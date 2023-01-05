7 Best Fast Business Loans For Quick Cash

Fast business loans provide companies with quick cash-flow injections, often within 24 hours of the initial application.

While these loans can prove helpful in certain circumstances, the loans come fraught with hidden dangers like high interest rates and short repayment schedules. That's why business owners must understand how to identify the best fast business loan providers and products before beginning the application process.

Learn more about the top fast business loan providers to select the right creditor for your business. Also, if you'd like to read more about our top loan picks, check out our complete guides to picking the best personal loans, best debt consolidation loans, best bad credit loans and best small business loans

Our Top Picks for the Best Fast Business Loans

Fundbox - Best for Startups

- Best for Startups SBG Funding - Best for Bad Credit

- Best for Bad Credit QuickBridge - Best Application Process

- Best Application Process Kabbage - Best Long-Term Option

- Best Long-Term Option OnDeck - Best Shorter-Term Option

- Best Shorter-Term Option Lendio - Best Rates

- Best Rates Bluevine - Best Unsecured Loans

Best Fast Business Loans Reviews

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Get Started Best for Startups: Fundbox

Why we chose it: Fundbox tops our list as the best lender for startups due to its easy loan application process and flexible lending standards. Qualifying businesses can access a credit line of up to $150,000 within 24 hours of the initial loan application.

Pros Simple and easy loan application

Low credit score cut-off

High ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot

No origination or application fees Cons $150,000 loan limit

Aggressive repayment schedule

Restrictions on business age and revenue

Only business lines of credit and term loans available

Fundbox doesn't charge application fees, loan origination fees, inactivity fees or prepayment penalties. However, borrowers need a minimum credit score of 600, and the business must be in operation for six months with at least $100,000 in annual revenue.

Users generally hold a positive view of the lending platform. On Trustpilot, Fundbox holds a 4.7/5 star rating with 3,600 reviews, while on the BBB website it holds a 4.8/5 star rating with over 400 customer reviews. Customers praise Fundbox for its quick, easy and trustworthy application process. Other reviews mentioned stellar customer service and automated reminders.

It’s worth noting that Fundbox only provides business lines of credit and term loans. While these two loan types will cover most businesses' needs, some may prefer a more specialized fast business loan, such as an equipment or invoice loan. Fundbox also requires businesses to make weekly payments on any outstanding debt.

Why we chose it: SBG Funding leads the pack in providing fast business loans to small businesses with bad credit. Businesses with a credit score of just 500 can qualify for a term loan of up to $5 million.

Pros Only requires a 500 credit score for approval

Speedy application process

Term loans of up to $5 million available

Biweekly and monthly repayment options Cons High APR

Speedy application process

With SBG Funding, the loan application process takes no more than 15 minutes, and fund dispersal can occur within 24 hours of approval. Repayment schedules stretch up to five years, and borrowers can choose between biweekly and monthly payments.

SBG Funding holds a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot with nearly 1,500 reviews. Reviews highlight SBG Funding's friendly and knowledgeable staff. Borrowers also report a friendly, stress-free and transparent loan application process.

Drawbacks to the service include high loan origination fees and APRs starting at 23.1%.

Why we chose it: QuickBridge makes getting a fast business loan easy with its intuitive application process. Simply input your personal and business information, and wait for the AI program to generate an automatic result.

Pros Fast and easy application process

Early payoff discounts

Flexible payment options Cons High annual revenue requirements

Loan origination fees

The entire application process takes no more than a few minutes and only requires that you have three months' worth of bank statements and your driver's license on hand. Once approved, funds can hit your account by the next day.

Quickbridge holds a 4.8/5 rating on Trustpilot with over 330 total reviews. Reviews note helpful service from knowledgeable staff members. Borrowers can take advantage of flexible payment options and those who pay off their loans early may qualify for special discounts.

Unlike other lenders on our list, QuickBridge requires borrowers to generate annual revenue of at least $250,000. Loan origination fees range from 1% to 3% of the loan's value. Businesses need a minimum credit score of 580 to qualify for loan approval.

It is important to note that QuickBridge calculates interest on unsecured small business loans using factor rates rather than annual percentage rates (APRs). The higher the factor rate, the higher the repayment, not including fees.

To calculate the total cost of your loan, you must multiply the loan amount by the factor rate. For example, a loan of $10,000 multiplied by a factor rate of 1.1 would end with a total repayment amount of $11,000. This means $10,000 would constitute the principal and the remaining $1,000 the interest. Unlike with an APR, there are no cost savings in paying down a factor-rate loan early.

