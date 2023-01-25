6 Best Cloud Storage Solutions for Small Businesses in 2023

Cloud storage solutions provide a convenient way for small businesses to securely store, share and manage their data. With the right cloud storage solution, companies can ensure their important files are protected from cyber threats while still having access to them anytime, anywhere.

But with so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which one is best for your business’s needs. To make things easier, we have compiled a list of the best cloud storage solutions for small businesses. We discuss each option's features in detail so you can choose the one that works best for you.

Our Top Picks for the Best Cloud Storage Solutions for Small Businesses

Best Cloud Storage Solutions for Small Businesses Reviews

Pros Highly encrypted and secure

Apps for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Blackberry and Linux

Strong customer support

Offers free personal Tresorit plan

Easy-to-use interface Cons Higher priced option

Some users report slow speeds

Limited number of devices

HIGHLIGHTS Starting price 11.99/month Storage capacity 1TB - Custom Storage per user 1TB - Custom Number of devices 2-10 Encryption AES 256

Why we chose it: Tresorit is a cloud storage service that offers secure file synchronization, collaboration and storage. It uses end-to-end encryption to protect the privacy of your data and ensure that only you have access to your files.

Tresorit is a zero-knowledge company, meaning it doesn't have access to your data. It's available for Windows, Mac and Linux, and provides a range of features that make it a great fit for both businesses and individuals.

Some features that make Tresorit stand out are that it offers several gigabytes of secure storage (depending on your plan) and has mobile apps for Android, iOS, Windows Phone and Blackberry available in English, German, French and Spanish. Not surprisingly, over 10,000 organizations use Tresorit.

Tresorit uses AES 256-bit encryption to secure your data, which is the same level of encryption used by banks and governments. Your files are encrypted before they leave your device and remain encrypted while they are in transit or stored in the cloud. This is also known as end-to-end encryption.

Because of its end-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption, Tresorit earned the top spot as the most secure cloud storage solution on our list.

Pros Exceptional scalability and customization

High levels of encryption for secure data storage

Built-in disaster recovery measures ensure business continuity

Unlimited total volume of data storage

Register up to 8 multi-factor authentication devices Cons Setup process can be complex and time consuming

Complicated billing structure

HIGHLIGHTS Starting price Free Storage capacity Unlimited Storage per user Unlimited Number of devices 8 MFA Encryption AES-256

Why we chose it: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the most well-known cloud business storage solutions. It’s excellent for large businesses because it offers exceptional scalability and flexibility, allowing companies to customize their services to best suit their needs.

The amount of features AWS offers is unmatched. Its product offerings include several different types of databases, machine learning, business applications, file systems, developer tools, media services, and much more. It also offers unlimited storage capacity.

So, whether you’re looking to create an app or integrate some of the best accounting software for small business into your workflow, you can likely find a way to do that with Amazon Web Services.

AWS is widely available across the world, with 96 availability zones in 30 geographic regions, and that number is constantly growing. It also features high levels of AES 256 encryption. In fact, the company claims its core infrastructure is built to satisfy the security requirements for the military and global banks.

Amazon Web Services made the list of top cloud storage solutions because it is scalable and flexible with an unmatched number of products that make up its cloud services.

Pros Unlimited storage and easy file-sharing capabilities

Advanced video calls for 500 participants

Highly secure through AES-256 encryption

Advanced compliance and access controls

Enterprise AppSheet to Build apps without code Cons Lack of price transparency; must contact sales for pricing

Users report difficulties reaching sales agents

Must upgrade and pay for premium support

Not much difference between Enterprise and Business Plus plans

HIGHLIGHTS Starting price $20/month/user Storage capacity Unlimited Storage per user 5TB Pooled Number of devices 25 (suggested) Encryption AES-256

Why we chose it: Google Drive Enterprise makes it easy to share files with others and set up access control settings for extra security. And it works with other apps like those within Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), so you can access documents from any device. These reasons make it the best for team collaboration.

Google Drive Enterprise is the highest plan tier with unlimited storage available for businesses within Google Workspace. Essentially, it’s similar to Google Workspace but with many added features that make collaborating on projects easier and seamless. The company claims there is no minimum or maximum user limit, but independent reviews suggest you need to have a minimum of five users to get unlimited storage.

Thanks to its unlimited storage and easy file-sharing capabilities, Google Drive Enterprise is our top pick for teams.

Pros Easy integration with Office 365

Store, share and collaborate across devices in real time

Advanced security measures

Clear plan pricing shows services and apps included

Use OneDrive on five devices simultaneously Cons Not all features are available on the basic plan

No free plan for businesses

Doesn't offer zero-knowledge encryption

HIGHLIGHTS Starting price Free Storage capacity 1TB - 6TB Storage per user 1TB Number of devices 5 Encryption AES-256

Why we chose it: OneDrive is integrated with Microsoft Office, making it easy to store and access files from Word, Excel, PowerPoint and other Microsoft 365 apps. For that reason, it’s the best individuals and companies who are Microsoft 365 users. It also includes features such as file sharing and collaboration across multiple devices in real time, version history, and the ability to set permissions on shared files.

