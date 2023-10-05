Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner VIEW RATES Large selection of policies from all major insurers with COVID-19 coverage Over 100,000 verified customer reviews with a 97 out of 100 rating

Travel insurance offers financial protection from sudden expenses that can arise during vacations or business trips. However, most insurers offer coverage for trips of up to 30 days. If you're planning a long trip or want to live abroad as a digital nomad, you may want to look into a long-term travel insurance policy, which we define as any policy covering trips more than 90 days in length.

We reviewed dozens of options to find the best long-term travel insurance providers. Read on to find out a travel insurance plan that matches your long-term trip needs.

Our Top Picks for Best Long-Term Travel Insurance

Best Long-Term Travel Insurance Reviews

Best Long-Term Travel Insurance for Families: Allianz Travel Insurance Our Partner VIEW RATES

Pros Two plans with free coverage for children under 17

Trip interruption coverage includes family emergencies

Can purchase coverage for up to 366 consecutive days of travel

Cancel for any reason add-on reimburses 80% of pre-paid non-refundable cost, a higher percentage than other companies Cons Other plans limit trips to 45 days; must purchase higher-tiered plans for long-term coverage

Travel change reimbursement only available with higher-tiered plans

Why we chose it: Allianz is our choice for the best long-term travel insurance for families because of its competitively priced plans that offer free coverage for children under 17.

Allianz Travel Insurance offers two plans that may be especially helpful for families: OneTrip Prime and OneTrip Premiere. With either plan, children under 17 are covered at no extra cost so long as they’re traveling with a parent or grandparent.

Another benefit for families is Allianz Travel’s policy on trip interruptions caused by family emergencies. So, if you need to abandon your trip to tend to a family member who’s been seriously injured back home, your coverage extends up to the limit outlined in your plan. Similarly, the cost of having your family travel to your destination because you’ve been hospitalized is covered up to your plan limits.

Allianz’s SmartBenefits feature is applicable to both plans, offering the choice of fixed inconvenience payments at a rate of $100 per insured person per day, with no receipts required. Additionally, all of the company’s travel insurance plans include 24-hour customer service through Allianz Global Assistance, as well as concierge services to assist with arranging entertainment, such as booking event tickets and restaurant reservations.

Trips can last up to 180 days with OneTrip Prime. For even longer trips, OneTrip Premier is the ideal option, with coverage of up to 366 days. However, the plans differ significantly in coverage amount maximums per insured person — you can compare the two plans in the table below.

Allianz Travel Long-Term Travel Insurance Plan Comparison

OneTrip Prime OneTrip Premier Trip cancellation $100,000 $200,000 Trip interruption $150,000 $300,000 Emergency medical expenses $50,000 ($750 max for dental) $75,000 ($750 max for dental) Emergency medical transportation $500,000 $1,000,000 Baggage loss or damage $1,000 $2,000 Baggage delay $300 $600 Travel delay $800 ($200 per day limit) $1,600 ($200 per day limit) Travel change $0 $1,000

Best Long-Term International Travel Insurance: Faye Our Partner VIEW RATES

Pros Telemedicine available anytime at no extra charge

Up to $250,000 for emergency medical expenses on international trips

Travel cancellation covers up to 100% of nonrefundable trip costs; trip interruption covers up to 150%

Pre-existing medical conditions automatically covered Cons Trip length maximum is 180 days; some companies we evaluated cover longer trips

Cancel for any reason add-on covers only 75% of trip expenditures, which is less than other companies on our list

Telemedicine not available in Syria, North Korea, Cuba, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia or Yemen

Why we chose it: Faye is our pick for best long-term international travel insurance because its international protection plan covers trips up to 180 days long and provides 24/7 access to doctors via telemedicine appointments.

Faye’s Travel Protection International plan offers plenty of attractive features for U.S. residents traveling abroad. Travel snafus are thoroughly covered, including up to $300 per day in the event of trip delay, plus an extra $200 if your flight is delayed or if you missed your trip connection.

