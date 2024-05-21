Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Target Is the Latest Store to Go on a Price-Slashing Spree

By: Adam Hardy
Published: May 21, 2024 5 min read
A Target store in Manhattan, New York City
Getty Images

Target is the latest major retailer to announce broad price reductions as stubborn inflation continues to weigh on the budgets of everyday Americans.

The box-store behemoth said Monday that it has already slashed prices on 1,500 popular products, including many grocery staples, with “thousands more price cuts” planned for the summer. In total, about 5,000 products will be discounted once the plan is in full effect.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget,” Rick Gomez, an executive vice president at Target, said in a statement.

