In 2022, Alabama was among the states with the lowest number of insured pets in the country, ranking in at 38th, according to a study from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. If you’re one of those pet owners whose furry friend is currently uninsured and wish to change that, read on to find out which companies made our picks for best pet insurance in Alabama.

If these don’t really cover your pet’s needs, head on over to our article on the best pet insurance companies nationwide.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Alabama

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Alabama Reviews

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage starts as early as seven weeks

Deductibles start as low as $50

Coverage for care from U.S. and Canadian licensed veterinarians Cons Alternative therapies and treatments require add-on

Slower processing of claims

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $18.77 - $93.68 Sample quotes for cats** $5.29 - $26.38

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for international vet care

Customizable pet insurance plans

100% coinsurance option available Cons Add-on required for visit and exam fees

Hereditary conditions not covered for pets enrolled after second birthday

100% reimbursement not available for deductibles under $500

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K,$10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $21.37 - $134.41 Sample quotes for cats** $5.43 - $34.14

Lemonade Pet Insurance Review

Pros AI-powered claims processing through mobile app

Some proceeds can go to charities

Minutes-long claims processing Cons Annual coverage limits of up to $100K

Add-on required for dental illness coverage

Not available across all states

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $23.21 - $128.03 Sample quotes for cats** $11.00 - $37.08

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for vet care abroad

Short accident waiting period

Ambulance transportation costs covered

Multi-pet discount available Cons Rx medications not covered under base policy

Low cap for dental illnesses

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $34.54 - $123.38 Sample quotes for cats** $9.26 - $33.07

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Base policy covers vet exam fees

Coverage includes behavioral therapy

Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered at no extra cost Cons Transaction fees applied to all monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

Higher monthly premiums than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $22.04 - $222.30 Sample quotes for cats** $6.06 - $61.96

Pet Insurance in Alabama Guide

How much is pet insurance in Alabama?

In 2022, annual premiums for insured cats and dogs in the U.S. averaged $387.01 and $640.04, respectively. These averages were for base accident and illness policies. Predictably, accident-only plans were more affordable.

In terms of your policy, the deductibles, annual caps and reimbursement options you choose will affect your pet insurance costs the most. Some other factors that may have an impact on what you pay for pet insurance include your location, your pet’s age and their breed — since there are many diseases that are more common in certain breeds.

If you want your pet’s policy to include coverage for things like checkups, vaccinations and non-illness related pet dental care (routine cleanings), you will most likely need to add a wellness plan, which will increase your monthly costs.

The pet insurance quotes mentioned below are for policies covering vet bills related to accidents and illnesses (e.g. broken bones, hip dysplasia).

Cost of dog insurance in Alabama

According to the quotes we obtained for an adult female dog in Alabama, pet parents should prepare to pay monthly premiums of around $23.99 - $140.36 for a base pet insurance policy.

Cost of cat insurance in Alabama

Pet insurance costs for cats, on the other hand, range between $7.41 and $38.53, which are much lower in comparison. These averages are for an adult female cat.

Costs of pet care in Alabama

Medical care for pets, even for those with no chronic conditions or other health issues, does not come cheap. Last year, average costs for veterinary care in the U.S. ranged from $162 to $195 in one visit, depending on the type of pet.

In Alabama, aside from terrain and temperature-associated dangers, your pets might be at risk of running into dangerous wildlife, including spiders and snakes. An unfavorable encounter with any of these could make your pet require hospitalization for treatment, which could result in veterinary bills that exceed your means.

If you believe this might make it worth it to insure your pet, read our guide on how to buy pet insurance before purchasing a policy.

Average vet bills for dogs in Alabama

Across the U.S., emergency procedures for dogs without pet insurance coverage could cost anywhere from $200 to $7,500.

Average vet bills for cats in Alabama

Not much unlike those for dogs, emergency care for cats ranges between $200 and $7,000.

Pet Laws in Alabama

In Alabama, it’s illegal to own, trade or sell any member of the canidae or felidae families for which a rabies vaccine doesn’t exist. Dogs, cats and ferrets who have not been adequately vaccinated against rabies can be impounded for that same reason. Further, if owners of animals impounded for not being immunized against rabies fail to pay the necessary vaccine and impoundment fees, the animal may be destroyed within seven days.

In order for individuals to adopt pets in Alabama, the person giving the animal for adoption must first spay or neuter it. If adopting from an animal shelter, animal control agency, animal welfare organization or humane society, the entity must sterilize the animal.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Alabama

If you’re a resident of Alabama and have reason to believe your pet insurance carrier has misled you about a product, denied or delayed a claim unfairly, overcharged you for a policy or is committing fraud, you can file an official complaint through the Alabama Department of Insurance.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Alabama

Thanks to our pet insurance experts — who have been compiling data and crafting a meticulous methodology to find the best providers out there since 2016 — our team was able to significantly narrow down its search. When combing through each of our pet insurance provider’s policies, we looked for their:

Coverage options

Annual limits

Enrollment requirements

Reimbursement rates

Exclusions (pre-existing conditions, age limits, routine care)

We determined the best Alabama pet insurance companies based on which carriers offered high or unlimited coverage caps, comprehensive coverage for illnesses and accidents, wellness plans that cover routine and preventative care and other worthwhile add-ons.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Alabama