Medical evacuation coverage is also extensive, with up to $500,000 for emergencies and $100,000 for non-emergencies. For medical expenses due to accidents or illness, Faye reimburses up to $250,000. Additionally, pre-existing medical conditions are automatically covered, so long as your plan is purchased within 14 days of your trip.

Moreover, travelers insured by Faye get telemedicine services at no extra cost. Both audio and video consultations are included in the price of your travel insurance plan. If a doctor prescribes you medicine, Faye directs you to the nearest local pharmacy and reimburses you for the expense.

Optional add-ons include vacation rental damage protection (up to $3,000) and adventure/extreme sports protection for risky activities like high-altitude mountain climbing and deep-sea scuba diving.

Best Long-Term Travel Insurance for Seniors: IMG VIEW RATES

Pros No upper age limit

Coverage maximums of $50,000 to $1,000,000

Up to 12 months of continuous coverage for single trips

Pre-existing condition reoccurrence coverage of up to $2,500 Cons Coverage maximums may be limited depending on age of insured person

Non-emergency medical evacuation costs extra with multi-trip plan

Why we chose it: IMG’s GlobeHopper Senior plan wins best long-term travel insurance for seniors because it’s designed specifically for travelers ages 65 and up. Its medical coverage is comprehensive and has a high maximum of up to $1,000,000.

The GlobeHopper Senior plan from IMG caters specifically to people aged 65 years or older traveling outside the U.S. To qualify, you must also be eligible for or be actively enrolled in Medicare. There is no maximum age restriction on the GlobeHopper Senior plan.

Single-trip coverage lasts up to 12 months, and you can elect to extend coverage another 12 months. The multi-trip plan offers coverage for several trips of 30 days or less within a one-year period.

GlobeHopper Senior allows you to choose a deductible minimum (between $0 to $2,500) and plan maximum (from $50,000 to $1,000,000). Medical coverage includes around-the-clock access to IMG’s multilingual customer service reps for help coordinating medical services, and there are over 17,000 providers in the company’s network. Covered services include hospitalization, diagnostic procedures, emergency room visits, medical equipment and physician visits. Prescription medications are also covered up to the plan limit.

Coverage maximums for reimbursement of costs incurred due to a sudden recurrence of a pre-existing condition are $2,500 on the single-trip plan and $5,000 on the multi-trip plan. Local ambulance expenses are covered up to $5,000 by the former and 100% (with no cap) by the latter.

Additionally, coverage for medical evacuations is $250,000 for emergencies and $25,000 for non-emergencies. However, non-emergency medical evacuation is included only in the single-trip GlobeHopper plan. For coverage with a multi-trip GlobeHopper plan, you’ll need to purchase the corresponding rider.

Best Long-Term Travel Insurance for Adventurous Travelers: World Nomads VIEW RATES

Pros Explorer plan covers high-risk sports and activities

Up to 180 days of continuous coverage

You can buy coverage while already traveling

Emergency medical assistance available 24/7 Cons No customization beyond trip length

No family plans

Why we chose it: World Nomads is our choice for best long-term travel insurance for adventurous travelers because its Explorer Plan covers more than 150 activities and sports, including rock climbing, rafting, scuba diving, surfing and bungee jumping.

World Nomads’ Explorer Plan makes long-term travel insurance possible for people who participate in high-risk activities, such as skydiving or windsurfing, while traveling abroad. The company has dedicated posts with information about many of these activities and how coverage works.

Unlike with many travel insurance options, you can purchase a plan from World Nomads even if your trip has already started. However, there is a waiting period of 24 to 48 hours before coverage takes effect.

Emergency assistance is available 24/7 through the Explorer Plan. The coverage maximum is $100,000 for emergency accidents or expenses incurred because of sickness and $750 for dental. Evacuation in case of an emergency is covered up to $500,000.

Lost baggage is covered up to $3,000 or $1,500 per article. Costs paid due to baggage delays are capped at $750 total or $150 per day.

