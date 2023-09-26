Whether you want to drive with Uber or deliver for Uber Eats, you must consent to and pass an Uber background check. According to the company, this screening process must happen before you start your first trip. Depending on what the background check report says, Uber will either approve or reject your application.

Read on to learn what an Uber background check is, what it entails and why your screening may be taking longer than usual.

What is an Uber background check?

An Uber background check is a screening process you’ll undergo if you apply to drive for Uber. It examines your motor vehicle records and whether you have a criminal history. You have to meet Uber’s screening criteria to be eligible to become a driver.

The multi-step screening process is not done by Uber itself but by a third-party background check provider, which reviews your motor vehicle report and does a criminal background check. The process doesn’t include a credit check.

Because the Uber background screening process is in connection with an employment application, these searches must be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), which protects potential employees’ rights to privacy. Because of this, Uber must obtain a signed authorization from you allowing them to conduct these searches. You also have the right to obtain a copy of the results and to dispute any inaccuracies you find in the report.

Apart from the initial background check, Uber conducts annual checks to ensure that its current drivers are still meeting the standards set. The rideshare and delivery company says it uses technology to pull records from multiple data sources, although it doesn’t specify which ones. If an active driver is found to have committed an offense, Uber reviews the driver’s file and decides if they’re still eligible to drive with the company.

Who does Uber run background checks on?

Uber runs background checks on all prospective drivers. This includes anyone who intends to offer ridesharing with Uber or delivery with Uber Eats.

Who does Uber use for background checks?

Uber uses third-party, FCRA-compliant companies to run background checks on its prospective drivers. In the U.S., the company uses Checkr, HireRight and Samba Safety, two of which are on our list of best background check sites.

Checkr is an AI-powered platform and its searches include criminal records, motor vehicle reports (MVR), employment history, education history and civil searches.

HireRight also provides pre-employment background check services to employers and companies such as Uber. Like Checkr, HireRight conducts several checks on candidates, including a criminal background check, identity check, verification of education, employment history check and vetting of licenses.

Samba Safety specializes in screening drivers, with emphasis on motor vehicle records and continuous driver monitoring. It runs background checks to vet and identify drivers in high-risk categories.

What does an Uber background check consist of?

Uber’s background check examines your motor vehicle report and criminal record. The specific items that Uber looks at can vary from city to city. However, the company says the check is based on its internal safety standards as well as local laws and regulations that govern rideshare and delivery drivers.

Motor vehicle records (MVR)

Uber, through its third-party background screening companies, will pull your motor vehicle records report (MVR), which details your driving history and can show infractions, citations and/or DUIs. Further, if you want to give rides, you must have at least one year of driving experience in the U.S. if you’re over 25 years old or three years of driving experience in the U.S. if you’re younger than 25. If you want to deliver with Uber Eats, you must have at least one year of driving experience in the U.S.

Criminal records

Uber’s criminal background check looks at your criminal history. Although most pre-employment searches go back seven to 10 years, Uber says this will depend on local ordinances relating to rideshare drivers. In some cases, searches could span the applicant’s adult life (18 years and up).

Note that, even if you have criminal records, some states have passed legislation that restricts potential employers from holding that against you, provided offenses are unrelated to the job they’re hiring you for.

In Uber’s case, your application will be denied if you’re been convicted of murder, terrorism-related offenses, violent crimes and/or sexual crimes at any point in your life.

Uber will also reject your application if you currently have a pending charge on any of the above crimes or if you are registered as a sex offender. It may only consider you if you’re found innocent of the charges against you.

How long does an Uber background check take?

