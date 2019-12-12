Facebook and Google Are No Longer Among the 10 Best Places to Work, According to Glassdoor

Here’s some news that Facebook is not going to “like.” The social media giant has lost its coveted status as the best place to work, and its competitor Google isn’t doing much better, according to Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the Best Places to Work in 2020.

For years, high salaries and employee perks like catered meals helped the two technology companies regularly top Glassdoor’s ranking. But as pointed out by Business Insider, this week Glassdoor unveiled its latest iteration of the list, and neither of the companies were in the top 10.

Glassdoor is a website where employees can talk freely about what it’s like to work at a company, and it compiles its lists based on employee reviews. The list is an expression of the opinions of actual Facebook and Google workers, who apparently find their jobs less wonderful than they used to be.

Google fell to number 11 in the ranking, and Facebook bottomed out at 23, its worst showing ever. Notably, other tech bigshots such as Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon also didn’t make the top 10.

So who did hit the list? The relatively obscure technology firm HubSpot, which focuses on providing tools for social media marketing and content management, took the top spot. Last year, CNBC named HubSpot the seventh best place to work, pointing out that it offers employees unlimited vacation days, free beer, and also allows pets in the office.

In-N-Out Burger, DocuSign and Southwest Airlines also placed in Glassdoor’s top 10 ranking.