However, there are a few drawbacks to consider. Firstly, World Nomads doesn’t offer any plans designed for families, so you must purchase an individual policy for each family member. Secondly, you can only choose from two available plans: Standard or Explorer.

Lastly, aside from choosing the plan and length of coverage, you cannot customize your travel insurance plan. This means you may end up paying for features you don’t need.

Best Long-Term Medical Coverage for Travelers: USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services VIEW RATES

Pros Two customizable international medical insurance plans available

Plan pricing starts at $1 per day

You can purchase coverage while already traveling

Deductible options as low as $0 Cons WorldMed plan is only available for travelers up to 64 years old

Hazardous activities add-on costs an additional 20% of your premium

Why we chose it: USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services earns the title of best long-term medical coverage for international travelers because its customizable plans allow travelers to select a lower-cost medical insurance option or pay more for higher coverage maximums.

USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services offers medical insurance for people traveling abroad for any purpose, including business and education. There are two plan options: InterMedical Insurance and WorldMed Insurance. Both plans allow for trip lengths from five to 364 days.

InterMedical is USI Affinity Travel Insurance Service’s lower-cost plan, while WorldMed is slightly more expensive and offers additional features. Both plans include World Wide Assistance Services for help with translation services, medical referrals and other traveler needs. However, in terms of coverage, the plans differ greatly. See our table below to compare the two plans.

Comparison of InterMedical and WorldMed Travel Medical Insurance Plans

InterMedical WorldMed Illness and injury expenses $50,000 to $150,000 $50,000 - $2,000,000 Deductible $0, $250, $500 or $1,000 $0, $250, $500, $1,000 or $2,500 Emergency room copay Not applicable $250 per visit in addition to deductible for illness; no co-payment for injury Urgent care copay Not applicable $0 outside the U.S. Emergency dental $2,000 for accident, $250 for pain relief $1,000 to $2,000 for accident, $100 to $200 for pain relief Emergency medical evacuation $50,000 $1,000,000 Acute onset of pre-existing condition Not covered $200,000 under age 60 and $20,000 for ages 60-64 Repatriation of remains $50,000 $50,000 Accidental death and dismemberment $50,000 Not included. Can purchase add-on coverage of up to $100,000

In addition to medical insurance, Travel Insure also includes standard travel insurance features. Checked baggage loss coverage is $500 at most with InterMed, and up to $1,000 with WorldMed. Reimbursement maximums for costs incurred from trip interruptions are $5,000 (InterMed) and $10,000 (WorldMed).

Note that, unlike with many travel insurance plans, USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services allows you to purchase either plan even if your trip has already started. Coverage may begin as soon as 24 hours after you enroll.

Other long-term travel insurance companies we considered

Many of the dozens of long-term travel insurance companies we evaluated weren’t included in our top picks. Below you’ll find short reviews, including pros and cons, of companies that didn’t make the cut.

Pros Offers coverage for two children under 10 at no additional charge

Lets you buy insurance while already abroad

Offers insurance for remote teams of employees Cons Costs nearly double if you include U.S. travel coverage

Must sign up for an account to see personalized plan pricing

No coverage for adults over 69 years old

SafetyWing’s Nomad Insurance offers international medical and travel insurance designed for digital nomads and remote teams. It has some nice features, including coverage for two children under 10 at no additional price. Plans start at $48.08 a month for up to $250,000 in medical coverage.

Why SafetyWing didn’t make the cut: You can’t choose your deductible amount; SafetyWing only offers a $250 option.

Pros Offers 24/7 medical support from doctors, including chat via mobile app

Free assistance calls through mobile app

All plans include adventure sports coverage Cons Only offers single-trip insurance

No coverage for people over 68 years old

Limited customization options

Much of Heymondo’s appeal is in its easy-to-use mobile app, through which you can file a claim, chat with a doctor or make a free international call for assistance. Coverage maximums include $3,000 for luggage theft or damage, up to $10,000 for trip cancellation and $200,000 for medical expenses. Certain benefits many travel insurance companies offer as add-ons, such as adventure sports and electronic equipment coverage, are included in all plans.

