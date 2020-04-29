20 Mother's Day Gift Ideas That Are Perfect for 2020

Mother’s Day 2020, coming up on Sunday, May 10, will be strange. You probably can’t take your mother out for brunch, and you might not even be able to give her a hug.

But amid the surreal and stressful backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, it may feel more important than ever to celebrate Mother’s Day and appreciate the strong, inspiring women in your life. According to a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey, two-thirds of people say they are “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to celebrate the holiday this year, and participants expect to spend an average of $205 this year on Mother’s Day gifts and celebrations, up slightly from 2019.

Splurging on Mother’s Day presents this year may be complicated because so many restaurants and stores are still closed. That’s why we’ve assembled the list below of great Mother’s Day gifts that you can buy online.

What kinds of presents make sense for Mother’s Day this year? Because stay-at-home orders remain in place in much of the country, this might not be the year to give jewelry, fancy clothes, or some other item that your mom really can’t show off around town at the moment. Instead, data from the NRF suggests increased interest in Mother’s Day gifts that make things more pleasant or at least less boring in quarantine, including books, housewares, gardening supplies, and electronics. You probably can’t go wrong with classics like wine, chocolate, and flowers too.

We’ve divided our online Mother’s Day gift idea suggestions into the following sections:

• Best Tech Gifts for Moms

• Classic Mother’s Day Gifts

• Gifts for Moms Who Love Wine and Coffee

• Great Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for 2020

• Mother’s Day Gifts for Comfort Around the House

It’s probably a good idea to order gifts for mom extra early this year. As you’d imagine, because so many physical stores are closed, online retailers have sometimes been overwhelmed. You shouldn’t expect shipping to be as fast as usual, nor for there to be as many free shipping deals on Mother’s Day gifts this year.

Best Tech Gifts for Moms

Tech might not normally seem like the most suitable Mother’s Day gift. But 2020 is far from normal. Setting your mom up with a nice new iPad (mini or the latest 10.2-inch model) or Amazon Fire tablet to make it easier for her to browse the news and Zoom with family and friends is quite the thoughtful gesture this year.

Bear in mind, however, that many tablets are in high demand right now, and some models are sold out or won’t be in stock for a few weeks. Due to the high demand, you probably won’t be able to find any iPad deals for Mother’s Day 2020, but you will make your mom happy be having a new iPad delivered to her.

This digital picture frame might seem like it’s on the expensive side. But it has a 4.5-star rating at Amazon based on over 1,600 reviews, thanks in part to a 10-inch touch screen that’ll display all your mom’s photos brilliantly. Perhaps best of all, it can be set up in seconds, and family and friends can email photos straight from their phones to the frame. That’s especially nice if your mom can’t see you in person on Mother’s Day.

Going for walks is one of the few things people can and should be doing outside lately. If your mom, grandmother, or spouse is a big walker, she’s probably heading out into the neighborhood solo every day. A nice pair of wireless earbuds could keep her company, so she can listen to music, a podcast, or a book on tape. And most people say that Apple AirPods are the most comfortable and altogether best earbuds you can buy. If you really want to splurge on Mother’s Day, get her the AirPods Pro ($234.95), which have superior comfort and sound.

Classic Mother’s Day Gifts

For most moms, chocolate is a can’t-miss Mother’s Day gift. If the dark chocolate gift box we suggest doesn’t seem right for your mom, Amazon has special pages devoted to gifts from top chocolate brands like Godiva, Lindt, and Ghirardelli, plus a huge variety of gift packages featuring perennial favorites from Hershey’s and Dove.

Be aware, however, that delivery can be tricky for certain kinds of chocolates, because they’re sensitive to heat. Free shipping is not always available for chocolate gift packages sold by Amazon — you sometimes have to pay $10 or so for delivery, even if you’re an Amazon Prime member or hit a minimum purchase threshold. You may be better off going directly to the seller to purchase Mother’s Day chocolates: Godiva, for example, is offering free shipping on purchases of $25 or more, and delivery is guaranteed for Mother’s Day if your order is completed by 1p.m. ET on May 1.

It’s the perfect gift if your mom loves chocolate, and she’s also nuts for nuts.

Whether you order roses, sunflowers, tulips, or a potted hydrangea your mom can plant in her yard, flowers are another sure-to-please classic Mother’s Day gift. But beware that this is also a gift category that doesn’t necessarily come with free shipping. Depending on what flowers you choose and where you order, shipping might cost $15 to $20 extra.

Our suggestion for a Mother’s Day gift of pink roses comes with free delivery from Amazon. Other flower delivery services, like Ava’s Flowers, are offering free shipping on all orders, while still others, such as The Bouqs, have deals like free weekday delivery for orders over $100.

