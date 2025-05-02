Electric vs. Gas: 5 Differences EV Shoppers Should Know

These days, there’s an EV for everyone, from small cars to roomy SUVs. And despite speculation that the Trump administration might eliminate it, the $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric vehicle remains in place – continuing to help close the price gap between EVs and gas-powered cars.

But before you visit a dealership as a first-time EV buyer, it pays to know how owning and operating an electric vehicle compares to driving one with a traditional combustion engine. Key differences include driving dynamics, the need to cope with charging and whisper-quiet noise levels.

“You can’t treat [an electric vehicle] like a gas car,” says Brian Wong, senior review editor for Edmunds.com. “Really think about how an EV is going to fit in your life.”

Buying an EV requires more research and planning compared to buying a gas car, according to Wong. So, does an EV fit into your life? And how do you pick one? These five points will help you better understand electric cars and decide if one will suit you.

1. They're almost noiseless

Once you get behind the wheel as a first-time EV driver, the most noticeable difference will be the noise level – or lack thereof. EVs are significantly quieter than gas cars, as there’s no internal combustion engine under the hood making noise or vibrating against the cabin.

“In general, EV cabins are decibels quieter, even at idle, and especially at speed, than gas cars,” Wong says.

The lack of engine vibration contributes to a significantly smoother ride. In fact, many drivers may not even realize the vehicle is on until they step on the accelerator and begin to roll forward.

2. Acceleration is instantaneous

Acceleration is the next area where first-time EV drivers will notice a difference. Getting up to speed is noticeably smoother and faster in an EV.

You’ll feel this especially when passing slower moving traffic or merging onto the highway, Unlike gasoline cars, EVs don’t use a typical transmission. Instead, the energy generated by the motor is transferred directly to the wheels, delivering instant torque. This allows EVs to unleash their full power as soon as you step on the accelerator.

“They all go from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds, for the most part, which is quite quick,” Wong says. “It’s quicker than any sort of family vehicle needs to be.”

Rather than basing their decision on an eye-popping 0-to-60 time, shoppers would be better served choosing an EV based on its ride quality and steering, he says. “Those are probably not at the top of the consideration list for a lot of EV buyers, but the differences are there.”

Note that some EVs use a single motor, while others – usually the more expensive range-topping models – have dual motors. “You’ll notice the single motor cars generally don't get off the line as quickly as the dual motor ones, but if you want to maximize your range, the single motors are the way to go,” Wong says.

3. There are two ways to brake

While acceleration in electric vehicles is smooth and easy to modulate, braking can present a challenge for first-time EV drivers. Electric vehicles use regenerative braking, which instantly slows the car when you lift off the accelerator. When the car is not in motion, the motor acts like a generator, converting the car's kinetic energy into electricity to charge the battery.

Because of regenerative braking, many EVs can be driven almost entirely using just the accelerator pedal. So-called one-pedal driving can extend your vehicle’s range and reduce wear and tear on your brakes, but it can also feel jarring to the uninitiated. (This is one reason why passengers tend to get more carsick in EVs.) However, drivers can adjust or disable the one-pedal driving feature to suit their preferences.

“For someone who hasn't tried one pedal driving, I’d say, try it, give it a few days, and if you don't like it, you don't have to use it,” Wong says.

4. You’ll want a charger at home

Since EVs run on electricity and not gas, you’ll be swapping the gas station for the charging station. But there are fewer public chargers than places to gas up. And batteries take much longer to charge (think hours, not minutes) than refueling a tank.



Those realities mean electric cars are most suitable for drivers who have access to a home charging port where they can plug in overnight.

“Home charging is a game-changer for EV ownership,” Wong says. “If you don’t have it, you need to think hard about whether you want an EV, especially if it’s your only car.”

Drivers living in rural areas or planning long road trips across the country may find gaps in the charging network. Plus, some charging stations are not accessible to certain brands or restricted at certain times. (For instance, Tesla’s ultra-quick Supercharger network is available to other brands but gives priority to Tesla owners.)

However, drivers may not need to spend as much time at the charger as they think: Wong advises EV owners against fully topping off the battery.

“Keeping it charged around 80 percent helps increase the battery life,” he says. “You can go to 100 percent if you need it on certain occasions, but for the most part, you shouldn’t charge your car above 80 percent. I don't think that those first-time EV buyers are aware of that.”

Even though the distance an EV can travel on electric power is an important factor, Wong cautions shoppers not to factor a vehicle’s battery-electric range too heavily into their decision.

“Many EVs can handle typical commutes without needing the maximum range,” he says. “The average American commute is still under 40 miles and most EVs can do that with ease.”

5. It may make sense to lease

So you’ve done your research, taken your intended for a test drive, and made a decision? Not so fast: Wong recommends that EV shoppers consider leasing their new ride instead of buying it. That way, you avoid depreciation due to future battery technology advancements that will increase power, capability and range.

“There’s no telling when the next jump in battery technology will come, and that will affect the residual value of cars on the market today,” he says.



While leasing has its disadvantages, that advice aligns with one of the scenarios in which experts sometimes recommend considering a lease rather than a purchase. That is, you want the flexibility to change or upgrade cars every few years – in this case, because EVs may markedly improve within a few years.