Why Heymondo didn’t make the cut: Heymondo doesn’t offer coverage for individuals over 68 years old, and the company doesn’t offer any multi-trip plans either.

Pros 24/7 telemedicine support

Helps with medical appointment scheduling

Offers multi-trip and long-term plans for frequent travelers Cons Doesn't cover unexpected expenses related to trip delays or cancellations

Deductibles apply to some medical claims

GeoBlue offers strong international medical insurance with some basic coverage for travel snafus, such as baggage delays. However, it lacks coverage for unexpected expenses related to trip delays or cancellations, which means you may need to pair it with standalone travel insurance policies to feel fully secure.

Why GeoBlue didn’t make the cut: Other long-term travel insurance companies we evaluated offer more comprehensive coverage for traveling abroad.

Long-Term Travel Insurance Guide

Shopping for long-term travel insurance can be complicated given how many factors there are to consider. This guide takes a closer look at that process to help you make a more informed decision.

What is long-term travel insurance?

Long-term travel insurance is much like typical travel insurance in terms of coverage, as it includes items such as medical expenses and lost baggage. However, long-term travel coverage is designed for trips lasting more than several weeks. Some plans cover trips up to 90 days long, while others offer year-long coverage.

The specific types of coverage that you get from long-term travel insurance can vary based on the plan you choose. Some benefits may include:

Medical expense coverage

Emergency evacuation

Repatriation of remains

Prescription drug coverage

Reimbursement of pre-paid costs, plus additional funds for trip cancellations and delays

Reimbursement for lost baggage or expenses incurred from baggage delays

We also have a guide — What is Travel Insurance? — if you’re looking for more details about how travel insurance works in general. You can also review our explainer on what travel insurance covers to learn more.

How does long-term travel insurance work?

Long-term travel insurance works similarly to other types of insurance in that you pay a premium in advance for insurance coverage. If a covered event occurs during the dates of your scheduled trip, your provider will cover those costs per the terms of your contract.

However, there are several types of long-term travel insurance. The type of plan you choose can alter the coverage terms available to you.

For example, you can buy an annual travel insurance plan, which allows for an unlimited number of domestic and international trips throughout the year without losing coverage. Some providers restrict the number of trips you can take during your travel insurance contract. Others set limits on how long your trip can last.

Like health insurance, international medical insurance for travelers may require you to pay a deductible before coverage kicks in. Additionally, benefits and maximum coverage amounts vary across providers, so it’s important to carefully examine plan features before purchasing coverage.

How to choose a long-term travel insurance provider

When choosing a long-term travel insurance provider, reference these step-by-step instructions to ensure you don’t miss any details.

1. Assess your travel insurance coverage needs

Consider the types of coverage that you want from long-term travel insurance. There are many options available, including coverage for:

Trip cancellations and interruptions

Medical expenses incurred during travel

Baggage delays and lost or stolen personal belongings

Travel delays

Cancellations you initiate

Emergency assistance services, including emergency evacuation coverage

Coverage for children traveling with you

Once you identify the types of coverage you want, decide on the scope of each coverage option. For example, you may need to decide how long you want coverage for medical expenses or the plan's benefit limits for lost baggage.

If you’re traveling with your children, look for plans that offer free coverage for children under a certain age. If other family members are with you, you may be able to save money with a travel insurance provider that offers a family plan.

2. Research multiple travel insurance companies

Be sure to review several providers to ensure you get the best travel insurance at the best possible price. If you have questions about a plan that aren’t answered through the information available on the travel insurance provider’s website, contact the company by phone, email or chat. A representative can provide the details you need.

3. Thoroughly review coverage details and exclusions

Always check the plan's fine print before enrolling. For example, you should know the maximum benefit amounts for hospital stays and emergency medical situations. You should also know if deductibles or copays are required, so you can estimate your potential out-of-pocket expenses.

