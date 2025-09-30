Why Some Social Security Recipients Will Get 2 Payments in October

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will get two payments in October. It's not a mistake: This is all part of the regular schedule.

The SSI program is administered by Social Security and provides benefits of up to $967 per month for individuals with little or no income and resources who are blind, disabled or 65 and older.

Usually, SSI benefits are paid to about 7.4 million recipients on a monthly basis. But the double send in October is nothing to worry about. SSI benefits typically go out on the first of the month. However, if that day falls on a weekend or a holiday, payments are sent earlier.

In the calendar month of September, for example, there was no SSI payment because Sept. 1 was Labor Day, so federal agencies were closed. That meant September's benefits were actually paid on Aug. 29.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Protect your retirement with a Reverse Mortgage If you are over 62, a Reverse Mortgage from Longbridge Financial (NMLS# 957935) can help you take care of expenses or even invest in things that will improve your quality of life. Click on your state to learn more. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Learn More

When will SSI checks arrive in October?

Payments will go out on Wednesday (Oct. 1) and Oct. 31.

Technically, SSI income will double in October. That may be confusing — or it may even feel like a nice bonus — but it's really just the November payment arriving early, as Nov. 1 is a Saturday.

Upcoming SSI payment schedule

After October, two SSI payments will be issued in the same month one more time in 2025. Here's when SSI benefits will be paid out through the end of the year:

Oct. 1 : Regular payment for October

: Regular payment for October Oct. 31 : Early payment for November (due to Nov. 1 falling on a Saturday)

: Early payment for November (due to Nov. 1 falling on a Saturday) Dec. 1 : Regular payment for December

: Regular payment for December Dec. 31: Early payment for January 2026 (due to New Year's Day)

You can view a full calendar of Social Security and SSI payments on the Social Security Administration's website.

Note that people who claimed Social Security before May 1997 and those who get both Social Security and SSI benefits are on a slightly different schedule. They will receive their Social Security payment on the third of the month in October, November and December, as usual. It's only the SSI payment that will come twice in October.

In related news, the Social Security Administration is discontinuing paper checks in accordance with a federal mandate for agencies to switch to electronic payments (to the extent possible) by the end of September. SSI recipients are being advised to call 1-800-772-1213 if they need help setting up a new payment method.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad With a Reverse Mortgage, you can invest in your future starting today Work with a licensed Longbridge Financial (NMLS# 957935) representative today. Learn More

More from Money:

You're Retiring. Get Ready for These Tax Changes

Social Security's Confusing 'Full Retirement Age' May Get a Rebrand

Social Security to Stop Sending Paper Checks This Month