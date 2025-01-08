What Is A VPN Connection?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

A VPN connection reroutes and encrypts your internet traffic, ensuring that any data you send or receive is protected en route to the VPN's servers and back. VPNs can conceal your internet activity and prevent cybercriminals from getting your information. Secure VPN connections depend on multiple features, including:

Encryption: The process of converting data into code so that third parties cannot make sense of it without an encryption key. AES 256 is the most common encryption standard used by commercial VPNs

The process of converting data into code so that third parties cannot make sense of it without an encryption key. AES 256 is the most common encryption standard used by commercial VPNs Tunnels: Refers to the often-encrypted connections that transport data as it reaches a server or network

Refers to the often-encrypted connections that transport data as it reaches a server or network Server network: The number of VPN servers that your provider has available for its users

The number of VPN servers that your provider has available for its users Kill switch: A feature that will cut your internet connection automatically to maintain your security if the VPN stops working

A feature that will cut your internet connection automatically to maintain your security if the VPN stops working DNS leak protection: A security feature that ensures your domain name system information doesn't leak onto public Wi-Fi networks and servers despite having a VPN connection

A security feature that ensures your domain name system information doesn't leak onto public Wi-Fi networks and servers despite having a VPN connection Protocols: The rules and instructions of how data gets protected over a network

How Does a VPN Work?

When you go online, your internet service provider (ISP) automatically assigns you an IP address, which allows you to interact with websites (which have their own IP addresses). However, anyone who knows your IP address can trace it back to you and use it to find your location, look into your online activity and potentially steal sensitive information.

A reliable VPN connection solves this problem and provides an added level of security and online privacy.

Here's how it works: Say you have a slightly embarrassing obsession with back scratchers and don't want the word to get out. When you go online to check out the newest makes and models, you'll connect your VPN to the internet. The following is what's happening behind the scenes with a basic VPN:

You turn on your VPN and it connects to the nearest VPN server.

Your VPN encrypts your request to view all the newest backscratchers into a complex code.

Your encrypted data transfers to the VPN server through an encrypted tunnel, adding a second layer of protection.

Your encrypted data arrives at the VPN server and is decrypted with the encryption key.

The VPN server sends your request to view backscratchers to the website on your behalf. Thus, the website doesn't know who you are.

The website sends back pictures of backscratchers and the entire process repeats in reverse until you get the data.

SSL/TLS

It's important to note that a VPN only encrypts data from your device to its servers. To protect your data from the VPN's servers to its destination and back, you'll need to make sure the websites or platforms you are visiting use Transport Layer Security (TLS).

TLS is the new-and-improved version of Secure Socket Layer (SSL). This cryptographic protocol protects you when you're on a website. For example, if you shop online, the website will often use an SSL/TLS protocol as security to protect your information. Website connections that use SSL/TLS will begin with "https" instead of an unsecured website that begins with only "http."

Types of VPN Connections

VPNs are not all built the same way. Some are intended for everyday use by individuals; others are designed with businesses and organizations in mind. Each type of VPN funnels a user's internet traffic differently.

Personal VPN

A personal or consumer VPN is what most people associate with this technology. These are the NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfsharks of the industry, which operate on a subscription model and are meant to be used by the average Internet user.

Personal VPN connections vary based on the transfer or tunneling protocol used. VPN protocols function differently and have various use cases.

PPTP

Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP) was one of the first VPN protocols created — it came out in the 1990s with much earlier versions of Microsoft Windows — and because of this, it's somewhat outdated now. PPTP works through the basic process of sending an encapsulated byte of data through an encrypted tunnel from one point to another.

While many still use PPTP to transfer less important information, there are better, more secure options available today. Try Googling "how to crack a PPTP VPN" and you'll have a good idea of why the protocol is no longer as popular.

L2TP

Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) creates a virtual tunnel between two points that protects your data en route. Although an improvement on PPTP, it's still lackluster. L2TP doesn't actually encrypt your data — it's just a tunnel connecting your device and a VPN server.

Because of its security vulnerabilities, L2TP is often used side-by-side with another tunneling protocol that encrypts your data. For example, L2TP is usually paired with Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) for increased security.

IPsec

Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) authenticates and encrypts your data to ensure maximum privacy and security. While earlier protocols like PPTP and L2PT create a VPN tunnel, some third parties can eavesdrop and look at the data going through that tunnel.

With IPsec, the encrypted data is unintelligible, and Joe Hacker can't make any sense of it even if he can see what's going through the tunnel. IPSec can also combine with other protocols like IKEv2 to create an even more secure VPN connection.

OpenVPN

OpenVPN is an open-source protocol, meaning anyone can view its code, inspect it for issues and make changes to it. It's a tunneling system that runs on other VPN protocols and uses SSL/TSL for key exchange, which is the part of the protocol that protects the channel between the two communicating parties.