OneDrive also features advanced security measures such as data loss prevention policies and a Personal Vault for additional protection. Another stand out feature is document scanning, which lets you scan items into your OneDrive account with your phone.

OneDrive is available for individuals, families and businesses. A OneDrive Basic plan with 5GB of storage is free, while a OneDrive Business Plan for one person costs $5/month with 1TB of storage. The top tier plan for households is Microsoft 365 Family, which allows up to six users and provides 6TB of storage for $99.99 per year. The top tier business plan is $12.50 user/month and includes 1TB of storage per user.

OneDrive made the list of best cloud business storage solutions for small businesses because it has an easy to use interface that syncs with many popular business tools like Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint and more. It's also transparent about costs, allowing prospective customers to see starting prices and features online.

Pros Highly secure with two-factor authentication and data encryption

Easy collaboration with file sharing and commenting

Unlimited storage for Advanced users

Advanced tracking and reporting to monitor users and identify threats Cons Added features make it a bit costlier than other storage solutions

Unlimited storage only on Advanced and Enterprise plans

HIGHLIGHTS Starting price $16.58/month Storage capacity 3TB - Unlimited Storage per user Shared Number of devices 3 - Unlimited Encryption AES-256

Why we chose it: Dropbox Business is another popular cloud storage solution for businesses of all sizes. It’s especially suited for video content because it also allows for advanced collaboration through Dropbox Capture, which provides unlimited recording time, 4k video quality and advanced video editing. Additionally, it provides robust security options and has a unique, legally binding eSignature feature — perfect if you are a videographer or content creator working with clients.

Other features of Dropbox Business include branded sharing, view requests, file history and integrated cloud content, meaning you can work on files inside of Dropbox without leaving the platform. Moreover, it allows for advanced content protection through Dropbox Backup, advanced sharing permissions, two-factor authentication, watermarking and even enabled HIPAA compliance (on some plans).

Dropbox Business made the list of the best cloud business storage solutions for small businesses because it's secure and has features that are unique among cloud storage solution products, especially for video. For Advanced teams, prices range from $16.58/month for individuals to $24/user/month with anything between 3TB and unlimited storage.

Pros Intuitive user interface and mobile-friendly design

Powerful security measures with AES 256-bit encryption

Customizable file sharing and access from any device

Unlimited storage on paid plans, 10GB on free plan

Analytics capabilities to monitor activity and identify threats Cons Some features may be difficult to use

Cost can be higher than other business cloud solutions

No HIPAA compliance or two-factor authentication with business plans

HIGHLIGHTS Starting price $15/month Storage capacity Unlimited Storage per user Unlimited Number of devices Unlimited Encryption AES-256

Why we chose it: Box is a cloud business storage solution that offers 10GB of free storage to users. And, for only $5 per month, businesses can get 100GB of storage on the Business Starter plan.

Box has other great features beyond affordability too. For example, it has an intuitive user interface, allowing businesses to easily store, access and share files from any device. Box also has powerful security measures in place to keep your data safe.

Of note, it offers seven different permission roles, so you can assign different levels of access to users. It also offers e-signatures, making it easy to request signatures from colleagues and clients.

Box uses AES 256-bit encryption while files are in transit and at rest, which is more secure than other cloud storage solutions on this list. It also covers compliance needs like GDPR, HIPPA and more, and integrates with 1,500 different applications. For these reasons, over 100,000 organizations use Box to store sensitive data.

Other companies we considered

With so many cloud storage options to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for your business. However, the eight best cloud storage solutions above provide an excellent starting point for companies looking for an effective way to store their data securely in the cloud.

Here are some other cloud storage options for small businesses that we considered that might have features that align with your business' needs.

Pros Easy and streamlined onboarding process

Employees get a dedicated iCloud account for work

Backups are automatic

Sleek, intuitive interface Apple is known for Cons Prices are per device, not per user

Limit of three devices per user

AppleCare+ for costs an extra $9.99 per device/month

Can only use with Apple products

Still too new of a service to have many customer reviews

Why it didn’t make the list: Apple Business Essentials is a new subscription-based offering from Apple, but it’s too new of a service to have enough customer reviews. And while many of the other cloud storage solutions on this list are available to different brands, you can only use Apple Business Essentials with Apple products.

One feature does set it apart, though. When it comes to security, Apple uses asymmetric encryption, which is different from every other cloud storage solution on this list. There are some cons to asymmetric encryption, as it tends to have slower speeds. However, many tech experts explain it’s more secure than AES-256, a type of symmetric encryption.

