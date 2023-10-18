Best Banks and Credit Unions in New York of 2023-2024

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 5.05% APY* with CIT's Platinum Savings Account With $5,000 min. balance for APY

In many states, local banks are popular options for their tendency to offer higher interest rates, more flexible terms and lower fees than larger national institutions. Bank officials often live within the communities they serve, giving them specific knowledge and understanding of their customers’ needs.

These are the best banks and credit unions in New York for 2023-2024:

Best Overall: Corning Credit Union View Rates

Corning Credit Union earns best overall for its highly rated customer experience, support and high APY on checking and savings accounts. When account activity requirements are met, Corning’s Windfall Checking Account pays 3% APY on balances up to $20,000. Customers also get refunded whenever they use an out-of-network ATM fee, and there are no fees for writing checks.

Pros Low opening balance

No monthly fees

Overdraft protection

Up to $30 refunds for out-of-network ATM fees Cons APY requirements may be steep for some customers

Best for Customer Satisfaction: New York Community Bank View Rates

Rated above average in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

New York Community Bank was ranked above average for customer satisfaction in New York by J.D. Power in 2023 and ranked highest overall the previous year. It has a plethora of checking and savings options to choose from, including dedicated accounts for students and military members. Customers of New York Community Bank can enjoy low opening balances and no monthly fees.

Pros Unlimited check writing

56,000+-ATM network Cons APY amount for certain accounts not disclosed

Best Rate: USALLIANCE Financial Credit Union View Rates

We chose USALLIANCE’s High Dividend Savings Account for best rate because it pays 4.65% on balances of $500 or more. The New York-based credit union maintains a competitive rate to ensure customers get the best rates possible.

Pros No monthly maintenance fee

Low opening balance Cons No ATM card with High Dividend Savings Account

Best Fees: Ridgewood Savings Bank View Rates

Ridgewood Savings Bank has very low monthly service fees that can be easily waived, and some accounts do not have any fees. Its free Green Checking Account offers debit card rewards and no minimum balance required. Customers can enjoy lower out-of-network ATM and overdraft fees.

Pros ID theft on-call resolution

90,000+-ATM Network Cons No interest on Green Checking Account

Best Rewards: AmeriCU Credit Union View Rates

When it comes to perks, AmeriCU had the most of all the options we considered. Membership to this credit union includes relationship tiers that can earn customers discounts and rebates, as well as military benefits, scholarships and credit card rewards.

Pros No minimum required to open checking account

Debit card and ATM access

No per-check charges Cons Low APY on savings

No APY for checking

Extensive requirements to qualify for certain perks

How we chose the Best Banks of 2023-2024

To determine our list of Best Banks for 2023-2024, Money staff evaluated 273 of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. You can read our full methodology here.

