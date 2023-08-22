10 Best Moving Companies in Florida
Finding the best moving companies in Florida can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top movers in your area, their standout features, and who they are good for.
Best Moving Companies in Florida for 2023
- American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's leading moving companies, thanks to their commitment to excellence. While capable of handling routine moves involving household items, AVL also employs skilled teams for relocating valuable possessions like pianos, antiques, and heirlooms.
The company holds an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has achieved a 3.44 out of 5-star rating. Furthermore, it was recognized by Newsweek and Statista with the Best Customer Service Award among moving companies. While some customers expressed frustration with last-minute price hikes due to imperfect bidding processes, most customers are pleased, judging from online reviews.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Offers storage
- Military moving experts
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines can cost anywhere from an estimated $2,880 for a 700-mile one-bedroom move to $11,327 for a 2,700-mile, three-bedroom move, according to the company’s website.
Services
- Local and interstate moves
- International moves
- Moves antiquest, pianos, and fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online shipment tracking
- Storage
- Full-service packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck, an informal yet prominent brand, stands out with 9 million moves across 350 franchises nationwide. It combines local support with national reach, offering tailored door-to-door services for local and cross-country moves. Choices include Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited for larger, full-service ones. Reviews are mostly positive, though service quality can vary because each franchise is independently owned. You may also find that the company can’t pick and and drop off in every corner of Florida. For a blend of national capabilities and local charm, Two Men and a Truck provides a viable option.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves start around $150 per hour, although each franchise has varying pricing. For longer moves, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move is around $2,000 while a full-service, 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move could be closer to $20,000. The cost is around $10,000-$15,000 for a two-bedroom, 1,500 mile move.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Full-service moves
- Container options
- Packing, unpacking, loading and unloading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Discover U-Pack, an optimal choice for budget-conscious partial DIY moves. Unlike pricier full-service alternatives, you command the process. Employ their ReloCubes® to pack possessions - seal then ship to your new address. Alternatively, pick the trailer option. Pay solely for your usage - the company doesn’t charge for excess containers or trailer space. Divide the trailer, if not completely used, with a lockable wall for security. U-Pack holds a BBB 4.05/5 star rating. If you're up for packing and loading, yet reluctant to drive a big truck across the nation, U-Pack offers a smart alternative.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Superior security for your belongings
- Pay for only what you use
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
The company states a cost of $2,500 to transport a ReloCube door to door. Each ReloCube can fit about one room’s worth of things. According to its website, a one-bedroom, 1,700-mile move using one ReloCube costs $2,300, while the same three-bedroom move would be $5,900.
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container and trailer options
- Long-distance moves
- Some in-state moves
- Referrals to local packing and unpacking companies
Why we chose it
For specific moves, PODS offers greater flexibility compared to its counterpart U-Pack. You get the option to store items in your driveway for extended periods. While U-Pack allows three days for packing, PODS permits gradual decluttering over months, with an 8, 12, or 16-foot container delivered for a fee starting at $149 per month. When prepared, schedule your pick-up and drop-off. The pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance. PODS suits non-moving situations too, like home renovations. Consumer reviews indicate 69% positive feedback, despite some missed deliveries and communication issues. It's ideal for self-paced packing, unpacking, or temporary storage. It’s worth checking out this long-distance moving company.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Unlimited loading and unloading time
- Better for lower-budget moves
- No movers or handlers have access to your things
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing available from the company
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
According to the PODS website, it would cost $4,893-$6,524 to move a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet from New York City to Los Angeles, a trip of 2,790 miles. For a trip from LA to Phoenix (370 miles) it would cost around $2,073-$2,850.
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Interstate moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Can refer you to local packing and loading services
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Moving APT connects you with suitable movers from a range of companies, both local and long-distance moving specialists. It's a reputable moving broker with a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating on the BBB. It is registered with the FMCSA, ensuring they only use licensed carriers. Partners include Allied, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. The company’s true value is selecting the right mover for your exact situation.
A downside to using a broker, though, is less control over final choice of moving company. But Moving APT offers 24/7 customer support to address concerns if they should arise.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Assists in selecting your mover
- Diverse service options
- 2,500+ partners
- Price match guarantee
- Brokers moves; does not perform them
- Not responsible for damage
- May receive many calls after sign-up
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving APT is one of the most transparent companies for online pricing. According to its site, you might spend around $1,600-$3,950 for a 250-mile, 3 bedroom move or up to $18,000 for a 4- or 5-bedroom move of 2,500 miles.
Services
- Local and long-distance
- Moving supplies
- Full packing and unpacking
- Furniture moving
- Auto shipping
- Optional storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience. It simplifies the mover’s search by analyzing your scenario and finding a mover with the right services and cost for you. With an impressive 80% positive review rate on Consumer Affairs, it excels in its role. However, note their strict 72-hour cancellation policy if you decide to use IMRG.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Finds the best mover for your situation
- Uses only pre-screened companies
- Not responsible for damage as a broker
- Needs a better refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
For personalized pricing, begin with IMRG's online calculator. Keep in mind it's a ballpark figure. To secure an accurate quote, reach out to the company directly. When you call, you'll also access a flat $500 discount on your move without extra conditions. Example pricing is as follows.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
When it comes to dependable long-distance moving options, International Van Lines (IVL) shines with its favorable customer reviews and personalized moving packages. IVL impresses us as it caters to diverse needs, be it local or international moves, and offers choices to align the move with your preferences. This includes full-service packing, fragile item handling, storage, and more. The company holds licensing as an interstate mover and broker (USDOT# 2293832), with a strong presence across coasts and Midwest. IVL's accessible support and 24/7 assistance assure you of assistance. A 25% upfront deposit is standard, which turns off some customers.
