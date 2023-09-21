Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Review

Life insurance provides financial protection and peace of mind for you and your loved ones. Liberty Mutual’s suite of life insurance products, offered by the company’s two partners, Protective Life Corporate and TruStage (formerly CUNA Mutual Group), is a popular choice for many consumers.

Below, we’ll take you through the ins and outs of the products offered by Protective and TruStage — including pricing, accessibility and customer satisfaction ratings — to help you make an informed decision about the best life insurance to protect your family. (If you’re new to this world, our guide to life insurance for beginners is the best place to start.)

Best life insurance with no medical exam requirement

Liberty Mutual’s partner, TruStage, offers a range of life insurance products that require no medical exams to qualify. If you’re looking for quick and straightforward and quick coverage, this is a solid option.

Liberty Mutual life insurance pros and cons

Pros Offers no medical exam policies

Has a guaranteed conversion option

Customers can buy policies both online and through an agent Cons Can't buy life insurance directly through Liberty Mutual

Limited coverage amounts

Not available in all U.S. states

Pros explained

Offers no medical exam policies

Liberty Mutual’s partner TruStage offers simplified issue term life and whole life policies that don’t require a life insurance medical exam. This streamlined underwriting process makes it an attractive option for people who want a swift and hassle-free application.

Has a guaranteed conversion option

Both TruStage and Protective offer the option to convert your term policy to a permanent whole life insurance policy. This is a valuable perk if your health deteriorates as you age.

Customers can buy policies both online and through an agent

Many insurance providers require you to purchase their policies through an agent, while others complete the process entirely online. At TruStage and Protective, you can choose the option that works for you (with some limitations depending on what state you live in).

Cons explained

Can't buy life insurance directly through Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual offers a slew of insurance products, including auto and property insurance, but the company sold its life insurance policies to Protective Life Insurance Company in 2018. Even if you’re an existing Liberty Mutual customer, you’ll have to go through either Protective or TruStage to get a life insurance quote.

Limited coverage amounts

TruStage has a range of life insurance plans, but the coverage options are limited. The company’s maximum death benefit is $300,000 for term life policies and $100,000 for whole life policies. Protective, for its part, offers higher limits.

Not available in all U.S. states

The availability of Protective and TruStage life insurance plans varies by state, and not all plans are accessible in every location.

Liberty Mutual life insurance plans

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of life insurance plans through its partners, Protective and TruStage. Each plan caters to different life stages and financial goals, giving policyholders plenty of straightforward, reliable options to consider.

Protective Classic Choice term life insurance

Protective’s Classic Choice term life insurance offers term periods ranging from 10 to 40 years and coverage amounts ranging from $100,000 to $50,000,000. As a policyholder, you'll have the option to convert to a permanent life insurance policy without a medical exam. The policy also features guaranteed level premiums, ensuring consistent and predictable payment obligations over time. In the event of your death while you're insured, your beneficiaries receive an income-tax-free death benefit.

Protective whole life insurance

Protective whole life insurance is a permanent life insurance option that provides lifelong coverage. This plan offers a death benefit to beneficiaries and includes a cash value component that accumulates over time. If you're the policyholder, you can access the cash value for various financial needs, such as supplementing retirement income or funding emergencies.

Protective universal life insurance

Protective universal life insurance offers flexibility and customization. This plan allows you to adjust your coverage and premium payments according to changing financial circumstances. The plan also accumulates cash value over time, providing potential growth opportunities.

TruStage term life insurance

TruStage term life insurance offers affordable coverage for a predetermined term. You can select the coverage duration that suits your needs, whether that’s ensuring your loved ones are protected during your mortgage-paying years or making sure your dependents will be financially supported when they need it most. The policy is renewable until you’re 80 years old (as long as your premiums are paid.) As you age, you’ll have the option to convert to a whole life policy.

TruStage whole life insurance

TruStage whole life insurance offers permanent protection throughout your lifetime at a fixed rate premium. This plan guarantees a death benefit to your beneficiaries and includes a cash value component that grows over time. The accumulated cash value can be used for a variety of purposes, like funding college tuition or covering medical expenses.

