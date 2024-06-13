We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Retirement
  2. Social Security

Social Security Calls Spike After Rumor of Extra Benefits Goes Viral

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined June 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Jun 13, 2024 3 min read
Hands passing faded money with a social security check in the background.
Money; Getty Images

After a false rumor describing a $600 increase in Social Security benefits spread online recently, government workers were “slammed” with questions from beneficiaries trying to figure out what was happening.

The Social Security Administration, the federal agency that administers benefits, said it received an influx of 140,000 additional phone calls on June 3 — the day when the confusion peaked.

The misinformation stems from a “bogus news story about a $600 payment increase,” Martin O’Malley, Social Security commissioner, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. The rumor incorrectly suggested that some people receiving Social Security benefits would get larger checks starting in June due to a cost-of-living adjustment tied to the inflation rate.

“This is FALSE,” O'Malley said. “No COLA until January 2025. Big thanks to all SSA staff who helped customers with this rumor.”

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Protect your retirement with a Reverse Mortgage
If you are over 62, a Reverse Mortgage from AAG (NMLS# 2285) can help you take care of expenses or even invest in things that will improve your quality of life. Click on your state to learn more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Learn More

The truth behind the Social Security rumor

Misleading and inaccurate articles mentioning a $600 Social Security increase have been circulating on social media for at least three weeks. In online forums, many beneficiaries have also reported seeing the rumor in internet searches. Some of the posts falsely stated that President Joe Biden had enacted the increase before the November presidential election to boost his chances of winning.

In reality, there won’t be an increase in Social Security benefits until next year, and we won’t know what that cost-of-living adjustment will be until the fall due to the way it's calculated.

The latest estimates indicate recipients could get a 2.57% raise next year, according to the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for older adults. For 2024, the COLA was 3.2%, which increased the average retiree benefit by $59 a month.

Fake news about Social Security isn't uncommon — because it's relied upon by about 68 million Americans including older adults and people with disabilities, misinformation can spread quickly.

But the Social Security Administration cautions people to “avoid falling victim to fraudulent calls and internet 'phishing' schemes by not revealing personal information, selecting malicious links, or opening malicious attachments." When the 2025 COLA is officially revealed in October, it'll be posted at SSA.gov.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Is a Reverse Mortgage right for you?
With AAG (NMLS# 2285), you can get the most out of your Reverse Mortgage loan. Click below and start planning your future today.
Learn More

More from Money:

Best Reverse Mortgage Companies of June 2024

When Will Social Security Run Out of Money? Latest Prediction Offers Good News

When Social Security Recipients Will Get Their Checks in June

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Get the most out of your Reverse Mortgage with AAG (NMLS# 2285)
Learn More

f