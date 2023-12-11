Noble Gold Investments Gold IRA Review

Portfolio diversification can help investors safeguard their wealth against persistent market volatility and unpredictable economic circumstances. When it comes to retirement savings, the same holds true. One option for protecting your nest egg is through a gold individual retirement account (IRA), which has provided a viable supplement to traditional and Roth IRAs since its inception in 1975.

With a gold IRA, investors can hold tangible assets that aren’t permitted in other types of IRAs, such as precious metals, cryptocurrencies and real estate. However, because numerous companies provide these types of accounts, it’s important to determine which ones have better reputations than the others.

Read on for our review of Noble Gold Investments’s gold IRA to see how it compares to the best gold IRAs, and to help you decide if it’s an appropriate fit for your retirement plan.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver Invest in Gold All customers qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver Highest price buyback guarantee

Diversify your portfolio by investing in a precious metal IRA or buy gold and silver directly

Available Goldco specialists to help guide you in the process

Free shipping and free access to a library of retirement resources

A+ Rating from BBB, AAA Rating from Business Consumers Alliance Top Ranked Precious Metals Company on the Inc. 5000 Invest in Gold Top Ranked Precious Metals Company on the Inc. 5000 Lowest price guarantee and no buyback fees

Exclusively recommended by Bill O'Reilly, Rick Harrison, & Others

Available customer service team dedicated to help you through every step of the process

A+ Rating from BBB Price match guarantee and no fees on buybacks Invest in Gold Price match guarantee and no fees on buybacks Recommended by Judge Andrew P. Napolitano

Exclusive 24-hour no-risk purchase guarantee

Up to $15,000 in bonus coins

Any 1st year trades at zero fees

Add gold to your portfolio in 3 easy steps Provides Guide on Gold IRA Company Scams Invest in Gold 1000s of High Rankings: Provides Guide on Gold IRA Company Scams, Lies & Gimmicks in Unregulated Industry Harvard-trained economist hosts 1-on-1 web conference

Compliance and transparency are a major part of its business

Loyal customer base with impressive repeat business rate

No high-pressure tactics – like some other gold IRA companies

Up to 10 years fees reimbursed to your IRA in premium silver coins Most IRAs Qualify for “No Fee For Life” Invest in Gold Most IRAs Qualify for “No Fee For Life” 50 years of collective, combined experience in the markets

Expert guidance to open a gold IRA account

A simple and educated approach to investing in precious metals

Low-Cost Bullion, IRA eligible, and numismatic coins available

A+ Rating from BBB

Noble Gold Investments

Founded in 2016, Noble Gold Investments is a precious metals dealer that offers a wide range of products, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium in the form of coins, rare coins and bars. Additionally, the company provides a gold IRA and works with three depositories that allow you to purchase and securely store precious metals as part of your retirement plan.

Noble Gold Investments’s website features a wealth of educational resources, helping investors to acquaint themselves with precious metals markets. The company also has a buyback program and allows customers to open an account online.

For those interested in purchasing precious metals outside of a gold IRA, the company provides home delivery services with a minimum purchase of $2,000.

Noble Gold Investments gold IRA pros and cons

Pros Multiple depository options

A wealth of educational resources

Accounts can be opened online

Buyback program Cons No pricing information online

Limited products advertised

$20,000 minimum investment

Pros explained

If you’re on the path to buying gold in an IRA, be aware that each company operating in this space has its advantages and disadvantages when compared to competitors. For Noble Gold Investments, the advantages include offering multiple depository options, a wealth of educational resources, the ability to open an account online and a guaranteed precious metals buyback program.

Multiple depository options

In addition to Delaware Depository and Brink’s Global Services, both of which are well-known providers of precious metals storage, Noble Gold offers customers the option of storing their metals at the company’s own secure facility in Texas.

A wealth of educational resources

Noble Gold provides users with an abundance of educational materials, ranging from its “Gold and Silver Guide” and its “Precious Metals 101” course to a comprehensive learning library and resources for investment basics.

Accounts can be opened online

While many precious metals dealers only allow customers to open accounts over the phone, Noble Gold provides a new account application on its website. However, once it’s submitted, both a phone call with a customer representative within 24 hours and a Docusign form requiring your signature within 48 hours are necessary to finalize your account.

Buyback program

Noble Gold offers a guaranteed buyback program that provides customers with peace of mind knowing that they can sell their precious metals back to the company when they want to liquidate their gold IRA holdings.

Cons explained

Like its advantages, Noble Gold Investments has its disadvantages. These include a lack of online pricing information, a limited amount of products advertised on its website and a minimum investment requirement of $20,000.

No pricing information online

Many precious metal dealers don’t list their prices online, and Noble Gold Investments is no exception. The company showcases their products on its website, but for information on pricing, customers have to contact customer service representatives via phone or email.

Limited products advertised

In addition to not listing its prices, Noble Gold Investments only advertises a handful of precious metals products online. While some of its competitors list hundreds of coins, proofs, rounds, bars and ingots, Noble Gold only features a dozen gold, silver, platinum and palladium products on its website.

Minimum investment requirement of $20,000

Noble Gold Investments has a minimum investment requirement of $20,000 for its gold IRA, which could present a barrier to entry for many investors. While other precious metal dealers offering gold IRAs require more than this amount to open an account, several competitors advertise minimums as low as $1,500.

