When Does Tax Season Start? Here Are Key Dates to Help Get Your Refund Fast

Calling all taxpayers: It’s almost that time of year again. The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns Jan. 29.

The IRS said in a Monday news release that it’s anticipating getting more than 128 million individual income tax returns by the April 15 deadline. Thanks to a massive infusion of cash from 2022's Inflation Reduction Act, the agency also promised that taxpayers will continue to see customer service improvements during the 2024 filing season.

"IRS employees are working hard to make sure that new funding is used to help taxpayers by making the process of preparing and filing taxes easier," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the release.

Those plans include expanded in-person services available to help taxpayers. Much shorter wait times are expected for the IRS’s helpline, and with enhanced paperless processing, taxpayers will be able to submit more documents digitally. Taxpayers can also look forward to improvements to the Where’s My Refund? tool. And crucially, a new tax filing service, Direct File, will allow eligible taxpayers in some states to file their returns for free directly with the IRS.

The agency is going through a major transformation after a rough few years of challenges stemming from its aging infrastructure and COVID-19, like processing center closures, high staff turnover and a huge backlog of paperwork, to name a few. Though the Inflation Reduction Act originally increased the agency’s budget by $80 billion over the next decade, deals struck between Republicans and President Joe Biden have since reneged over $21 billion of that funding.

Here’s everything you need to know for a successful 2024 tax filing season.

How early can I file my taxes?

You can file your taxes whenever you like, assuming you have the right tax forms. Many tax prep services have already rolled out their software for the 2024 tax filing season. For instance, Intuit, which owns TurboTax, and TaxSlayer launched their service offerings for 2023 taxes in November.

However, the IRS won’t begin processing returns until Jan. 29. If you file before that date, your tax preparer will just hold onto your return until then.

Crucially, you may not have received all the paperwork you need to file just yet. Before you get started, you’ll need to make sure you have forms like your W-2 or 1099-NEC, which are scheduled to be sent out by the end of January.

What's the IRS Free File income limit for 2024?

The IRS Free File program, which allows eligible taxpayers to file their taxes at no cost through participating brand name software, opens for tax prep on Friday. The income limit to qualify for the service is up to $79,000 for 2023, an increase from $73,000 for 2022.

Many taxpayers will be able to file for free through the IRS Direct File pilot, which will be rolled out incrementally as it undergoes final testing, according to the IRS. The agency expects the program to become widely available in mid-March to eligible taxpayers in 13 participating states.

Eligibility depends on location, income and your tax credits and deductions. If you don’t have a simple tax return (as in IRS Form 1040 only, without additional forms and schedules), you most likely won’t be able to use Direct File.

Initially, Direct File will only accept individual federal tax returns, but if you want to file a state return after submitting your federal one, Direct File will redirect you to a state-supported tool that allows you to do so. (Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York have agreed to integrate their state taxes into the pilot program. You may also be eligible if you live in one of the nine states that doesn’t impose an income tax.)

You can read more about Direct File and eligibility in this breakdown from Money.

When are taxes due in 2024?

For most taxpayers, the tax filing deadline is Monday, April 15, this year.

If you live in Maine or Massachusetts, your deadline is April 17 due to the Patriot’s Day and Emancipation Day holidays. You may also have additional time to file if you live in a federally declared disaster area.

Think you’ll need more time to file? You can submit Form 4868 to request an extension electronically through Free File, which would push your deadline back to Oct. 15. Just know that more time to file doesn’t mean you’ll have more time to pay the IRS what you owe.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Because you should never wait until the day before Tax Day Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds Until 11:59pm PST, April 15, 2024 File your state and federal taxes with the help of a Tax Preparation Software by clicking above. File Your Taxes

How long will it take to get my tax refund in 2024?

Typically, the IRS issues tax refunds for most taxpayers within 21 days. If your return is more complicated or you submit a paper return, it can take longer, and the agency can’t send out refunds for returns that claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit before mid-February.

The fastest way to get your return is by filing electronically and selecting the direct deposit option for the delivery method. You can check the status of your tax refund through the agency’s Where’s My Refund? tool on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go app, which will ask for your Social Security or taxpayer ID number, filing status and refund amount.

More from Money:

This Money Checklist Will Help You Crush 2024

Avoid These 7 New-Year Money Mistakes That Could Doom Your Resolutions

The 10 Hottest Housing Markets in 2024, According to Zillow Predictions