Many consider OpenVPN the best protocol for cybersecurity, as anyone can work toward improving it. However, it's also the most complicated VPN protocol to set up and use by yourself.

WireGuard

One of the newest kids on the block, WireGuard is a communication and encryption protocol developed by security researcher Jason Donenfeld and initially released in 2015. It was made with the intention of being lighter, simpler and faster than other popular VPN protocols — a goal that it has been largely successful in reaching.

In addition to its performance advantages, WireGuard is also easier to audit than other VPN protocols. This is a big deal for VPN providers whose no-logs policy is regularly reviewed by third parties to ensure customers that their information is secure.

Remote Access VPN

As its name suggests, a remote access VPN allows you to join a private network from a remote location. This is useful for when your company has a private network with a lot of sensitive data. Imagine that you just got sick, but not so sick that you can't work from home. Remote workers may still need to access company data, which is where remote access VPNs come in handy.

Site-to-Site VPN

Site-to-site VPNs, sometimes called router-to-router VPNs, do not connect individuals to private networks. Instead, they establish a secure connection between two or more networks. These large networks may be company branches, offices or even college campus locations.

There are two types:

An Intranet-based VPN connects multiple locations that fall under the umbrella of the same company or network.

An Extranet-based VPN connects offices, branches and locations from different companies.

How To Add a VPN Connection

How you add a VPN connection will depend on the operating system of the device you're using.

To set up a VPN connection on Windows:

Click on Start.

Head over to "Settings."

Choose "Network & Internet."

Select "VPN."

Finally, choose "Add VPN."

Mac users can add a VPN connection, too. Just follow these steps:

Click on the Apple menu (the Apple icon in the upper left).

Select "System Settings."

Next, in the sidebar, you'll need to choose "VPN."

Click on "Add VPN."

To add a VPN connection on Android mobile devices, do the following:

Go to the Settings app.

Choose "Network & Internet."

Select "VPN."

Tap on "Add" in the top right corner of your screen.

Last but not least, iPhones and other iOS devices can also benefit from a VPN connection. Here's what to do:

Head over to your Settings App.

Choose "General."

Toward the bottom, tap on "VPN & Device Management".

Select "VPN."

Finally, choose "Add VPN Configuration."

How To Share a VPN Connection

Some of the best VPNs allow for multiple simultaneous connections. If you pay for one of these VPNs, you can install and use the VPN on more than one device at once. Sharing a VPN with multiple friends or family members is also possible.

Some VPNs allow for unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you might be able to get around paying for a VPN if you make friends with someone already subscribed to one of these packages. As always, consult the terms of service to see if this is allowed. If two different residential IP addresses are using the account at the same time, it may look suspicious to the VPN provider.

Why Is My VPN Connection So Slow?

VPNs can slow down your connection speed because they have to perform several extra steps to secure your internet traffic. Routing your traffic through a server in a faraway region may reduce the speed of your connection. A server packed with VPN users may also slow your connection.

How To Speed Up a VPN Connection

There are several ways to improve your internet connection speed if it has been lackluster since installing your new VPN. It's important to first check your VPN connection and make sure the software is working properly. If it isn't working at all, you may need to reinstall the software, speak to a customer service representative or get a new VPN altogether.

The best solution for a slow VPN connection is to make sure that you have a top-notch VPN. Subscribing to a VPN like Norton VPN can keep your internet traffic moving at a high speed. If you're using a free VPN service, you're getting what you paid for: limited servers crowded with people.

A reliable VPN service will have a wide server network, which not only spreads out its users, but also gives you many more options. If one server is slow or you're unable to establish a VPN connection, you can just change to a server in a different city or country and see if it's better. Some VPNs will have recommendations for the fastest servers at any given point of the day.

You could also try out a different VPN protocol. Now that you've read about their benefits and drawbacks, you can go into your VPN settings and see if that makes a difference.

Does a VPN Affect Your Internet Connection?

VPNs inevitably impact your internet connection because of the process they undergo to keep your private data secure and your browsing history private. Without a VPN, you may be able to stream, play video games and surf the web faster, but you might be exposed to surveillance by third parties and potential cyberattacks.

If your VPN has a kill switch, your internet access will drop when your VPN disconnects — even for a second. While this may be annoying, it keeps your IP address and DNS from leaking.

Summary of Money's What Is a VPN Connection

The different types of VPN configurations and security protocols can affect your internet connection in multiple ways. Making sure your VPN uses the newest and most efficient connection available will make the experience more pleasant, and you won't need to worry as much about stalkers and advertisers snooping on your professional or personal data.