Noble Gold Investments offerings

Noble Gold Investments offers IRA-eligible precious metals and various other products for investors and collectors. Per IRS rules, the metals kept in a gold IRA must meet stringent standards, including:

99.5% purity for gold

99.9% purity for silver

99.5% purity for platinum

99.5% purity for palladium

The company provides descriptions for all the products it features online, including the piece’s history, purity and weight. Some of the products currently being offered by Noble Gold include the following:

1854 Kellogg $20 gold coins

America the Beautiful silver coins

American Eagle gold proofs

American Eagle gold, silver and platinum coins

Australian Kangaroo gold and silver coins

Austrian Philharmonic gold and silver coins

Canadian Maple Leaf gold, silver, palladium and platinum coins

Credit Suisse palladium bars

Highland Mint silver rounds

Junk silver coins

Morgan silver dollars

St. Guaden Indian four-piece gold coin set

Noble Gold Investments pricing

Like many of its gold IRA competitors, Noble Gold Investments doesn’t list its prices on its website. Despite featuring its available products online, the company requires that prospective customers call or email to secure accurate pricing information.

To open a gold IRA, Noble Gold requires a minimum investment of $20,000 and charges an $80 annual fee for its gold IRAs. There’s an additional $150 annual fee to store your precious metals with one of the company’s recommended depositories.

For precious metals not included in a gold IRA, Noble Gold requires a minimum $2,000 purchase.

Noble Gold Investments gold IRA financial stability

Noble Gold Investments is a privately held company with no information or financial statements available online. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, the company has been in business since 2016 and accredited with an A+ by the BBB since 2017.

Noble Gold Investments gold IRA accessibility

To open a gold IRA with Noble Gold Investments, customers can complete and submit a form online. However, before the account can be finalized, a follow-up phone call with a customer service representative and the completion of forms via Docusign must occur. Noble Gold Investments’ customer service team can be reached via phone or email for questions regarding the company's gold IRA or any of its products.

The following section details the company’s availability, contact information and user experience.

Availability

Noble Gold Investments is available to customers throughout the United States. The precious metals dealer doesn’t offer online trading, an investing app or a web-based chat service. Despite prospective customers being able to submit an application for its gold IRAs online, a follow-up phone call is required and additional forms must be completed.

Contact information

Noble Gold Investments maintains hours of operation Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST. You can reach its customer service team via:

Email: info@nobleira.com

Mail: 16830 Ventura Blvd., Suite 326, Encino, California, 91436

Phone: 877-646-5347

User experience

Noble Gold Investments lists its products online, including the metals’ histories, purities and weights. It does not, however, list prices for any of those products. The company provides a substantial amount of learning materials on its website, allowing users to educate themselves about the precious metals markets and gold IRA investing, including its “Precious Metals 101” course and its “Gold and Silver Guide.”

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Take control of your financial future Achieve greater financial security by providing effective solutions that can help protect your wealth. Click below to start investing today! Invest in Gold

Noble Gold Investments gold IRA customer satisfaction

Noble Gold has an impeccable customer review rating of 4.99 stars out of a possible 5 based on 136 reviews on the BBB website. User reviews highlight the customer service team’s wealth of knowledge, their helpfulness and the ease of applying for, funding and purchasing metals for a gold IRA.

Additionally, the company receives a 4.5-star rating out of a possible 5 based on 79 reviews on the Trustpilot platform, which gives Noble Gold Investments a grade of Excellent.

Noble Gold Investments gold IRA FAQs Does Noble Gold Investments offer rare coins? chevron-down chevron-up Noble Gold Investments offers rare and collectible gold and silver coins that are graded and certified. However, to be included in a gold IRA, the IRS stipulates that gold must have at least 99.5% purity, and silver must have 99.9% purity. Be sure to check with a customer service representative to ensure the precious metals you plan on holding in a gold IRA meet this criteria. Does Noble Gold Investments offer home storage? chevron-down chevron-up If you purchase precious metals for inclusion in a gold IRA, they must be stored at an IRS-approved depository. However, if you intend to purchase metals for collection or personal storage, Noble Gold Investments provides home delivery services with a minimum purchase of $2,000. Does Noble Gold Investments buy gold? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Noble Gold Investments offers a fully guaranteed buyback program for any precious metals purchased through the company. Whether you decide to sell a portion of the metals in your gold IRA or all of them, the company’s buyback program ensures that its customers are able to liquidate their assets when needed.

How we evaluated Noble Gold Investments gold IRA

We evaluated Noble Gold Investments based on the following factors:

Account offerings, including the kinds of precious metals customers can invest in

Information (or lack thereof) on pricing on the company’s website

Customer experience and satisfaction according to trusted third-party review sites such as the BBB and Trustpilot

Availability across the U.S.

Summary of Money’s Noble Gold Investments IRA Review

Diversifying your retirement savings is an integral part of securing your financial future. With gold IRAs, you’re able to invest in alternative assets that cannot be included in traditional and Roth IRAs. Noble Gold Investments’ gold IRA requires a $20,000 minimum investment, but it provides a buyback guarantee, abundant educational resources and multiple depository storage options.

The company offers gold, silver, platinum and palladium in the form of coins and bars, and it’s well-reputed for its customer service team’s wealth of knowledge.