7 Best Dating Sites for Over-50 Singles
Let’s face it: finding love is hard regardless of age. However, dating apps can help make finding a soulmate a little easier for over-50 singles. Joining one of these sites can be a great way to find compatible matches while having a safe and positive online dating life.
Here are the best dating sites for adults over 50, and a breakdown of why they stand out.
How We Found the Best Dating Websites for Over-50 Singles
Several factors were considered for the creation of this list, including:
- User base: A successful dating website will have a large base of users, allowing for plenty of potential match options.
- Security: Online dating can be dangerous if the website facilitating it lacks verification features, or if the site doesn’t allow people to block and report abusive users.
- Matching algorithm: Some sites allow users to search individually for their matches, but most rely on an algorithm. The complexity of the algorithm is crucial.
- User interface: The functionality and user-friendliness of a dating site’s browser and app products are important. Interfaces should not be so simplistic that they become limiting, but they also shouldn’t be overly complicated.
Best Over-50 Dating Sites Reviews
- Detailed matching system
- Free option available
- Large dating pool
- User-friendly platform
- Photos are blurred for free users
- More expensive than the average dating site
Why we chose it: Launched in 2000, eHarmony boasts a unique algorithmic matching system and a detailed user questionnaire. Upon signing up, you fill out eHarmony’s in-depth Compatibility Quiz, which consists of 80 questions about your personality, communication style, interests and more. Your answers help establish your Personality Profile, which the platform uses to match you with other singles.
eHarmony’s website and app have filters to search by age, location or specific traits. The free membership plan lets you create a profile and search for matches.
Paid plans start at about $39 — which is higher than other sites on our list — and give members access to unlimited messaging and a host of other features, such as dedicated customer support, the ability to see all members’ photos and more.
- Thorough matching process
- International user base
- Not specifically geared to seniors
- Free accounts have limited capabilities
Why we chose it: EliteSingles is a Berlin-based dating website that was launched in 2008. Despite its German origins, it has a sizable user base and is available in 25 countries, including the U.S. It offers both a website and a mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
With EliteSingles, you can access a range of compatibility features to help find a partner. There’s a monthly fee for a premium membership, which varies by location and length of the subscription. The free basic membership allows users to create a profile, search for potential matches and receive messages. Free members can’t, however, view photos and they don’t have unlimited messaging.
EliteSingles isn’t specifically designed for older users, but it’s a good option for anyone looking for a serious, long-term relationship, including with someone based in another country.
- Free members can communicate via messages to recommended matches
- Many pricing tiers to choose from
- One of the most popular dating platforms
- Free members cannot message anyone outside of recommended matches
- Free members will see visible ads on the page
Why we chose it: Match was launched in 1995 and is one of the longest-running dating websites in existence. Some features are free, but paid plans start around $22 per month. Match offers a lot of different paid options, more than other dating sites offer.
This service isn’t geared specifically to seniors, but it does have many users over the age of 50 and a dedicated “senior dating” section on its website. New users are asked to specify their age range preference when they sign up.
- Platform is geared toward adults over 50 years old
- Website allows for local searches without a paid subscription
- Many paid tiers to choose from, including weekly memberships
- Large pool of users
- Free trial doesn’t allow users to send messages
- Limited profile verification
Why we chose it: OurTime is an online dating website designed for singles over the age of 50 who are looking for relationships. Its user interface is tailored to meet the needs of an older user base. The algorithm connects potential matches by considering things like age, location and interests to help find compatible partners.
OurTime also has a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, giving users the same functionality as the website, such as creating a profile, searching for potential matches and sending messages.
Note that the site has limited profile verification capabilities; verify that a person is who they say they are before meeting in person.
- Member blogs are a unique way to get to know someone
- Good free account offerings
- Dedicated to adults over 40 years old
- Need paid membership to send messages
- Free members only have access to basic search filters
Why we chose it: SeniorMatch is a dating website and app designed for singles over the age of 40 interested in serious relationships. It has a standout free version with the option to pay for a membership with more features.
Free members can create a profile, browse and “like” other profiles, send and receive “winks” to and from people they’re interested in and reply to messages from premium users. We found that SeniorMatch’s free option has more features than many other free dating websites.
Paid members have access to messaging, advanced search filters and other premium features. SeniorMatch also has several unique aspects, like a member blog and a section dedicated to “senior date ideas.”
- Uses a personality test to find matches
- Multiple safety features
- Exclusively for users over 50 years old
- User-friendly platform
- Free membership has limited features
- Limited search features
Why we chose it: SilverSingles is an online dating site and app created specifically for singles over 50 years old looking for meaningful connections. It is part of the Spark Networks group of dating websites, which includes other popular sites like EliteSingles, Zoosk, Christian Mingle, JDate and more.
SilverSingles uses a personality test to match users based on their values, interests and lifestyle. The test also takes into account relationship preferences, what users are "looking for" and communication styles. Then, an algorithm uses this information to create a dating profile and suggest compatible matches. Users are not able to search for other potential matches on their own.
The platform also provides a range of safety features, like profile moderation, scammer detection and customer support. Premium accounts start at $25 per month. A free membership tier is available, but it offers limited communication options with potential partners.
- Has a dedicated "senior" section
- Facebook integration feature
- Easy to use
- Free members can't chat with other users
- Only premium members get personalized matches
Why we chose it: Zoosk is an online dating website and app that offers Facebook integration — a feature most of its competitors don’t have.
It has over 40 million users in 80 countries worldwide and offers both free and paid membership options. Free members can create a profile, search for matches and send site-specific interactions —called "winks"— to other members, but they can't send or receive messages. Paid members have access to additional features like Zoosk’s “SmartPick” feature, an algorithm that provides personalized match suggestions based on their profile.
While Zoosk is designed for people of all ages, it does have a specific “Senior Dating” section on its website. Here, users can set specific preferences for age range, location and relationship goals.
Other Senior Dating Sites We Considered
Here are a few other senior dating websites that may be worth considering.
Senior Chat City
- Live one-on-one chats and chat rooms
- Free basic membership
- No mobile app
Senior Chat City is a live chat platform with adequate security protections and a free basic membership tier. The downside? There’s no mobile app.
Senior Dating Agency
- Free to join
- No proof of identity requirement
- No mobile app
Senior Dating Agency is a well-established site that is free to join, but we chose not to feature it for a few reasons. The site doesn’t require any proof of identity verification and there is no mobile app.
Senior dating websites FAQs
What are the requirements to open an account on senior dating websites?
Age: Some websites require you to be over a certain age to qualify.
Personal information: Legitimate dating websites will ask you to provide basic personal information like name, location, gender and email address.
Profile information: You’ll also be asked to create a profile, and fill it with facts about yourself — like your interests, hobbies and whatever else makes you unique. Most sites will also ask you to upload at least one picture of yourself to your profile.
Subscription fee: Many senior dating sites are free to browse, but you usually have to pay to send messages and see other users’ photos.
Is it dangerous to use senior dating websites?
Are dating websites and apps meant only for young adults?
What is the safest senior dating website?
Is there a 100% free dating site for seniors?
Does AARP have a dating site for seniors?
