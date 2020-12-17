Give the Gift of Life Insurance This Holiday Season (Yes, Really)

Life insurance ia hardly a traditional holiday offering. But a policy for a young child can make a practical, if unusual, gift — even if it’s one you might not tell your tyke about until years after you buy it.

Sure, it’s nerdy to give a kid a piece of paper rather than another Lego set, Baby Yoda, or other pleasurable gift. It’s also a bit self-serving coming from a parent. After all, the compelling reasons I bought insurance on my three girls included the desire to protect against the loss of my own income, to pay funeral costs, and to insulate myself against future debts I might inherit were one of my daughters to die.

But the young recipient of a life insurance policy will appreciate the gift once they’re an adult. They’ll then get access to money from the plan, to use for whatever they wish.

Here’s more about why and how to consider giving a child the gift of life insurance.

How a policy’s cash value works

Not all life insurance policies have what’s known as a “cash value.” In fact, most are of the term type — policies that run for a certain period and then expire. But you can’t buy a term policy on someone who is younger than 18. Instead, you must get them permanent life insurance, such as a whole life or universal life policy.

Such policies provide a big upside when it comes to gifting, since they supplement the policy’s death benefit with a cash value that grows over time. You can withdraw or borrow from that balance— although any withdrawals do reduce the death benefit the policy will pay.

The cash value doesn’t accumulate immediately; it can easily take a decade or more for policyholders to build enough cash to actually be worth tapping. But that timing aligns well with the strategy of buying a policy for a young child and paying for it at least until they’re in early adulthood. You can then turn the policy over to them.

The adult child can pull cash from the policy as needed or take over the payments themselves to maintain the policy. (There are even ways your child can access funds tax free.)

The policy’s cash value can deliver a meaningful financial boost, provided the coverage is big enough. Such a policy will likely have a bigger death benefit — and so a higher cash value and premiums — than one bought strictly for its insurance coverage.

For example, if you bought a universal life plan on a 2-year old child that paid out up to $158,000 as a death benefit, you’d pay a flat rate of $75 per month through age 21. That policy, from Abrams Inc., would grow to a cash value of $24,168 after 19 years — after paying premiums totalling a little over $17,000.

A sum of this size could make a substantial dent in college debt. According to The College Investor, the average student graduated college in 2020 with a student loan debt of $32,731. The policy cited above could allow a new graduate to retire about three-quarters of that debt.

Not that your child has to use the money for college. Unlike a 529 college-savings plan, say, where funds must be used for higher education, the cash in an insurance policy can be used however the child wishes, including to buy a home, start a side hustle, or pay for a wedding.

A policy that delivers a five-figure cash value may strain your budget — and perhaps your generosity, too. You can instead buy coverage with a lower death benefit and premiums. For example, you could buy a 9-year-old a policy with $20,000 coverage from Globe Life for as little as $8.50 per month. Premiums typically stay level for the life of the policy, meaning you’d spend only about $1,122 between age 9 to 18. Or if you have a younger child, you could purchase Gerber Life Insurance Company’s $5,000 Grow-Up Plan on a newborn boy, for approximately $3.41 per month. But cash values will of course be lower than for the bigger policy; less than $1,000 for the $5,000 policy, for example, when the child turns 18.

The educational benefit of coverage

Chances are you won’t want to talk about death benefits and the like with your elementary schooler. But once kids are in their teens, telling them about an insurance policy may offer an opportunity to teach them about financial literacy, through a product they actually own — or will own soon.

The conversation can help give them some accountability since, as a young adult, they’ll have to decide between using the money as soon as they can or keeping the policy long term and using the funds for other uses, even for retirement savings. (Hey, some teens are already saving for that goal.) They may be introduced to concepts like delayed gratification, investing, and short versus long-term goals.

A potential long-term plus

One last, often overlooked benefit to gifting life insurance is providing your child with coverage that might be hard to get later. A policy bought for your child while they are young and healthy will stay in effect even were they develop a serious health problem. Such a pre-existing condition could well prompt insurers to deny coverage, but it would not affect the validity of a policy bought when they were a child. That policy, then, might then become the only insurance they can carry.

No heaIth exam is typically needed to insure children up to the age of 18. That would allow a policy begun now to be in place in time for holiday celebrations, if you wish. That might be useful for, say, a grandparent who wanted to buy a policy on a grandchild as a joint gift for the child and its parents, who could be designated as the beneficiary until the child turns 18.

Regardless of who buys the policy, I recommend shopping around. Insurers vary not only in premiums but in the age at which they will insure a child, and in how the cash value accumulates. Not all life insurance companies sell cash-value plans, and the options on childrens’ policies differ considerably. Try to get quotes from companies who offer whole-life insurance along with some that offer universal life insurance policies.

Remember, too, that the earlier you buy a policy for a child, the more time is available for its cash value to accumulate. That said, it’s wise to compare buying a policy against other alternatives that could provide money to your child in adulthood. For example, you might invest the money you’d spend in premiums on opening a Roth IRA in their name. Weigh the risk and return of such alternatives with the likely cash balance of a insurance policy, along with the ongoing value of its death benefit in case the worst were to happen to your child.

