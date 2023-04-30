The Best Small Cars for 2023

Small cars are the cute crowd-pleasers of the road. Ideal for city drivers, first-time car owners and empty nesters, they’re fuel efficient, easy to park and, unsurprisingly, less expensive than their bigger siblings.

However, these vehicles can also lack features and feel less comfortable than larger car categories. Fortunately, the best of today’s models are stepping it up — packing more technology and safety features into their low sticker prices, while upping performance and comfort.

Using a step-by-step methodolog, we evaluated the small cars on the market for attributes including value for money, safety and performance. Below are our five top choices, with explanations on how each stands out from the pack. The specs listed for the cars are for the trim level we assessed, which we judged to be the one that offered the best value.

You may also want to consider our picks for best compact cars. These vehicles might be slightly smaller than some of the picks below, but provide more space for passengers and cargo than our picks in subcompact cars.

Our Picks for the Best Small Cars of 2023

Hyundai Elantra — Best Overall and Best Value

Toyota Corolla — Best for Features

Mazda Mazda 3 — Best for Handling

Honda Civic — Best for Safety

Acura Integra — Best for Performance

Reviews of the Best Small Cars

Best Overall and Best Value: Hyundai Elantra Courtesy of Hyundai Pros Low cost of ownership

Nimble handling Cons Lower horsepower than some competitors

The Hyundai Elantra costs less to buy, maintain and repair — as well as to refuel — than most of its competition. Even its best-value trim (SEL, one notch above the base model) starts at just $21,900, which is low for the segment.

That said, the Elantra doesn’t seem bare-bones, despite its low cost of ownership and small size, even for this category. While the 147-horsepower engine is less muscular than the others on this list, this Hyundai was especially adept in corners and notably smooth over pavement. We like that it comes with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and optional heated front seats.

Price $21,900

$21,900 Mileage 30/40 mpg

30/40 mpg Power 147 hp

147 hp More specs and model details

Best for Features: Toyota Corolla Courtesy of Toyota Pros Many features that come at extra cost on competitors

Quiet ride, especially for a small car Cons Handling less nimble than most, even for this category

The Toyota Corolla boasts more features than any competitor, and even the LE base model should be sufficiently loaded for most buyers. It’s nearly as fuel-efficient as the Hyundai Elantra.

All Corolla models support wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Upper trims add blind spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert, a safety feature you typically find only on more expensive vehicles.

The Corolla’s ride does not feel as dynamic as rivals’, but it’s still quiet, comfortable and reliable.

Price $21,550

$21,550 Mileage 32/41 mpg

32/41 mpg Power 169 hp

169 hp More specs and model details