Best Pet Insurance in Alabama
In 2022, Alabama was among the states with the lowest number of insured pets in the country, ranking in at 38th, according to a study from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. If you’re one of those pet owners whose furry friend is currently uninsured and wish to change that, read on to find out which companies made our picks for best pet insurance in Alabama.
Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Alabama
Best Pet Insurance Companies in Alabama Reviews
Pets Best Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage starts as early as seven weeks
- Deductibles start as low as $50
- Coverage for care from U.S. and Canadian licensed veterinarians
- Alternative therapies and treatments require add-on
- Slower processing of claims
- Annual deductibles
- $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $18.77 - $93.68
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.29 - $26.38
Figo Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage for international vet care
- Customizable pet insurance plans
- 100% coinsurance option available
- Add-on required for visit and exam fees
- Hereditary conditions not covered for pets enrolled after second birthday
- 100% reimbursement not available for deductibles under $500
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Annual payout limits
- $5K,$10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%
- Waiting periods
- 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $21.37 - $134.41
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.43 - $34.14
Lemonade Pet Insurance Review
- AI-powered claims processing through mobile app
- Some proceeds can go to charities
- Minutes-long claims processing
- Annual coverage limits of up to $100K
- Add-on required for dental illness coverage
- Not available across all states
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $23.21 - $128.03
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $11.00 - $37.08
Embrace Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage for vet care abroad
- Short accident waiting period
- Ambulance transportation costs covered
- Multi-pet discount available
- Rx medications not covered under base policy
- Low cap for dental illnesses
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $34.54 - $123.38
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $9.26 - $33.07
Spot Pet Insurance Review
- Base policy covers vet exam fees
- Coverage includes behavioral therapy
- Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered at no extra cost
- Transaction fees applied to all monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments
- Higher monthly premiums than competitors
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 14 days for accidents and illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $22.04 - $222.30
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $6.06 - $61.96
Pet Insurance in Alabama Guide
How much is pet insurance in Alabama?
In 2022, annual premiums for insured cats and dogs in the U.S. averaged $387.01 and $640.04, respectively. These averages were for base accident and illness policies. Predictably, accident-only plans were more affordable.
In terms of your policy, the deductibles, annual caps and reimbursement options you choose will affect your pet insurance costs the most. Some other factors that may have an impact on what you pay for pet insurance include your location, your pet’s age and their breed — since there are many diseases that are more common in certain breeds.
If you want your pet’s policy to include coverage for things like checkups, vaccinations and non-illness related pet dental care (routine cleanings), you will most likely need to add a wellness plan, which will increase your monthly costs.
The pet insurance quotes mentioned below are for policies covering vet bills related to accidents and illnesses (e.g. broken bones, hip dysplasia).
Cost of dog insurance in Alabama
According to the quotes we obtained for an adult female dog in Alabama, pet parents should prepare to pay monthly premiums of around $23.99 - $140.36 for a base pet insurance policy.
Cost of cat insurance in Alabama
Pet insurance costs for cats, on the other hand, range between $7.41 and $38.53, which are much lower in comparison. These averages are for an adult female cat.
Costs of pet care in Alabama
Medical care for pets, even for those with no chronic conditions or other health issues, does not come cheap. Last year, average costs for veterinary care in the U.S. ranged from $162 to $195 in one visit, depending on the type of pet.
In Alabama, aside from terrain and temperature-associated dangers, your pets might be at risk of running into dangerous wildlife, including spiders and snakes. An unfavorable encounter with any of these could make your pet require hospitalization for treatment, which could result in veterinary bills that exceed your means.
If you believe this might make it worth it to insure your pet, read our guide on how to buy pet insurance before purchasing a policy.
Average vet bills for dogs in Alabama
Across the U.S., emergency procedures for dogs without pet insurance coverage could cost anywhere from $200 to $7,500.
Average vet bills for cats in Alabama
Not much unlike those for dogs, emergency care for cats ranges between $200 and $7,000.
Pet Laws in Alabama
In Alabama, it’s illegal to own, trade or sell any member of the canidae or felidae families for which a rabies vaccine doesn’t exist. Dogs, cats and ferrets who have not been adequately vaccinated against rabies can be impounded for that same reason. Further, if owners of animals impounded for not being immunized against rabies fail to pay the necessary vaccine and impoundment fees, the animal may be destroyed within seven days.
In order for individuals to adopt pets in Alabama, the person giving the animal for adoption must first spay or neuter it. If adopting from an animal shelter, animal control agency, animal welfare organization or humane society, the entity must sterilize the animal.
Consumer protection for pet insurance in Alabama
If you’re a resident of Alabama and have reason to believe your pet insurance carrier has misled you about a product, denied or delayed a claim unfairly, overcharged you for a policy or is committing fraud, you can file an official complaint through the Alabama Department of Insurance.
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Alabama
Thanks to our pet insurance experts — who have been compiling data and crafting a meticulous methodology to find the best providers out there since 2016 — our team was able to significantly narrow down its search. When combing through each of our pet insurance provider’s policies, we looked for their:
- Coverage options
- Annual limits
- Enrollment requirements
- Reimbursement rates
- Exclusions (pre-existing conditions, age limits, routine care)
We determined the best Alabama pet insurance companies based on which carriers offered high or unlimited coverage caps, comprehensive coverage for illnesses and accidents, wellness plans that cover routine and preventative care and other worthwhile add-ons.