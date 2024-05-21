Target Is the Latest Store to Go on a Price-Slashing Spree

Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
Target is the latest major retailer to announce broad price reductions as stubborn inflation continues to weigh on the budgets of everyday Americans.
The box-store behemoth said Monday that it has already slashed prices on 1,500 popular products, including many grocery staples, with “thousands more price cuts” planned for the summer. In total, about 5,000 products will be discounted once the plan is in full effect.
"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget,” Rick Gomez, an executive vice president at Target, said in a statement.