Gifts for Moms Who Love Wine and Coffee

First Leaf Wine Subscription: From $90 per shipment of 6 bottles

Of the many wine club subscriptions you can choose from, First Leaf is a solid choice with good value. The prices are reasonable, starting at about $15 a bottle, which is the equivalent of 40% to 60% off what you’d pay in your local wine store for a comparable choice. There are also multiple options in terms of delivery frequency, so you can choose a plan that works best for your mom (and your budget).

It might seem easy nowadays to skip right to the wine and forget that you should also have some snacks to nosh on — and something to serve your cheese, crackers, and fruit on. This cheese board is handsome and handy, with a hidden slide-out tray for holding a cheese knife and other utensils.

OK, so your mom might not be hosting a party anytime soon that would require eight wine glasses. But this set of Riedel glasses comes highly recommended by sommeliers, and you can add a personalized card telling your mom that hopefully you’ll be able to clink glasses as a group soon enough.

If your mom’s routine used to include one or two trips a day to Starbucks, perhaps this gift basket will offer the sweet pick-me-up she needs.

It brews in six different sizes, from a single cup to a full carafe, and makes everything from lattes to macchiatos and even iced coffee. Customers are happy with this model too: It has a rating over 4.5 stars based on 1,200+ reviews at Amazon.

Great Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for 2020

Mother’s Day Brunch Gift Card

Unfortunately, given the stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, you probably can’t treat your mom this year to Mother’s Day brunch at her favorite restaurant. But local restaurants throughout the country are offering takeout and delivery. You can support local businesses and make your mom happy by purchasing a gift card to her favorite restaurant, or by ordering a special meal for pickup or delivery through your preferred app.

Gift cards for major chain restaurants like Red Lobster, Olive Garden, and Cheesecake Factory can also be purchased at Amazon, with free shipping. But you may want to look directly at the restaurant’s website for special bonus deals: The Cheesecake Factory, for example, is offering a $10 bonus right now with the purchase of any $50 gift card.

It’s unsurprising that interest in giving books for Mother’s Day has spiked this year. The bestselling book on Amazon for weeks is a touching murder-mystery novel that was picked for Reese Witherspoon’s book club and makes a great Mother’s Day gift.

With businesses closed and quarantines still in full effect in much of the country, has there ever been a better time to focus on your garden? With these special clawed Garden Genie garden gloves — which have a rating over 4.5 stars at Amazon, based on over 1,300 reviews — your mom can get the satisfaction of digging into the earth without really getting her hands dirty. Check out our list of the best garden tools recommended by gardening pros too.

Only in the year 2020 could an adult coloring book about toilet paper be a #1 bestseller on Amazon. If your mom has a certain sense of humor, and she simultaneously might want to zone out coloring in intricate designs, this book could be right up her alley.

Mother’s Day Gifts for Comfort Around the House

You either love Crocs or you hate them. But even if your mom is not a big fan of traditional clog-style Crocs, she may love these simple and super comfortable Crocs flip-flops. They come in a choice of a dozen different colors, and 80% of the nearly 6,000 reviews they’ve drawn on Amazon are either 4- or 5-stars.

The #1 bestselling women’s casual dress on Amazon is this item from Viishow, which comes in over 25 different prints and colors — including several floral patterns that are perfect for spring. Amazon shoppers give this dress a 4.5-star rating overall (85% 4- or 5-star), based on over 11,000 reviews. Prices range from $12 to $25 depending on the size and style you’re buying, but most options run around $20.

Yoga, as you probably know, is a great stress reliever. It’s also something you can practice around the house while quarantining. While you can do yoga and other exercises at home on a towel or some soft carpeting, a good yoga mat will help you avoid slipping and make workouts easier on the joints. Yoga has gotten so hot, so to speak, during the coronavirus pandemic that many yoga mats are basically sold out. But at least when we last looked, this Jade Yoga mat was still in stock. It has a near 5-star rating at Amazon based on roughly 3,000 reviews, and is a very solid option that comes in three different lengths and 11 colors. (Also, check out our recommendations for the best yoga pants, according to yoga teachers.)

Scented candles have been another hot seller while people are sheltering in place — and trying to make their places smell as nice and tranquil as possible. Whereas some trendy boutique scented candles now cost upwards of $60 apiece, Lulu Candles are a more reasonably priced option. At around $15 per candle, they come in a choice of 10 different scents, including fresh linen, juniper leaf, crumb cake, and lemon biscotti.

Does the mother in your life need the gift of relaxation? Here’s the top-selling beauty gift set on Amazon: a set of 12 therapeutic and moisturizing bath bombs with 12,000 reviews and an overall 5-star rating.