TruStage guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance

This option is a permanent life insurance plan that comes with guaranteed approval, regardless of your health status. It’s available for applicants between the ages of 45 and 80.

Liberty Mutual life insurance pricing

The cost of life insurance depends on several factors, like policy type, coverage amount and applicant’s age, health status and location. When you request a quote on Liberty Mutual’s website, you’ll be directed to one of its partner companies — Protective, if you’re an existing Liberty Mutual customer, and TruStage for new customers.

Liberty Mutual life insurance financial stability

Protective Life Insurance Company has high financial strength ratings, including an A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best, an industry rating agency. Life insurance policies available through TruStage Insurance Agency, LLC are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. These ratings indicate both companies are stable and can pay out life insurance claims for years to come.

Liberty Mutual life insurance accessibility

You can’t buy life insurance through Liberty Mutual directly, but the company seamlessly redirects customers to TruStage and Protective on its website.

Availability

For both Protective and TruStage, the availability of specific products and coverage options vary by state.

Contact information

Liberty Mutual

If you need assistance, Liberty Mutual customer service can be reached at 1-800-290-8711.

Protective

You can contact Protective Life Insurance Company from Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST and on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. The company’s website also has a chatbot to answer basic questions and an online quote request form.

Protective phone number: 1-844-733-5433

Protective sales agents: 1-877-778-3500

TruStage

You can connect with TruStage Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

TruStage phone number: 1-800-356-2644

​​TruStage customer service: 1-855-591-9026

User experience

Liberty Mutual's website will seamlessly redirect you to Protective or TruStage for life insurance quotes. Both Protective and TruStage offer online quote tools, though TruStage has a more interactive interface. Both companies offer online portals for policyholders to log in and manage their policies, submit claims and add beneficiaries.

Liberty Mutual life insurance customer satisfaction

Since Liberty Mutual no longer sells life insurance directly, we didn’t consider the company’s own customer satisfaction ratings in this review.

TruStage has excellent customer ratings on online review sites. Policyholders rave about the easy application process and reasonable prices. The BBB gives the company an A, though BBB users rated the company poorly with complaints about the claims process and a lack of transparency.

Protective, for its part, is rated A- by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company has mostly positive reviews from customers, mixed with some complaints about less-than-stellar customer service.

Liberty Mutual life insurance FAQ Is Liberty Mutual life insurance legit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Liberty Mutual is a legitimate and well-established insurance provider with a solid reputation in the industry. Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Boston, the company now partners with Protective and TruStage to offer life insurance policies. Is TruStage life insurance legit? chevron-down chevron-up TruStage, a subsidiary of CUNA Mutual Group, has been offering life insurance products for over 85 years. With an A rating from the BBB and more than 7,000 mostly positive customer reviews online, TruStage is a legitimate life insurance provider. Is Protective life insurance a good company? chevron-down chevron-up Protective Life Insurance Company is known for its comprehensive coverage options and financial stability. Protective is rated A- by the BBB and has fewer complaints than its competitors, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

How we evaluated Liberty Mutual life insurance

To conduct this review, we considered the following:

Policy offerings: We analyzed the life insurance products provided by Liberty Mutual’s partners, Protective and TruStage.

Pricing: We evaluated Protective and TruStage insurance quotes.

Financial stability: We examined the financial strength of Protective and TruStage.

Accessibility: We assessed the availability of Protective and TruStage life insurance policies.

Customer satisfaction: We considered Protective and TruStage customer reviews to gauge overall satisfaction levels with the two companies.

Summary of Money’s Liberty Mutual life insurance review

Liberty Mutual no longer offers life insurance directly. Instead, the company points customers to its partners, Protective and TruStage. Both life insurance providers offer a range of insurance products, though availability varies by state. TruStage stands out for its policies that require no medical exam, though those policies have low coverage limits. Likewise, while both companies offer options to speak with agents or obtain quotes online, TruStage has a better online experience.