An Uber background check typically takes three to five business days, however, the exact length depends on several factors. It may take longer if Checkr, HireRight or Samba Safety can’t easily access government or court records. In some cases, the companies can send you a copy of your background check report as Uber reviews the results. This means you’ll know what your report looks like before you hear back from Uber.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Go beyond just looking through public records to acquire the needed information with a BeenVerified BeenVerified delivers search results drawn from compiled data deriving from scores of public sources. Click below to get started. Get Started

The Uber background check screening process

To become an Uber driver, you must meet the company’s driver requirements, which are:

Having the minimum age to drive in that state

Have at least one year of licensed driving experience in the U.S. (three years if you’re under 25 years old)

Use an eligible car

Submit the necessary documents

Pass a background check

Submitting the required documents

Uber will ask you to provide the following documentation:

A valid driver’s license

Proof of car insurance if you’re using your own vehicle

Proof of residency in your city

A profile photo

Completing a background check consent form

To become an Uber driver, you’ll need to consent to a background check. This will subject you to the driver screening, which examines your criminal history and driving record.

Reviewing the background check report

Uber reviews your driver application after receiving the background check report from the third-party vendor. This typically takes three to five business days but can take longer due to government processes, additional state requirements or delays in court records.

How far back does Uber background check go?

Uber doesn’t say on its website how far back its background check goes. In most cases, pre-employment background checks go as far back as seven years. Note, however, that felonies can stay on your record indefinitely and, depending on local regulations, Uber says that the check may cover your entire adult history from when you turned 18 years old.

How often does Uber do background checks?

Uber does driver background checks before onboarding them and at least once per year after that. The frequency may be higher depending on where you live and, in some cases, Uber may request additional checks.

Occasionally, Uber may ask you to take and submit a photograph of yourself as proof of identity. The company will match your submitted photo with the one that appears in your file to confirm you’re the driver behind the wheel.

As part of its ongoing screening, Uber has a rating system where customers rate your service. Consistently low ratings can lead to the company deactivating your account.

Why is my Uber background check taking so long?

There are a few reasons why an Uber background check may take a long time:

Court delays: In order to conduct a criminal history check, Uber’s third-party background check vendors must search court records. While records for many jurisdictions are available online, some can only be searched on-site, which could delay your results.

Requests for additional information: Checkr, HireRight and Samba Safety may need more information from you to complete your background check. If this happens, the vendor will likely send you an email asking for the required information. Check your email often and look at your spam folder to make sure you respond quickly.

Special state requirements: Some states require additional screening, which may extend the time an Uber background check takes.

What to do if you don’t pass the Uber background check

If Uber denies your driver application based on the results of the background check, they should provide you with a notice saying so. You can request a copy of your background check report and, if you find any inaccuracies, follow up with the screening company and dispute those errors. Here’s how to dispute an Uber background check:

Checkr: To dispute a report by Checkr, contact the company directly by replying to the email it sent you. Alternatively, check Checkr’s candidate portal for your report.

HireRight: To dispute a background check report by HireRight, fill out a dispute form on the company’s website. You can also reach HireRight via phone at 866-521-6995, fax at 918-664-5520 or mail at HireRight Attn: Consumers Department, 14002 E. 21st Street, Suite 1200, Tulsa, OK 74134

Samba Safety: To dispute a background check by Samba Safety, fill out the dispute form on the company’s website. You can also mail the form to Safety Holdings, Inc., Attn: Compliance Department, P.O. Box 92890, Albuquerque, NM 87199-2890.

Bear in mind that Uber can still reject your application even if you pass the background check and/or even if you successfully dispute inaccurate results with the third-party vendor. At the same time, Uber may consider evidence of your good character or rehabilitation when deciding whether you’re fit to drive with the company.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Explore beyond the surface with BeenVerified Empower yourself with information to make confident decisions by conducting background checks with BeenVerified. Click below to get started today! Get Started

Summary of Money’s What is an Uber background check?

An Uber background check is a pre-employment screening tailored specifically for potential Uber drivers that examines your motor vehicle report and criminal background.

In the U.S, Uber uses Checkr, HireRight and Samba Safety to conduct background checks. Uber can deny your application for a number of reasons, but especially if you have convictions for murder, sexual offenses or terrorism.

Under the provisions of the Fair Credit Reporting Act — which regulates pre-employment screenings — you’re entitled to a copy of the results of this background check. If there are any inaccurate findings that caused Uber to deny your application, you have the right to dispute these items with the third-party providers.