Why we chose it: Businesses can take out multiple loans once they establish an account with Kabbage, making it the best bank for business loans. By contrast, other lenders require a hard credit pull for each individual loan, which can be challenging for businesses with ongoing financing needs.

Pros Low annual revenue requirements

Simple and quick online application process

$250,000 loan amount maximum

No account maintenance or draw fees Cons High credit score requirement

Requires a personal guarantee

Confusing fee rate structure

Limited loan types

Kabbage requires a minimum 640 credit score to qualify for a loan, but businesses only need an annual revenue of $50,000. This makes Kabbage an excellent choice for small businesses with good credit.

APR starts at 9% and climbs to 36% depending on factors such as creditworthiness, collateral and cash flow. Kabbage looks at personal and business credit scores and requires business owners to guarantee their loans personally.

Kabbage received relatively poor ratings on Trustpilot with a 2.9/5 star average compiled from over 6,700 reviews. Reviewers complain of high fees, poor customer service and glitchy software. Many customers have trouble making sense of the monthly fee rate structure, which differs from traditional interest calculations. Factors like term length and creditworthiness calculate a monthly fee rate between 2% and 27%.

Kabbage only offers business lines of credit with credit lines capped at $250,000. You'll have to look to another loan provider for term or equipment loans.

Why we chose it: OnDeck beats out the competition by providing quick and efficient cash infusions to struggling businesses. Funds disbursal can occur on the same day, making OnDeck the best for applying for unsecured business loans with a fast turnaround.

Pros Can help build your business credit score

Same-day funding available

Prepayment benefits

Business lines of credit and term loans available Cons 625 minimum credit score

High interest rates

$100,000 personal line of credit limit

Requires frequent payments

With lines of credit and term loans available, OnDeck can provide businesses with a variety of funding options. Unlike many other options on our list, OnDeck helps businesses build credit by reporting repayment history to the major business credit monitoring bureaus.

Repayment schedules extend for up to 24 months. Term loans range from $5,000 to $250,000 while lines of credit range from $6,000 to $100,000.

OnDeck holds a 4.8/5 star rating on Trustpilot with over 3,660 reviews. Reviews mention excellent service and friendly, knowledgeable representatives.

Downsides to using OnDeck include high APRs ranging from 30% to 97% and daily or weekly payment requirements. Term loans require a loan origination fee of up to 4% while personal lines of credit come with a $20 per month maintenance fee. Account holders can waive the fee if they withdraw $5,000 or more within a week of opening the credit line. Borrowers who pay off their loan early may qualify to have their remaining interest forgiven.

Why we chose it: Lendio stands out for its excellent interest rates. The platform also allows borrowers to apply to multiple lenders simultaneously through its online marketplace.

Pros Competitive interest rates

Quick loan application process

Term loans from 6% APR Cons FTC warning concerning misleading claims

May take borrowers extra time to decide on the right lender

Variable revenue and credit requirements

Lendio partners with 75 separate lenders who bid on business loans. This competition drives down interest rates, leading to better financial outcomes for borrowers.

Lendio maintains a 4.8/5 star average rating on Trustpilot with over 20,250 reviews. Customer reviews note friendly and personable customer service and a quick and easy loan application process.

Because Lendio functions as a marketplace, it's impossible to establish hard annual revenue or minimum credit requirements. Each lender will have their own set of minimum requirements that you must meet to be considered for a loan. Furthermore, the process of selecting a lender will add extra time before you receive access to the funds.

Note: In May 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning letter to Lendio regarding misleading claims it had made to business owners about their ability to claim PPP loans and other Covid relief funds. Consumers should keep this in mind as they shop for a loan.

Why we chose it: Bluevine stands out for providing businesses with fast access to large lines of credit without needing extensive documentation or collateral. It's also a great option for newer businesses.

Pros Lenient minimum requirements

Funds available as soon as 12 hours

Businesses with only six months of operating history accepted

$250,000 line of credit maximum Cons High interest rates

Personal guarantee required

Weekly repayment schedule on some plans

Six to 12-month terms

You should consider Bluevine if you've been in business for more than six months but less than a year. Many other online lenders require a minimum year of operating history before becoming eligible for loans. Businesses must have an annual revenue of at least $120,000 to qualify, and business owners need a personal credit score of at least 625.

Bluevine holds a 4.3/5 star rating on Trustpilot with 7,085 reviews. Customer complaints centered on software glitches, unclear policies and unresponsive service staff. Positive customer reviews noted a quick and painless application process buoyed by helpful support staff.