Exclusions also matter. For example, if you have coverage for lost baggage, you would probably want to make sure that this includes coverage for lost electronics. Similarly, if you purchase trip cancellation insurance, find out if there are any trip cancellation reasons that would be excluded, such as work-related cancellations.

For some travelers, it will be especially important to research how potential policies treat pre-existing medical conditions. There are travel insurance plans that include coverage so long as you pay for your plan in full within 14 days of your initial trip deposit. Other companies require a pre-existing conditions waiver, which may increase the cost of your plan. Eligibility may also vary based on age and conditions.

4. Check for additional benefits and optional add-ons

Many companies offer add-on options, also known as riders. You may be able to purchase additional coverage for:

Adventure sports

High-value items (such as expensive cameras or jewelry)

Missed flight connections

Pet care while abroad

Identity theft

Enhanced rental car coverage

You can typically add these types of optional benefits to a base policy for an additional fee. Fees can vary by provider, which is another reason to shop around before making a final purchasing decision.

5. Choose the travel insurance provider that best suits your needs and budget

Compare quotes from multiple companies by visiting their websites or calling them directly and choose a policy that offers the coverage you need at a reasonable price.

Note that, while some companies allow you to purchase travel insurance once you’re already on your trip, it’s recommended you purchase a plan in advance. Additionally, some travel insurance benefits, such as pre-existing condition coverage, may only be available if you pay your plan in full a set number of days (typically 14) before your scheduled departure.

Read our guide on when to buy travel insurance to learn more about the optimal timeframe to purchase a travel insurance plan.

Long-Term Travel Insurance FAQ Which travel insurance is the best for long trips? chevron-down chevron-up The best travel insurance for your next long trip will depend on the type of coverage you want. Our top picks for best long-term travel insurance offer several kinds of coverage, including plans with long trip durations and comprehensive medical insurance. Can I buy travel insurance after booking a long-term trip? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, you can purchase travel insurance after booking your trip. Some companies even allow you to purchase a plan while you're already on your trip. However, if you wait too long to purchase a policy, some benefits (e.g. pre-existing condition waiver and cancel for any reason coverage) may no longer be available. What is considered long-term travel? chevron-down chevron-up Long-term travel can be generally defined as any travel lasting more than 30 days. Most long-term travel insurance companies offer continuous coverage for up to 90 days, and several offer year-long coverage for single or multiple trips. How long does travel insurance last? chevron-down chevron-up Travel insurance can last anywhere from a few days to a year, depending on the policy you choose. Not all companies offer long-term travel insurance, while some offer coverage for up to 364 days. Be sure to read the plan details to ensure your entire trip will be covered. Can travel insurance be extended? chevron-down chevron-up Whether or not you can extend your travel insurance policy depends on your insurance provider. It may be possible to extend your entire policy, certain coverage options or none at all. You may also need to purchase a travel insurance extension voucher in advance of your departure in order to do this.

How We Chose the Best Long-Term Travel Insurance

While creating this list of the best long-term travel insurance providers, we considered each of the following factors:

Coverage: We considered the types of travel coverage and maximum coverage amounts each company offered.

Pricing: We looked at the cost of different long-term travel insurance plans and considered the value they offer in relation to the types of coverage included.

Support: We evaluated the availability of support services to travelers who need help accessing their policy, filing claims and finding medical support while abroad.

Customization: We considered the flexibility of different plan options to assess how easy it is for customers to build their ideal plan and only pay for what they need.

Family options: We also evaluated whether each long-term insurance provider had options that could meet the needs of families under a single policy.

These factors may not be the only ones that matter to you when choosing a long-stay travel insurance plan. If you have other priorities, you may need to conduct further research to make a decision. Companies’ websites are typically a good place to start, but it may also be helpful to call companies directly if you have particular questions.

Summary of Money’s Best Long-Term Travel Insurance