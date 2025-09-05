Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Crypto traders are always on the prowl for up-and-coming coins in the market. After all, choosing the right one when it's still cheap could mean enormous gains over the long term.

As a result, some enthusiasts are chasing the next so-called “1,000x coin,” meaning the next crypto project with the potential to grow 1,000 times its original value. Under that level of growth, a coin or token worth 10 cents on release would increase to a value of $100. Suddenly, those 100 coins or tokens you bought for the paltry sum of $10 would deliver $10,000 in gains.

These gains aren’t just theoretical, either. Think of the early adopters of bitcoin, who bought the coin when it traded for mere cents — each one is now worth over $112k. Another example is solana, which traded below $1 as late as 2020 before climbing above $212 during the last bull run.

Under the right conditions, digital assets can achieve meteoric rises in a matter of months. But for every project that skyrockets, many more fall into obscurity. In fact, the vast majority of coins and tokens launched in recent years have either become inactive or lost nearly all their value within a year, according to research by CoinGecko and other industry trackers.

That’s why it’s important to be prudent (and selective) when considering high-risk crypto investments. This guide explains some of the names that could be big-time gainers moving forward, and how crypto traders can go about finding others with high potential.

The next cryptos that could make it big

Due to the number of coins and tokens regularly coming to the market, there is always a variety of crypto that could make it big. While 1,000x may be some investors’ goal, there’s no predicting which cryptos have the chance to gain that much. So here are some worth keeping an eye on, even if they cannot achieve the 1,000x level.

For high-risk, high-reward options, meme coins like bitcoin hyper (HYPER), token 6900 (T6900) and maxi doge (MAXI) fit the bill. Because they are meme coins, they don’t have much utility and their growth is driven almost entirely by hype. While they could reach astronomical values, they could just as easily crash and burn, leaving holders with nothing but losses.

One coin that might sound familiar to many is Wall Street pepe (WEPE), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that combines the Pepe the Frog meme with aspects of Wall Street trading and DeFi. It currently sits about 80% below its all-time high but still several times above its lowest price. The token remains highly volatile despite a live market and some traction.

Another noteworthy crypto is bonk (BONK), Solana’s flagship meme coin. Since the coin was airdropped to its users, it has become a fixture on exchanges. People still talk about its 1,000x potential because it has become the default meme brand on Solana. But that level of growth would mean reaching a market cap of approximately $1.6 trillion, which is no small feat.

Best Wallet token (BEST) is another interesting option. As the native token of a noncustodial, multi‑chain wallet, it offers reduced transaction fees, enhanced staking rewards and priority access to curated presales on the Best Wallet platform. Though it has more structure and transparency than purely speculative coins, reaching 1,000x growth currently seems implausible.

Spark (SPK) — a governance and staking token — has been making the rounds lately. Launched in June 2025, it is tied to a multi‑chain, decentralized finance (DeFi) network with over $7 billion in total value locked. Spark has a clear use case and is listed on major exchanges. While 1,000x growth remains improbable at this time, the project’s infrastructure and liquidity make it less speculative than other candidates.

The folly of chasing the next 1,000x coin

All of aforementioned coins and tokens share one key characteristic: There’s no way to tell if they can grow their values by 1,000x.

Some factors have been identified for previous 1,000x candidates, including unique utility, scalability and a compelling story. But whether they’re a groundbreaking utility token or simply a meme coin, it’s nearly impossible to tell whether they will reach that benchmark.

Indeed, the reality is that the “1,000x” label is a marketing hook. This level of growth is possible only for the smallest of projects — those starting near zero — and is usually tied more to hype cycles than fundamentals.

The most useful way to think of 1,000x coins is to see them as nothing more than crypto projects with a high potential for rapid growth. That way, crypto enthusiasts can still engage in speculative trading while avoiding the disappointment of falling short of the unbelievable high standards set by the 1,000x bar.

How to find — and buy — high-potential crypto

When it comes to finding high-potential cryptocurrencies, there are three pillars that stand out:

Fundamentals Crypto signals Community traction

Strong projects have a clear vision, credible teams, innovative technology and tokenomics — how a token is created, distributed and used within its ecosystem — that encourage growth.

Low market-cap coins often carry the most upside but also the highest risk. So it pays to check liquidity and developer activity before investing. For larger, safer coins and tokens, beginners typically start with centralized exchanges, such as Coinbase, Binance and Kraken.

An easier way to spot the next big crypto

To access early-stage opportunities, you’ll need to dive into the world of DeFi via a decentralized exchange (DEX) like Uniswap or PancakeSwap. There, you can trade base tokens (e.g., ETH, BNB, SOL) for newer coins. Crypto platforms like Best Wallet also advertise and grant exclusive access to coin presales.

Best Wallet is also a launchpad for spotting and investing in coins before they hit the market. Users get early access to vetted projects — including crypto presales — with clear details on stages, pricing and launch dates. The app also tracks market sentiment, giving users a clearer view of overall mood and helping them avoid emotion-driven decisions during presales.

Best Wallet’s scam filter and watchlists flag questionable coins, while its portfolio tracker displays exposure to higher-risk coins so users’ portfolios can stay balanced. Together, these tools make it safer and easier to discover and invest in new coins early.

As always, remember that the crypto market remains highly speculative — even more so for any coins or tokens being touted as “the next big thing.” High-potential cryptos can grow 100x or more, but be mindful that most of them will ultimately fail. Treat early-stage investing like venture capital: many misses, a few life-changing winners.