Pros Quick and secure access to documents from any device

Easily collaborate in real-time with features like comment threads

Stay productive while on the go with a mobile-friendly interface

Automated backup options save your work as you go Cons Not all plans offer file versioning or third-party app integration

Businesses may need to upgrade for additional storage space

Only offers 15 GB of storage

Why it didn’t make the list: Drive by Google is a comprehensive cloud storage solution, but it’s the less robust, more affordable version of the Google Enterprise cloud storage mentioned above. It's fast and secure and allows you to access documents from any device. However, it only provides 15 GB of free storage, while many others on this list offer more.

Guide to Cloud Storage Solutions for Small Businesses

The following guide covers some of the basics of cloud storage, including how it works and how to choose an option that's right for you.

How do storage solutions for small businesses work?

Cloud storage providers allow users to store, access and share data over the internet. Files are stored on secure, remote servers that can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. This makes it easier for teams to collaborate on projects without having to use hard drives, on-premises storage or email documents back and forth.

Cloud-based storage solutions also provide enhanced security through encryption, two-factor authentication and activity logging, all of which protect sensitive data from unauthorized access.

Main things to know before choosing storage solutions for small business

As a small business owner, you know that having a reliable and secure cloud storage solution can help ensure your data is safe and easily accessible to your team.

Here are some key factors to consider when selecting cloud storage solutions for your small business:

Security: The security of your data should be a top priority. Choose solutions that incorporate strong encryption protocols as well as other measures, such as two-factor authentication, to ensure that only authorized users have access to sensitive information.

Scalability: It’s important to choose cloud storage solutions that can scale up or down depending on the size of your organization. This way, you won’t be stuck paying for more than what you need as your business grows.

Ease of use: Select cloud storage solutions that are user-friendly and easy to understand, so everyone on your team can navigate them without difficulty.

Cost: Look into the pricing options available and select solutions that fit your budget while still offering all the features you may need to store your data safely.

Support: Make sure the provider has a reliable customer service team who can help with any technical issues quickly and efficiently.

Why is it important to have storage solutions for small businesses?

Storage solutions for small businesses are essential for productivity and collaboration. Having the right cloud storage solution can help to streamline processes, reduce errors and provide easy access to important documents from any location.

Additionally, reliable security measures help ensure that data is always safe from unauthorized access or accidental deletion. With the right cloud storage solution in place, small business owners can rest assured that their data is secure and can be easily accessed by their teams.

What is the average cost of storage solutions for small businesses?

The cost of a cloud storage solution for your small businesses will vary depending on its features and services. Generally, you can expect to pay around $10-$25 per user per month. Opting for more comprehensive plans or add-ons may considerably increase costs.

Cloud Storage Solutions for Small Business FAQ Is it worth having storage solutions for small businesses? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, cloud storage solutions are a great option for small businesses. It makes it easier to collaborate on projects and access important documents from anywhere with an internet connection. Additionally, cloud storage solutions are typically more cost-effective than traditional file storage options. With the right cloud storage in place, small business owners can streamline processes, reduce errors and provide employees easy access to important documents. Additionally, cloud storage solutions are typically more cost-effective than traditional file storage options. With the right cloud storage in place, small business owners can streamline processes, reduce errors and provide employees easy access to important documents. How safe are storage solutions for small businesses? chevron-down chevron-up Cloud storage solutions are designed with security in mind. They generally utilize enhanced security measures such as two-factor authentication, encryption, secure data transfer protocols, automated backup systems and user activity monitoring. It's important to read through the provider's terms and conditions before committing to a plan to make sure its security measures meet your standards. If you have any questions or concerns about the security of any particular cloud storage solution, reach out to the provider for more information. It's important to read through the provider's terms and conditions before committing to a plan to make sure its security measures meet your standards. If you have any questions or concerns about the security of any particular cloud storage solution, reach out to the provider for more information. How to set up cloud storage for small businesses? chevron-down chevron-up Setting up cloud storage for small businesses is relatively straightforward. The first step is to select a provider and plan that meets your particular requirements. Once you've done this, the next step is to create user accounts or invite existing employees to join the platform so they can access documents stored in the cloud. Remember that the setup process can vary depending on the provider, so make sure to follow the company's specific instructions. Once you've done this, the next step is to create user accounts or invite existing employees to join the platform so they can access documents stored in the cloud. Remember that the setup process can vary depending on the provider, so make sure to follow the company's specific instructions.

How We Found the Best Cloud Storage Solutions for Small Businesses

To find the best cloud storage solutions for small businesses, we looked at factors such as:

Cost

Features

Security measures

Customer service

Ease-of-use

We prioritized companies that offer a good balance of features and affordability without sacrificing security or reliability. We also considered independent user reviews and ratings from trusted sources such as PC Magazine.

