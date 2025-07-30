We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Economy and Politics
  2. Tariffs

New Bill Proposes $600 'Tariff Rebate' Stimulus Checks

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Lead News Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Jul 30, 2025 10:05 a.m. EDT 7 min read
Photo-illustration of Trump pointing to a stimulus check
Money; Getty Images

Love them or hate them, the U.S. government is now collecting tens of billions of dollars per month from tariffs, and President Donald Trump and some Republicans in Congress would like to give a portion of this money back to taxpayers.

On Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a bill that would create $600 tariff rebates — the same dollar amount as the second batch of COVID stimulus checks in December 2020, which Hawley and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., advocated for at the time.

Trump has yet to weigh in on this specific bill, but he voiced support for tariff rebates on Friday during a gaggle with reporters before he departed on a four-day trip to Scotland.

"We have so much money coming in, we're thinking about a little rebate," Trump said. "The big thing we want to do is pay down debt, but we're thinking about a rebate."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
As gas prices and more rise, it’s time to pump up your savings
Navigate high driving costs with a Car Insurance policy that keeps your money in your pocket. Click on your state below to compare rates.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

Bill would create $600 tariff rebates

Stimulus checks and rebates are popular with voters, and if Congress were to pass this bill, it could help the president with his sliding approval numbers on economic issues. According to a recent Gallup poll, 37% of respondents approve of Trump's handling of the economy, down from 42% in February.

The White House denies that the American people are paying for tariffs, but most experts disagree and say the impact will only get worse if levies remain in place. The bill's $600 rebates could offset, or partially offset, the financial impact to consumers as companies pass along higher costs.

Of course, that's not how Hawley is describing the purpose of the relief. In a statement, he said rebates are needed "after four years of Biden policies that have devastated families’ savings and livelihoods," adding that his bill would "allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country."

The Treasury Department reports $28 billion of customs duties collected in July, surpassing the previous record of $27 billion last month.

Hawley's bill, the American Worker Rebate Act, would use some of the government's increased tariff revenues to fund one-time rebates. If enacted, it would create a refundable credit of at least $600 per person that taxpayers could see on their tax refunds next year. The bill also includes a mechanism for advance payments, meaning that rebates could go out earlier as electronic payments.

How would tariff rebate checks work?

The senator's office said the rebate would amount to $2,400 (or more) for a family of four, noting that the bill would "allow for a larger credit per person if tariff revenue exceeds current projections for 2025."

Speaking to reporters, Trump added that "a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice."

Hawley's bill provides that the credit would be reduced by 5% of the amount by which a taxpayer's 2024 adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for joint filers.

For example, someone with an adjusted gross income of $80,000 would see a $250 reduction in the rebate based on a 5% phaseout calculation applied to their $5,000 of income above the $75,000 threshold.

Will the government actually send tariff rebate checks?

Don't get too excited about tariff rebates just yet. Americans were teased with talk of $5,000 'DOGE' stimulus checks in the early weeks of Trump's second presidency, back when Tesla CEO Elon Musk was leading the Department of Government Efficiency and touting unrealistic cost-cutting goals. Taxpayers didn't get a penny — or at least they haven't yet — and the discussion around DOGE checks has fizzled out.

One obstacle for Hawley's bill: House Speaker Mike Johnson isn't a fan of stimulus checks. "Politically, that would be great for us, send everybody a check," he told Politico in February, referring to the proposed DOGE checks. "But if you think about our core principles… we need to pay down the credit card."

Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy at the Groundwork Collaborative, addressed Hawley's proposal during a press call Tuesday. "Republicans in Congress just passed a bill that will increase the deficit by $3.4 trillion," said Jacquez, who was special assistant to the president for economic development in the Biden administration. "Tariffs and trade rebates were not a part of that bill, so I'd be extremely skeptical that we're going to be sending out $600 checks anytime soon, given we just had this megabill done and it wasn't anywhere part of the conversation."

Last week, E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, told the New York Post that tariff rebates would be unwise. "While it’s always politically advantageous to hand out money to constituents, the fact is the federal government has no money to give at this point. When the annual deficit is over $1 trillion, the priority has to be getting that down," he said.

Tariff rebates would also inject money into the economy, likely leading to increased consumer spending and greater demand for goods and services. That's why stimulus spending and rebates often contribute to inflation. With the Tax Foundation warning of an average tariff impact of $1,300 per household in 2025 from Trump's policies, Republicans in Washington will have to decide if they want to risk sending rebates that could lead to even higher prices.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Reduce payments and make debt manageable with a Debt Relief program

VISIT SITE

Recommended for debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • $20 Billion+ debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $20,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no-risk consultation
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ BBB rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

VISIT SITE

Best for people with $10,000 in unsecured debt or more

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • Free consultation, 100% confidential
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • AFC accredited and A+ rated by the BBB
  • Resolving debt since 2009

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Client rating of 9.4 stars

VISIT SITE

$20,000 in credit card and personal loans debts or more

  • 100% Service Guarantee
  • No upfront fees
  • Free savings quote online or by phone
  • Professional debt consultants
  • See below disclosures

More from Money:

Best Credit Cards 2025

Stock Market Analysts Are (Cautiously) Optimistic as Tariff Fears Fade

Tariffs Trigger the Sharpest Drop in Online Spending in Over a Decade

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $20,000 or more, Freedom Debt Relief can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started