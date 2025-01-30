We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. Saving Money

The Secret to Saving Money Might Be... Optimism?

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter at Money who frequently writes about news and trends related to car buying, auto insurance and gas prices.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jan 30, 2025 4 min read
Stacks of coins and hundred dollar bill forming a smiley face
Money; Getty Images

Although you might think that people who have anxiety about the future would save more money out of caution, that's actually not the case. Optimists are surprisingly good savers, new research shows.

Pessimism can lead people to save money in fear of emergencies, but optimism has been found to have a stronger link with saving behavior, according to a new study published by the American Psychological Association.

"We often think of optimism as rose-colored glasses that might lead people to save less for the future," lead author Joe Gladstone, a University of Colorado Boulder researcher, said in a Thursday news release. "But our research suggests optimism may actually be an important psychological resource that helps people save, especially when facing economic hardship."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Saving money now affords you new opportunities in the future
It's never too late to put some money aside in a High-Yield Savings Account from Barclays. Click on your state and find out more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

The researchers used data from eight surveys taken in the U.S. and Europe that included various measures of optimism. All together, the surveys included over 140,000 participants from the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany and other countries.

While the survey methods of the eight polls varied, all of them asked participants about their income and savings, and some inquired about their total assets. The surveys also had participants rate how much they agreed with statements like "overall, I expect more good things to happen to me than bad" and "in uncertain times, I usually expect the best."

By definition, optimists are hopeful for positive outcomes, even when it seems like everything is going wrong. This confidence that things will improve may have a link with financial planning for the better days that lie ahead.

In fact, the connection between optimism and proactive saving habits was even more pronounced among lower-income individuals.

"For someone living paycheck to paycheck, saving can feel futile," Gladstone said. "But an optimistic outlook may provide the motivation to set aside money despite present challenges."

Optimism was consistently associated with better savings habits in the analysis, and the difference was significant. The researchers found that the more optimistic a respondent reported feeling, the more savings they tended to have (or, in academic terms, "a one-standard-deviation increase in optimism correlated with a $1,352 increase in savings for households with the median savings balance of $8,000," according to the release).

Optimists were also found to have higher investment returns than pessimists and were more likely to have savings at all. This may be because they set more ambitious savings goals and have the persistence needed to achieve them.

The takeaway from the research on the connection between optimism and increased savings? The authors said "optimism-building techniques" should be incorporated into financial education and other programs aimed at increasing savings — especially with low-income populations that typically save at lower rates.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Compare Savings Accounts rates today

No monthly maintenance fees

View Rates

Earn 4.25% APY* with Barclays Tiered Savings Account

  • $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply.

  • Earn 7X the national average
  • Secure and easy online account access
  • No monthly maintenance fees
  • Deposits are FDIC Insured²

*Rate as of January 24, 2025

Savings plan that fits your lifestyle

View Rates

Earn 4.00% APY* with CIT's Savings Account

  • $100 minimum balance for APY
  • No account opening or monthly service fees
  • Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app
  • FDIC Insured

*Rate as of 12/20/2024

No minimum opening deposit

View Rates

Earn 3.75% APY*

  • Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹
  • $0 Min. Balance to Earn APY
  • $0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit
  • No Overdraft Fees
  • Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000²

*Rate as of 12/18/2024

View Discover Offer

More from Money:

11 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025

Home Prices Are Back on the Rise — Even in 'Affordable' Cities

Gold Is Challenging Its Record High. Will Prices Keep Going Higher?

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a Savings Account from Barclays, you can save money while earning it
View Rates