Which Store Has the Best Return Policy? 10 Retailers That Make It Easy for You to Bring Back Gifts

Not loving that itchy sweater grandma gave you for Christmas? Shrug off your guilt, find the receipt and get it back to the retailer — today.

Jan. 2 is National Returns Day, an unofficial holiday that will see UPS process an estimated 1.9 million packages on their way back to brands. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. UPS says numbers for National Returns Day 2020 will grow 26% from last year. In total, consumers are on track to return nearly $42 billion of goods purchased in November and December, according to CBRE.

You don’t need to feel ashamed for getting rid of unwanted presents. Returning gifts is basically a holiday tradition in itself, with some 77% of people confessing to the practice in a recent survey. But you should be smart about making sure you meet return deadlines and requirements.

The return policies at Target, Best Buy and Walmart tend to be particularly complex, with shifting return and exchange periods available for the holidays and special rules for electronics. So you’ll want to pay extra attention to the fine print when returning purchases there. Here are 10 of the best store return policies:

Amazon

Amazon's return policy states that you have until Jan. 31 to return most “new, unopened items” shipped by the e-retailer between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 for a full refund. As for third-party sellers, Amazon says most “offer a returns policy equivalent to Amazon.com’s,” but you’ll want to check on the specifics. (Typically, most Amazon purchases can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment, but there’s an extended return policy available during the holidays.) You can look up the return policies for your previous orders here.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has what the Krazy Coupon Lady calls the “best return policy ever.” Put simply, you can “return anything, any time, for any reason.” More details on Bed & Body Works’ return policy are available here.

Bloomingdale’s

You have 365 days to return most items to Bloomingdale’s, but the items have to be in “saleable condition.” If you don’t have a receipt, the store will give you merchandise credit. Also of note: Some departments, like dresses and furniture, have different return guidelines.

Costco

Costco offers shoppers a “risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee.” But note that Costco’s return period is 90 days for electronics like TVs, freezers, dishwashers, tablets and cameras.

IKEA

If you’ve got proof of purchase and a photo ID, you can return your item to IKEA within 365 days for a full refund. Beware: You won’t get your money back if the item is “found to be dirty, stained, damaged or abused.”

Kohl’s

Kohl’s normal return policy allows customers to bring something back within 180 days of buying it — but that period shrinks to 30 days if it’s a premium electronic device like a camera, printer or drone. However, Kohl’s changes things up for the holidays. If you bought premium electronics at Kohl’s between Nov. 1 and Christmas Day, you have until Jan. 31 to return them. Original packaging is required.

Lands’ End

The Lands’ End return policy is pretty straightforward — and pretty great: “If you’re not satisfied with any item‚ simply return it to us at any time.” You can even send back things that have been personalized.

Marshalls and TJ Maxx

Marshalls and TJ Maxx have special return guidelines for items bought between Oct. 13 and Dec. 24 last year — you can return them by Jan. 25. Otherwise, you’re subject to the standard rules, which say you can get a refund within 30 days of purchase if you’ve got the receipt. If you’re trying to return something after 30 days or don’t have the receipt, you’ll only get store credit.

Zappos

Zappos will refund you for unworn items returned in original packaging within 365 days of purchase.

