Let’s face it: finding love is hard regardless of age. However, dating apps can help make finding a soulmate a little easier for over-50 singles. Joining one of these sites can be a great way to find compatible matches while having a safe and positive online dating life.

Here are the best dating sites for adults over 50, and a breakdown of why they stand out.

How We Found the Best Dating Websites for Over-50 Singles

Several factors were considered for the creation of this list, including:

User base: A successful dating website will have a large base of users, allowing for plenty of potential match options.

Security: Online dating can be dangerous if the website facilitating it lacks verification features, or if the site doesn’t allow people to block and report abusive users.

Matching algorithm: Some sites allow users to search individually for their matches, but most rely on an algorithm. The complexity of the algorithm is crucial.

User interface: The functionality and user-friendliness of a dating site’s browser and app products are important. Interfaces should not be so simplistic that they become limiting, but they also shouldn’t be overly complicated.

Our Top Picks for the 7 Best Dating Sites for Over-50 Singles

eHarmony - Best Compatibility Quiz

- Best Compatibility Quiz EliteSingles - Best for International Matches

- Best for International Matches Match - Best Long-Running Platform

- Best Long-Running Platform OurTime - Best Overall

- Best Overall SeniorMatch - Best Free Service Tier

- Best Free Service Tier SilverSingles – Best for Algorithmic Matches

– Best for Algorithmic Matches Zoosk - Best Facebook Integration

Best Over-50 Dating Sites Reviews

This site does not include all companies or all available offers. Companies listed below are listed in alphabetical order.

Best Compatibility Quiz: eHarmony Our Partner Get Started

Pros Detailed matching system

Free option available

Large dating pool

User-friendly platform Cons Photos are blurred for free users

More expensive than the average dating site

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $39.90 per month International

Why we chose it: Launched in 2000, eHarmony boasts a unique algorithmic matching system and a detailed user questionnaire. Upon signing up, you fill out eHarmony’s in-depth Compatibility Quiz, which consists of 80 questions about your personality, communication style, interests and more. Your answers help establish your Personality Profile, which the platform uses to match you with other singles.

eHarmony’s website and app have filters to search by age, location or specific traits. The free membership plan lets you create a profile and search for matches.

Paid plans start at about $39 — which is higher than other sites on our list — and give members access to unlimited messaging and a host of other features, such as dedicated customer support, the ability to see all members’ photos and more.

Best for International Matches: EliteSingles Our Partner Get Started

Pros Thorough matching process

International user base Cons Not specifically geared to seniors

Free accounts have limited capabilities

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $19.95 per month International

Why we chose it: EliteSingles is a Berlin-based dating website that was launched in 2008. Despite its German origins, it has a sizable user base and is available in 25 countries, including the U.S. It offers both a website and a mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

With EliteSingles, you can access a range of compatibility features to help find a partner. There’s a monthly fee for a premium membership, which varies by location and length of the subscription. The free basic membership allows users to create a profile, search for potential matches and receive messages. Free members can’t, however, view photos and they don’t have unlimited messaging.

EliteSingles isn’t specifically designed for older users, but it’s a good option for anyone looking for a serious, long-term relationship, including with someone based in another country.

Pros Free members can communicate via messages to recommended matches

Many pricing tiers to choose from

One of the most popular dating platforms Cons Free members cannot message anyone outside of recommended matches

Free members will see visible ads on the page

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Start at $22 per month International

Why we chose it: Match was launched in 1995 and is one of the longest-running dating websites in existence. Some features are free, but paid plans start around $22 per month. Match offers a lot of different paid options, more than other dating sites offer.

This service isn’t geared specifically to seniors, but it does have many users over the age of 50 and a dedicated “senior dating” section on its website. New users are asked to specify their age range preference when they sign up.

Pros Platform is geared toward adults over 50 years old

Website allows for local searches without a paid subscription

Many paid tiers to choose from, including weekly memberships

Large pool of users Cons Free trial doesn’t allow users to send messages

Limited profile verification

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $13 per month International

Why we chose it: OurTime is an online dating website designed for singles over the age of 50 who are looking for relationships. Its user interface is tailored to meet the needs of an older user base. The algorithm connects potential matches by considering things like age, location and interests to help find compatible partners.

OurTime also has a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, giving users the same functionality as the website, such as creating a profile, searching for potential matches and sending messages.

Note that the site has limited profile verification capabilities; verify that a person is who they say they are before meeting in person.

Best Free Service Tier: SeniorMatch Get Started

Pros Member blogs are a unique way to get to know someone

Good free account offerings

Dedicated to adults over 40 years old Cons Need paid membership to send messages

Free members only have access to basic search filters

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $15.99 per month International

Why we chose it: SeniorMatch is a dating website and app designed for singles over the age of 40 interested in serious relationships. It has a standout free version with the option to pay for a membership with more features.

