Best Banks and Credit Unions in New York of 2023-2024
In many states, local banks are popular options for their tendency to offer higher interest rates, more flexible terms and lower fees than larger national institutions. Bank officials often live within the communities they serve, giving them specific knowledge and understanding of their customers’ needs.
These are the best banks and credit unions in New York for 2023-2024:
- Corning Credit Union - Best Overall
- New York Community Bank - Best Customer Satisfaction
- USALLIANCE Financial Credit Union - Best Rates
- Ridgewood Savings Bank - Best Fees
- AmeriCU Credit Union - Best Rewards
Corning Credit Union earns best overall for its highly rated customer experience, support and high APY on checking and savings accounts. When account activity requirements are met, Corning’s Windfall Checking Account pays 3% APY on balances up to $20,000. Customers also get refunded whenever they use an out-of-network ATM fee, and there are no fees for writing checks.
- Low opening balance
- No monthly fees
- Overdraft protection
- Up to $30 refunds for out-of-network ATM fees
- APY requirements may be steep for some customers
Rated above average in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study
New York Community Bank was ranked above average for customer satisfaction in New York by J.D. Power in 2023 and ranked highest overall the previous year. It has a plethora of checking and savings options to choose from, including dedicated accounts for students and military members. Customers of New York Community Bank can enjoy low opening balances and no monthly fees.
- Unlimited check writing
- 56,000+-ATM network
- APY amount for certain accounts not disclosed
We chose USALLIANCE’s High Dividend Savings Account for best rate because it pays 4.65% on balances of $500 or more. The New York-based credit union maintains a competitive rate to ensure customers get the best rates possible.
- No monthly maintenance fee
- Low opening balance
- No ATM card with High Dividend Savings Account
Ridgewood Savings Bank has very low monthly service fees that can be easily waived, and some accounts do not have any fees. Its free Green Checking Account offers debit card rewards and no minimum balance required. Customers can enjoy lower out-of-network ATM and overdraft fees.
- ID theft on-call resolution
- 90,000+-ATM Network
- No interest on Green Checking Account
When it comes to perks, AmeriCU had the most of all the options we considered. Membership to this credit union includes relationship tiers that can earn customers discounts and rebates, as well as military benefits, scholarships and credit card rewards.
- No minimum required to open checking account
- Debit card and ATM access
- No per-check charges
- Low APY on savings
- No APY for checking
- Extensive requirements to qualify for certain perks
How we chose the Best Banks of 2023-2024
To determine our list of Best Banks for 2023-2024, Money staff evaluated 273 of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. You can read our full methodology here.
