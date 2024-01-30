How to Stop a Puppy from Biting
If you’ve ever had a new puppy, you know there’s a phase when they start to bite everything and everyone. The puppy teething process is a natural one, and nibbling on something can help your adult dog develop past their adult teeth and learn good behavior during rough play.
The problem is when they try to use your finger as a teething toy during a play session or try to have a tug of war with something other than their appropriate chew toy. In this article, you’ll learn how to give your dog the positive reinforcement it needs to curb its negative puppy behavior and have their baby teeth grow in a healthy fashion without developing a taste for human skin.
How to stop puppy biting
Start as young as possible
You should start tooth training your puppy as soon as possible so that it can grow accustomed to the process. A pup’s biting behavior will be more easily conditioned if their owners start as soon as they have a biter in their midst.
Ignore them and walk away
Puppies bite to grab your attention, so it is important to ignore them and walk away when they bite you. This will teach them bite inhibition and that this is not an effective strategy to get its dog owner to engage in puppy play. Remember that puppies see most interactions as a game; if you don’t participate, soon enough they’ll stop.
Complain when it hurts
This might sound silly, but making a dramatic show of the pain you’re going through when your dog bites you will help it understand that it’s hurting you. This is how older dogs stop their young playmates from biting them too hard. Yelping helps to teach bite inhibition for your new pet and will help to build good socialization skills.
Avoid punishment
Closing your puppy’s mouth shut or sentencing them to the crate for a time-out is not going to help it stop biting. Crate training should never be used as punishment and can give your dog separation anxiety. Similarly, your puppy is only going to interpret you grabbing their mouth as part of play time.
Use chew toys
Use a chew toy to avoid your puppy from biting you. Tug toys are a great tool for your puppy training; your dog will enjoy them and they will help its teeth develop better.
Consider a dog trainer
If all else fails or you want a safe bet, consider enrolling your dog in some puppy classes with a professional dog trainer.
How to stop a puppy from biting FAQs
At what age does a puppy stop biting?
Why is my puppy biting me?
Will bite training interfere with potty or crate training?
Summary of Money’s how to stop a puppy from biting
Puppy owners dealing with the common issue of biting during the teething phase should know the importance of early intervention and positive reinforcement. Starting the tooth training process as soon as possible to establish appropriate behavior. Strategies include ignoring the behavior, vocalizing pain, and using chew toys to redirect biting tendencies. We discourage punitive measures and suggest seeking professional guidance if needed.