iPad Deals

The latest model 10.2-inch Apple iPad 128GB WiFi normally costs $429.99. But you can get it for $100 off right now, in Best Buy stores (though availability may be limited) and online with free shipping. Best Buy’s Apple sale features the iPad 128GB in several colors, including silver and space gray, for $329.99.

Courtesy of Best Buy

That price matches the best iPad deal for this model we saw around the 2019 Black Friday-Cyber Monday period. How long will the iPad sale be available? The answer’s not clear. So it’s probably best to snag this deal sooner than later if you’re interested. For what it’s worth, at last check, Amazon was matching the $329.99 price for the 128GB iPad.

It’s worth noting that the $330 128GB iPad price is quite a bit cheaper than the latest version of the Apple iPad mini, which is obviously smaller (7.9-inch display), comes with half the storage space (64GB), and is listed at $384 at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Buy has other iPad deals now too, including the latest model 10.2-inch iPad 32GB WiFi for $249.99, down from $329.99 normally. It’s available in space gray and gold, among other colors, at that sale price. And yes, Amazon is matching that $249.99 iPad deal at the moment as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Is this the cheapest price ever for the iPad 32GB? No. For a very brief period around Cyber Monday 2019, the iPad 32GB was on sale for $230. But the $249-$250 32GB iPad deal was generally the best shoppers could find from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy during the highly competitive weeks leading up to Christmas.

Oh, and if you can’t get enough of tech deals, check out the sales on Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo buds, and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones we’ve spotted lately. They too have prices that are as good or lower than Black Friday.