Unsecured loans do come with risks. Borrowers must provide a personal guarantee, which means they take on the loan as a personal liability. This could result in a lender going after personal assets like cars, personal savings, checking accounts and even homes.

Downsides to using Bluevine include an APR from 15% to 78% and a requirement for borrowers to commit to a strenuous weekly repayment schedule. Bluevine offers a six and a 12-month payment term with more stringent borrowing requirements for the 12-month plan.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A Small Business Loan can help you reach your financial goals Pushing your business forward requires a lot of effort. Get the help you need with a loan. Click below to see your options. Get Started

Other companies we considered

Fora Financial differs from many other fast business loan providers because it takes a predetermined percentage of your monthly sales revenue rather than a fixed fee for repayment. This, combined with a hazy fee structure, disqualified Fora Financial from inclusion on our main list. However, Fora Financial's low minimum credit score and six-month business existence minimum may make it a good choice for some businesses.

Pros Low minimum credit score

Minimum six months in business for loan eligibility

Quick cash availability Cons Debt repayment with a portion of monthly sales revenue

Short loan repayment schedules

Lack of transparency in its fee structure

Triton Capital offers decent terms for equipment financing. It has flexible repayment options and fast loan funding. However, its other short-term loans offer restrictive terms and limited options.

Pros No early payment penalty

Flexible repayment options

Fast loan funding Cons High annual revenue required for loan eligibility

Personal guarantee required

Limited loan options available

Balboa Capital mirrors many of the other lenders on our list along a number of key metrics. However, its $300,000 annual revenue requirement puts it out of reach for many small businesses, while its factor rate pricing and hazy pricing structure make it difficult to compare fee structures accurately. However, for business owners with high annual revenues looking for the best small business loans fast, Balboa Capital remains a viable option.

Pros Fast and easy online application

Lines of credit up to $250,000

Quick funding process Cons 300,000 annual revenue requirement

May require a personal guarantee

Lack of transparency in pricing

Hard credit pull as part of the application process

Funding Circle functions similarly to Lendio in that it connects lenders to borrowers. Funding Circle failed to make our list due to its requirement that businesses be in operation for at least two years to qualify, its prohibition on lending to certain industries, and its uneconomical loan origination fees.

Pros High loan limits

Wide variety of loan options available

No prepayment penalties

Low interest rates Cons Lengthy minimum time in business necessary for eligibility

May take longer to receive funding

Certain industries are ineligible for loans

Costly loan origination fees

Fast Business Loans Guide

We've compiled the following guide to help you make an informed decision about the best fast cash new business loans you should choose for your business. This guide contains all the information you need before applying for a fast business loan.

What is a fast business loan?

Fast business loans provide companies with financing within one to three business days. Unlike traditional loans, obtaining a fast business loan is streamlined and unobtrusive. Businesses with bad credit and startups may be eligible for fast business loans.

Traditional brick-and-mortar banks typically don't offer fast business loans. Instead, businesses largely obtain these loans through online lenders with flexible lending standards. No single definition exists for fast business loans. Many loan types fall under the fast business loan umbrella, including lines of credit, equipment financing and merchant cash advances.

Fast business loans share some similarities with buy now, pay later benefits in that both loan types require users to make scheduled payments to a private lender. However, while buy now, pay later schemes target consumers looking to purchase a single item, fast business loans provide a significant cash infusion that can be used for multiple aspects of a business. For example, a business could take out a fast loan to meet payroll, order new inventory, repair equipment or fund a store expansion.

Fast business loans range from thousands to millions of dollars, and repayment schedules stretch from months to several years. Borrowers tend to pay higher fees and interest rates compared to conventional loan options.

How do fast business loans work?

With a fast business loan, prospective borrowers fill out an online form listing key information about themselves and their businesses. Lenders typically require applicants to upload documentation such as bank statements and personal identification to verify their information. Often, AI programs make decisions on behalf of the lender and loans are disbursed within one to three business days of the decision. These quick business loans have a much faster turnaround time than similar offerings from credit unions.

Borrowers can choose between several types of fast business loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, equipment loans and invoice loans. They may also be allowed to choose their repayment schedule. Interest rates tend to be higher and repayment terms more aggressive with fast business loans, reflecting the greater risks at play. Lenders may also require the borrower to put up collateral.

Fast business loans may require a personal guarantee by the business owner, and it's common to check the owner's personal credit history before issuing a loan. However, lenders do not usually report loan payments to the major credit bureaus, meaning they won't contribute to your credit history.