Free members can create a profile, browse and “like” other profiles, send and receive “winks” to and from people they’re interested in and reply to messages from premium users. We found that SeniorMatch’s free option has more features than many other free dating websites.

Paid members have access to messaging, advanced search filters and other premium features. SeniorMatch also has several unique aspects, like a member blog and a section dedicated to “senior date ideas.”

Best for Algorithmic Matches: SilverSingles Our Partner Get Started

Pros Uses a personality test to find matches

Multiple safety features

Exclusively for users over 50 years old

User-friendly platform Cons Free membership has limited features

Limited search features

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $24.95 per month International

Why we chose it: SilverSingles is an online dating site and app created specifically for singles over 50 years old looking for meaningful connections. It is part of the Spark Networks group of dating websites, which includes other popular sites like EliteSingles, Zoosk, Christian Mingle, JDate and more.

SilverSingles uses a personality test to match users based on their values, interests and lifestyle. The test also takes into account relationship preferences, what users are "looking for" and communication styles. Then, an algorithm uses this information to create a dating profile and suggest compatible matches. Users are not able to search for other potential matches on their own.

The platform also provides a range of safety features, like profile moderation, scammer detection and customer support. Premium accounts start at $25 per month. A free membership tier is available, but it offers limited communication options with potential partners.

Best Facebook Integration: Zoosk Get Started

Pros Has a dedicated "senior" section

Facebook integration feature

Easy to use Cons Free members can't chat with other users

Only premium members get personalized matches

Mobile App Subscription cost Location Yes Starts at $29.95/mo International

Why we chose it: Zoosk is an online dating website and app that offers Facebook integration — a feature most of its competitors don’t have.

It has over 40 million users in 80 countries worldwide and offers both free and paid membership options. Free members can create a profile, search for matches and send site-specific interactions —called "winks"— to other members, but they can't send or receive messages. Paid members have access to additional features like Zoosk’s “SmartPick” feature, an algorithm that provides personalized match suggestions based on their profile.

While Zoosk is designed for people of all ages, it does have a specific “Senior Dating” section on its website. Here, users can set specific preferences for age range, location and relationship goals.

Other Senior Dating Sites We Considered

Here are a few other senior dating websites that may be worth considering.

Pros Live one-on-one chats and chat rooms

Free basic membership Cons No mobile app

Senior Chat City is a live chat platform with adequate security protections and a free basic membership tier. The downside? There’s no mobile app.

Pros Free to join Cons No proof of identity requirement

No mobile app

Senior Dating Agency is a well-established site that is free to join, but we chose not to feature it for a few reasons. The site doesn’t require any proof of identity verification and there is no mobile app.

Senior dating websites FAQs What are the requirements to open an account on senior dating websites? chevron-down chevron-up Requirements differ from site to site, but some of the most common are:







Age: Some websites require you to be over a certain age to qualify.







Personal information: Legitimate dating websites will ask you to provide basic personal information like name, location, gender and email address.







Profile information: You’ll also be asked to create a profile, and fill it with facts about yourself — like your interests, hobbies and whatever else makes you unique. Most sites will also ask you to upload at least one picture of yourself to your profile.







Subscription fee: Many senior dating sites are free to browse, but you usually have to pay to send messages and see other users’ photos. Is it dangerous to use senior dating websites? chevron-down chevron-up Using senior dating websites can be safe, as long as you take proper precautions. Once you've signed up, err on the side of caution when interacting with potential dates. Don't share personal information with someone until you've verified their identity. If it's your first date, meet in a public place, tell a loved one where you're going, and have them check in on you at regular intervals. Are dating websites and apps meant only for young adults? chevron-down chevron-up It's never too late to look for love, and studies have shown that dating is actually beneficial for your mental health. Senior dating websites do have eligibility requirements, but none of those cap the age limit. You're far more likely to find a website that limits how young a user can be, since most senior dating sites require people to be at least fifty years old. What is the safest senior dating website? chevron-down chevron-up Any senior dating website can be dangerous if you don't take safety measures when interacting with other users. In some cases, paid websites have better security measures and a stronger selection process, but be sure to vet the site and read reviews from others who have tried it out before paying for anything. Is there a 100% free dating site for seniors? chevron-down chevron-up Most dating websites for seniors, such as Senior Match and Silversingles, offer free basic memberships to create profiles and browse potential matches. Be sure to check for hidden fees or basic features that are behind paywalls and always use caution and verify the site before sharing personal details. Does AARP have a dating site for seniors? chevron-down chevron-up AARP does not have a dating site for seniors but has partnered with OurTime, which is specifically for users over 50. AARP offers discounts and promotions for OurTime memberships, along with helpful resources and recommendations for safe online dating, dating tips and relationship guidance for seniors. Other dating platforms for seniors to consider include SilverSingles and SeniorMatch, which cater specifically to seniors looking for relationships.

Summary of the 7 Best Dating Websites for Over-50 Singles