Overall, IVL is a reputable company that shows up often in many publications’ “best of” lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
According to IVL’s cost estimator, prices are around $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move. A move of 2,500 miles for the same size home would run $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are charged hourly depending on the number of moving staff on the job. Rates start at $150 per hour.
Services
- Local and long-distance
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom packing
- Storage available
- Auto shipping
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the longest-lived US moving company. Apparently, it has upheld its value of customer respect, judging by an impressive 4.6 Google Review rating. It’s praised for careful handling and competitive rates.
Bekins excels in local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, with specialization in transporting large, delicate items. The standout feature is their Priority Relocation Service, offering meticulous and swift door-to-door moving. While pricey, it suits those preferring a hands-off approach, providing last-minute service, packing, unshared trucks, punctual delivery (with a $100-per-day late payment), and peak season availability.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Full-replacement value protection option
- Optional priority service moving
- Can provide an on-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Some reports of damage
- Local moves not eligible for online quotes
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Prices range widely depending on your wants and needs. A one-bedroom or studio move without all the bells and whistles could cost as little as $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service move could cost upwards of $15,000 to go 1,500 miles. A middle-of-the-road, 500-mile move would cost more like $6,000-$7,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier, offering nationwide services. With over 500 partners, it caters to both residential and commercial moves. The company employs more than 1,400 drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021. NAVL stands out for its optional binding estimates, providing assurance against unexpected costs. Online quotes initiate the process, followed by accurate quotes and optional binding estimates from representatives. These estimates include:
- Bottom Line Pricing: Guaranteed cost.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Potential for lower final cost.
- Customized Pricing: Mix of binding and additional services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding quotes available
- Extensive truck fleet
- Smooth claims process
- Limited storage options
- Some brokered moves
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
The company cites an average moving cost of $3,758, but that’s based on all moves in its database over the past 12 months. Further research reveals it costs around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Factors like service type, distance, and belongings influence your expenses. Opting for Bottom Line Pricing ensures a fixed cost, avoiding surprises.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Vehicle transport
- Storage options
- Business relocation
- Pack & unpack
- Load & unload
Why we chose it
Whether you handle your move or entrust a company to do so, there’s always a risk that something will break. United Van Lines (UVL) counters this with top-tier protection. Unlike $0.60 per pound standard coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound. For example, a 100-pound table would be covered at $600 versus $60 elsewhere. High-value items like a $1,000 diamond ring are covered at full price when declared beforehand. However, some customer complaints revolve around use of third-party companies. Still, there are few complaints considering 100 million miles the company travels yearly and an A+ rating with the BBB.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Industry-leading property protection
- Custom packaging for valuables
- Online tracking
- Online claims
- Needs to train third-party contractors better
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
UVL charges around $6,000–$12,000 for 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer with self or full-service packing and a month's notice, based on our findings.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Full packing and unpacking
How To Select A Moving Company In Florida
- Set a budget: Know your spending limit. Consider container movers for budget-conscious moves.
- Take inventory: List all items, including special ones. Misrepresentation can lead to extra charges.
- Choose move type: Options include container, DIY, or full-service.
- Check reviews: Seek honest feedback, account for review bias, and check FMCSA data.
- Compare quotes: Despite effort, comparing quotes saves money.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Florida
Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover due to dozens of factors that the average person may not think about such as:
- Move distance affects cost: driver time, fuel, maintenance, licensing.
- Item volume and weight matter for quotes; heavy items increase fees.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving incur extra costs.
- Licensed firms provide basic protection (e.g., $0.60/lb), but consider additional insurance.
- Optimal timing: January cheaper than June; non-peak times save money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Florida
- Craft a moving checklist: Note tasks and timelines using the mover's app.
- Update docs for new state: Vehicle and other registrations may be needed.
- Plan your new home layout: Label boxes for easy placement by movers.
- Declutter before moving: Sell, donate, and downsize.
- Set aside essentials: Keep necessities for immediate access during move.
- Research mover's policies: Get a binding estimate, delivery history, and guarantees.
Florida Moving Company FAQ
Why are Florida moving companies so expensive?
Florida moving companies often charge more due to high demand, especially during peak moving seasons when people prefer relocating in favorable weather. The state's popularity and long distances can also contribute to increased costs.
How do I know my moving company is reputable?
To ensure your moving company is reputable, look for licensing through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), positive customer reviews from various sources, and affiliations with well-known industry associations like the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA).
What is the cheapest month to move in Florida?
January tends to be the cheapest month to move in Florida. During this off-peak period, demand for moving services is lower, resulting in potentially more affordable rates due to reduced competition.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Florida
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