How to choose a fast business loan

The company you do business with will tremendously impact how quickly your loan gets approved, how pleasant your experience goes, and how much money you end up paying back. Assess fast business loan companies by the following five criteria before you select a loan provider.

Interest rates

Interest rates can cause your principal loan amount to balloon in size or remain at a manageable figure. While you shouldn't expect to see a massive variation in the rates offered, even a single percentage point can add up to thousands of dollars or more in extra interest payments across the life of the loan.

Maintain a high credit score to get the best interest rate. Some fast business loan providers will look at your personal credit score, making it important to keep up your personal and business credit score.

Funding speed

While traditional loan funding proceeds slowly, fast business loans typically fund within one to three business days. Loans with a longer funding timeline failed to make our list.

Reviews and reputation

Much like payday lenders, fast business loan providers don't always have the most stellar reputations. Unsavory operators may subject their clients to poor customer service, hidden fees and inflexible payment schedules.

Requirements

While fast business loans don't subject applicants to the same scrutiny that traditional bank loans demand, it's still important to satisfy certain metrics demonstrating creditworthiness. Make sure that your credit score satisfies the minimum threshold established by the lender. Some lenders check both personal credit scores and business credit scores.

Evidence of risky behavior, such as prior bankruptcies, can disqualify fast business loan applicants. Also, certain types of loans (equipment and invoice loans) will require collateral. In such cases, the collateral will be specified in the loan contract along with the repayment terms.

How fast the loan is approved

Unlike standard business loans, which generally have a lengthy application process that can stretch to weeks or even months, fast business loans are typically completed within one to three business days. However, for some matters, such as sudden payroll emergencies or time-limited offers, even three business days may be too long.

That's why it's important to shop around. The fastest loan providers will process your loan within 24 hours.

Fast Business Loans FAQ Can you get a fast business loan for a startup? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, while traditional lenders may require startups to meet stringent standards or outright refuse them loans, fast business loan providers use lenient lending standards when evaluating startups. Loan providers still have requirements that might disqualify some startups, though. Some factors that loan providers look at include the number of months the business has been active, its creditworthiness, cash flow, collateral and debt payment capacity. What are the best interest rates for business loans? chevron-down chevron-up Fast business loans generally charge a higher interest rate than more conventional loans. However, even among fast business loans, a tremendous amount of variation exists between the different types of fast business loan types. Your credit history will also influence the rate offers you receive. Lendio offers some of the best rates in the business, providing fast business loans that start at just start at just 6% interest Can you get a fast business loan with bad credit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, although you will likely pay for your bad credit with a higher interest rate. Also, even the most lenient fast business loan provider will require a minimum credit score. On our list, 500 was the lowest minimum credit score that could qualify for a fast business loan. Depending on the type of loan you select and your loan provider, you may have to put up collateral to secure your debt.

How We Chose the Best Fast Business Loans

We evaluated each loan provider against the following five criteria. Loan providers had to score high in most of these areas to win a spot in our main list.

Reviews

We looked at what customers had to say on mainstream review websites such as Yelp, Trustpilot, the BBB and Google Business Accounts. When evaluating customer reviews, we noted trends regarding customer service, interest rates, repayment flexibility, loan application simplicity and truthfulness in advertising. We took note of rating aggregators and paid close attention to median ratings.

Interest rates

Fast loan providers tend to be online-based. Freed from the cost of physical infrastructure, internet loan providers can offer more competitive interest rates than brick-and-mortar banks. When compiling this list, we only accepted the lenders with the best interest rates.

Loan amounts

Because lenders subject fast loan applications to lower levels of scrutiny than traditional bank loans, businesses typically receive lower borrowing limits. However, these limits can vary quite a bit from lender to lender with maximum loan amounts ranging from $150,000 to $500,000 for lines of credit. Other loan instruments like term loans stretched into the low millions of dollars.

Application process

We only chose lenders with simple and straightforward application processes for inclusion on our list. We excluded lenders who required documents that the average business owner would have difficulty fulfilling on short notice. All of the applications on our list are accessible online and can be filled out in less than half an hour.

Fees and other costs

We looked at the application fees, loan origination fees and other common costs associated with fast business loans when evaluating lenders. Some loans use exotic or uncommon interest or fee structures, which made apples-to-apples comparisons difficult. In these cases, we did our best to place the various options on equal footing.

Summary of Money's Best Fast Business Loans of 2023