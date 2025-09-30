We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Why Some Social Security Recipients Will Get 2 Payments in October

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Lead News Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Sep 30, 2025 2:40 p.m. EDT 3 min read
Photo Illustration of an October 2025 calendar, with the 1st and 31st circled, with money in the background
Money; Getty Images

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will get two payments in October. It's not a mistake: This is all part of the regular schedule.

The SSI program is administered by Social Security and provides benefits of up to $967 per month for individuals with little or no income and resources who are blind, disabled or 65 and older.

Usually, SSI benefits are paid to about 7.4 million recipients on a monthly basis. But the double send in October is nothing to worry about. SSI benefits typically go out on the first of the month. However, if that day falls on a weekend or a holiday, payments are sent earlier.

In the calendar month of September, for example, there was no SSI payment because Sept. 1 was Labor Day, so federal agencies were closed. That meant September's benefits were actually paid on Aug. 29.

When will SSI checks arrive in October?

Payments will go out on Wednesday (Oct. 1) and Oct. 31.

Technically, SSI income will double in October. That may be confusing — or it may even feel like a nice bonus — but it's really just the November payment arriving early, as Nov. 1 is a Saturday.

Upcoming SSI payment schedule

After October, two SSI payments will be issued in the same month one more time in 2025. Here's when SSI benefits will be paid out through the end of the year:

  • Oct. 1: Regular payment for October
  • Oct. 31: Early payment for November (due to Nov. 1 falling on a Saturday)
  • Dec. 1: Regular payment for December
  • Dec. 31: Early payment for January 2026 (due to New Year's Day)

You can view a full calendar of Social Security and SSI payments on the Social Security Administration's website.

Note that people who claimed Social Security before May 1997 and those who get both Social Security and SSI benefits are on a slightly different schedule. They will receive their Social Security payment on the third of the month in October, November and December, as usual. It's only the SSI payment that will come twice in October.

In related news, the Social Security Administration is discontinuing paper checks in accordance with a federal mandate for agencies to switch to electronic payments (to the extent possible) by the end of September. SSI recipients are being advised to call 1-800-772-1213 if they need help setting up a new payment method.

