Housing Affordability Just Hit a Record Low — but That Should Change Soon

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!

Affordability is one of the biggest challenges homebuyers face today. By one measure, housing affordability in the U.S. just hit the lowest point in at least a decade.

Aspiring homebuyers have had to deal with surging house prices throughout the pandemic, combined with a steep rise in borrowing costs last year. But as mortgage rates fall, there may finally be some good news for hopeful buyers.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Not sure how much house you can afford? Talk to a mortgage expert today before the market changes! Mortgage experts can help you find the best financing option for your needs, to help you get one step closer to the home of your dreams. Click your state to begin! Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

What the data shows

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index tracks the portion of homes sold in a given area that are considered “affordable” for a family earning the median income. (NAHB defines an affordable home as one that does not require a family to spend more than 28% of its gross income on housing each month.)

In the last quarter of 2022 (October through December), 38.1% of homes sold in the U.S. were affordable for families earning $90,000, the median national household income.

That’s the lowest level since the NAHB began tracking this data in 2012. Between July and September, for example, 42.2% of homes sold were considered affordable according to the NAHB’s index.

What the experts say

Even though the share of affordable homes sold dropped at the end of last year, homebuyers may soon catch a break.

“With mortgage rates anticipated to continue to trend lower later this year, affordability conditions are expected to improve, and this will increase demand and bring more buyers back into the market,” NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said in a news release.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buying a home doesn't have to be hard. Let Quicken Loans experts guide your every step. Consulting with a mortgage expert is a smart way to get all the facts and make a well-informed decision. Click below and book it now. GET STARTED

Keep in mind

Real estate prices vary widely at the local level. NAHB data shows that the least affordable major housing markets in the country are all located in California:

Los Angeles

Anaheim

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

The most affordable major housing markets, on the other hand, are concentrated in the Rust Belt:

Indianapolis, Indiana

Rochester, New York

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Toledo, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Take the first step toward better credit today Lexington Law leverages its three decades of industry experience to work on your behalf. Don’t let bad credit weigh you down. Click below and get started now. View Plans

More from Money:

Rents Are Primed to Fall 'Nearly Everywhere in the Country,' Says Housing Expert

5 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most From Their 2022 Peak

How to Spot a Good Deal When Shopping for a Home