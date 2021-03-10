Will the IRS Postpone the Tax Deadline? Politicians and Tax Preparers Demand an Extension

With tax season in full swing and a new round of stimulus checks on deck, a growing chorus of legislators and industry leaders is pushing the IRS to postpone Tax Day for the second year in a row.

The federal income tax filing deadline is set, as it more or less has been since 1955, for April 15. That’s when taxes are due. The issue is that in 2020, the IRS moved the date to July 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, people want the 2021 deadline to be extended, too.

Rep. Richard Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Committee, teamed up with Rep. Bill Pascrell on Monday to demand the IRS delay Tax Day.

“We stand in the midst of the most important tax filing season in recent memory, and taxpayers cannot get the help they need from the IRS,” the Democrats said in a statement. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now.”

They went on to say that although a lot of time has passed since the pandemic began stateside, taxpayers “continue to face the same health and economic challenges that necessitated an extension” last year. The situation is only going to get more complicated when the American Rescue Plan is signed into law. Not only does it change the rules around unemployment benefits on people’s 2020 taxes, but it also approves a third round of stimulus checks — which the IRS is responsible for distributing.

Mark W. Everson, who served as IRS commissioner from 2003 to 2007, says the IRS has done a great job sending out millions of stimulus payments so far. But the agency’s main duty is to handle taxes.

Moving the deadline again — while IRS employees are still dealing with a backlog of paper returns from 2020 — could complicate matters and overwhelm the agency. As it stands, the IRS doesn’t even have enough customer service reps to answer all the incoming calls it gets.

“The service wants to respect the normal deadline and keep its work in proper sequencing,” Everson, now the vice chairman of alliantgroup, says.

Then again, consumers can’t be overlooked, either.

The Ways and Means statement is notable because its Oversight Subcommittee, of which Pascrell is chairman, oversees the IRS. It also follows a similar call from the American Institute of CPAs, which sent a letter to the IRS last week requesting a postponement. AICPA said “it is simply not possible for many taxpayers and their tax advisers” to meet their obligations by April 15.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Improve your potential refund amount - Prepare and file your federal income tax return using tax preparation software Tax preparation software companies like E-File will help improve your earning potential. Start Now

AICPA went so far as to suggest a specific date: June 15. (Though the tax filing deadline was moved to July 15 in 2020, AICPA said it would pose problems for states this year.)

Everson says the messages coming from Congress and AICPA “are quite clear.”

“It’s totally appropriate for the IRS to be looking at this question from the point of view of tax administration and efficiencies, but it also needs to balance that with the fairness argument the chairman of Ways and Means is making,” he adds.

Will the IRS tax deadline be extended?

The IRS did not return Money’s request for comment. But current IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in February there were no plans to extend the deadline, adding that it “it creates a lot of confusion for taxpayers” and “backs up” the IRS.

Bill Smith, a managing director for CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office, points to Rettig’s remarks as evidence the date won’t be moved. He also says this year’s filing season doesn’t pose the same problems as last year’s did.

“There’s a lot going on, but don’t expect them to put off the April 15 filing deadline,” Smith adds.

Regardless, if you need more time to do your taxes, you can always request an extension. This typically delays your filing deadline to Oct. 15. But remember: If you owe the government money, you still have to pay on time.

Resources Download Money’s 21 Smartest Money Moves for 2021 Fine tune your financial life this year with Money’s expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing. Get Money’s Toolkit Download Money’s 21 Smartest Money Moves for 2021 Fine tune your financial life this year with Money’s expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing. Get Money’s Toolkit By clicking "Get Money's Toolkit," I would like to receive relevant marketing communications from Money and selected partners. I understand I can opt-out by clicking unsubscribe in any email. I have read Money's Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Success! Check your inbox or begin downloading your 2021 Toolkit now be selecting the button below. Download now

More from Money:

How to File Your Taxes for Free in 2021

Taxes and the Third Stimulus Check: Why You Should File Soon if Your Income Dropped Last Year

Answers to All Your 2021 Tax Questions, From Stimulus Checks to New Deductions