If you’re like us and consider your pets family members, you might be interested in enrolling them in pet insurance plans. Furthermore, if you’re a pet owner residing in the Beehive State, we hope our picks for the best pet insurance in Utah will cater to your pockets and your pet’s needs.

Our team of writers and editors has been doing the heavy lifting since 2016, collecting and updating industry-specific data to bring our readers monthly updates on the best pet insurance companies currently in the market. If you believe it could be worth it to invest in a pet insurance policy, but don’t think you’re educated enough on the subject, check out our article on how to buy pet insurance.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Utah

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Utah Reviews

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Submit claims online or through mobile app

Pets covered as early as seven weeks

Accepted in vet offices in the U.S. and Canada Cons Vet exam fees only covered with elite plan

Slower claims processing than competitors

Deductible options as low as $50

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $23.69 - $118.22 Sample quotes for cats** $6.67 - $33.30

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Claims processed in an average of 2 days

Reimbursement rates of up to 100%

1-day accident waiting period

Coverage for licensed veterinarians abroad Cons Add-on required for vet exam fees coverage

100% coinsurance option only available for deductibles under $500

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions Sample quotes for dogs* $22.21 - $139.79 Sample quotes for cats** $5.64 - $35.52

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review

Pros X-rays, blood tests and ultrasounds covered

Unlimited maximum payouts

Short claims processing

Mobile app available Cons Customizable coverage not available for dog policies

Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage

Not available in New York, Pennsylvania or South Carolina

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits None Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia) Sample quotes for dogs* $81.47 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible) Sample quotes for cats** $16.95 - $36.11

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros 2-day accident waiting period

24/7 pet helpline

10% discount for multiple pets Cons Add-on required for Rx medications

Low coverage cap for dental illnesses

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $33.45 - $119.46 Sample quotes for cats** $8.97 - $32.03

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Virtual vet visits included with base policy

Coverage for vet exam fees

Microchip implantation covered at no extra cost Cons Charges transaction fees for non-annual payments

Higher monthly premiums than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $30.40 - $306.57 Sample quotes for cats** $8.00 - $81.75

Pet Insurance in Utah Guide

How much is pet insurance in Utah?

Pet insurance costs in Utah, as in most states, depend more on your pet’s profile and the specific policy details rather than location. When determining the cost of your policy, a carrier will evaluate your pet’s age, breed and health condition.

In terms of your policy, you will need to choose the annual limit, deductible and reimbursement rate you’re comfortable with. Higher reimbursement rates and coverage limits (like unlimited coverage) paired with lower deductibles usually result in higher monthly premiums.

It’s also possible to enroll your pets in accident-only (for injuries like broken bones) or wellness plans, which might be more affordable than a full accident and illness policy.

We requested pet insurance quotes for base policies for both an adult cat and an adult dog residing in Utah.

Cost of dog insurance in Utah

No matter the state you reside in, pet health insurance for dogs comes with higher monthly costs than insurance for cats. According to our quotes for an adult female dog, pet parents in Utah could pay between $27.44 and $171.01 a month for a basic accident and illness plan.

Cost of cat insurance in Utah

Our quotes for cat insurance revealed that cat parents in Utah pay an average of $7.32 to $45.65 for base policies.

Costs of pet care in Utah

In recent years, veterinary care in the U.S. has become increasingly expensive. Even taking your pet in for routine or preventative care could surprise you with a high vet bill.

In many areas within Utah, foxtails or fox barley are found in abundance from the spring through the summer. It is very common for pets, dogs especially, to pick them up while out on walks. Foxtails that become lodged in your pets skin, paws or ears can lead to swelling and even infected abscesses surrounding the wound, which can in turn result in hospitalizations and expensive veterinary care. A pet insurance policy might help in covering these costs.

However, even with pet insurance coverage there are certain costs you will have to cover yourself or pay extra to add to your plan. Some of these include:

Average vet bills for dogs in Utah

Depending on what services or procedures they need, emergency care costs for dogs range between $200 and $7,500. According to a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), in 2022 dog owners paid $195 the last time they visited the vet.

Average vet bills for cats in Utah

Emergency care for cats in the U.S. is almost as expensive as emergency care for dogs. These can range between $200 and $7,000. The same AVMA study reported that cat owners paid an average bill of $162 the last time they took their cat to the vet.

Pet Laws in Utah

The state of Utah requires all cats, dogs and ferrets over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies and receive the necessary booster vaccinations to keep their immunization up to date. Pets adopted or bought outside of the state jurisdiction that have not been vaccinated must be immunized within thirty days of arriving in Utah.

Dogs and cats adopted from a shelter within any Salt Lake City municipality must be sterilized upon their release. The city’s ordinances also deem it unlawful to allow animals to be unrestricted by leashes when not within the owner’s property or an area designated as “off-leash.”

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Utah

If you enroll your pet in a policy and suspect your pet insurance provider might have overcharged you for it, deliberately delayed or denied your claims, or is involved in other fraudulent activities, you have the right to file a complaint with the Utah Insurance Department.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Utah

In order to determine which Utah pet insurance companies made our list, we went through quotes and policies from insurers already vetted by our team of researchers. We evaluated their coverage options, annual limits, exclusions, pricing and other key insurance elements. We chose the companies and policies we believe will bring peace of mind to pet owners without breaking the bank.

