7. University of California-Irvine, CA
Daniel A. Anderson—UC Irvine
- Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $32,900
- Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $25,500
- Early career earnings: $50,600
- Average SAT/AVT score: 1130/24
One of the youngest campuses (51 years old) in the state’s public university system, Irvine is already among the world’s most respected research institutions, with three former faculty members who’ve received Nobel Prizes. Undergraduates also thrive: Although more than 40% of students come from low-income families, 86% of freshmen go on to graduate—an impressive 41% more than the average for schools with a similar student body.