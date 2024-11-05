Election Day Deals: Where You Can Get Free Stuff (or Save Money) After Voting

Stressed about the presidential election? First, read Money's coverage of Kamala Harris' and Donald Trump's stances on important financial issues. Then treat yourself to a free doughnut or milkshake.

On Tuesday, businesses small and large are celebrating the democratic process with freebies and discounts.

Here's a roundup of some of the 2024 Election Day deals that may be available in your area:

Ikea

Free froyo: You can enjoy a complimentary frozen yogurt at participating Ikea locations, no purchase (or "I Voted" sticker) necessary. Just present this coupon code.

Uber

The rideshare company is offering a 50% discount up to $10 off a trip to your polling place. Make sure to use the "Go Vote" tab in the app to book your ride. Uber Eats will also have a 25% off promotion starting at 6 p.m. local time to "fuel" your election night television consumption.

Other transportation companies with deals to help you get to the polls include Hertz, Lyft and Lime.

Krispy Kreme

The company is promoting "Doughmocracy" by giving out free doughnuts at participating shops. The deal is good for one glazed doughnut per person. Krispy Kreme is also handing out "I Voted" stickers, but you shouldn't need an official one to claim the free doughnut.

Chuck E. Cheese

Some families have a day off from work and/or school, and Chuck E. Cheese wants them to come on down to the arcade. On Tuesday, you can get a free second hour of unlimited games with the purchase of a first hour.

Pizza to the Polls

This nonprofit is delivering free pizzas to voting location — namely, those with long lines — all day long. Visit their website to report locations with lines or donate.

Johnny Rockets

Customers can get a free shake from the hamburger chain on Election Day. Just mention "free shake" at the register.

Check for local deals

Local businesses across the country are offering deals of their own. In Austin, for example, Texan Redditors have compiled dozens of promotions at coffee shops, record stores, bars and more.

In many cases, local establishments will want to see your "I Voted" sticker — something that larger national chains typically don't require due to potential legal concerns. (Ben & Jerry's notably had to modify a free ice cream offer in 2008 after initially requiring presentation of a sticker.)

Check social media pages, discussion forums or news outlets in your area to figure out what Election Day deals are available.

