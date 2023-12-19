Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Our team has been carefully screening pet insurance carriers since 2016, routinely reviewing policies and companies to deliver monthly updates on the best out there. Here we zero in on the best pet insurance in Indiana, so keep reading if you’re a pet parent in the Hoosier state.

Our Top Picks for Best Pet Insurance in Indiana

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Indiana Reviews

Nationwide Pet Insurance Review

Pros 24/7 vet helpline included with all policies

Covers exotic birds and other pets

Additional $5K coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions for every illness plan Cons One-year waiting period for knee injuries

Lower coinsurance percentages than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 50%, 70% or 80% (Whole Pet plan) Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $46.55 - $105.11 Sample quotes for cats $13.45 - $28.86

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros International care from licensed veterinarians included in coverage

Coverage for ambulance transportation costs

Short waiting period for accidents

Multi-pet discount available Cons Prescribed medications not covered with base policy

Low dental illness coverage cap

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $26.27 - $93.82 Sample quotes for cats $9.18 - $32.78

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Base policy covers behavioral therapy

Vet exam fees covered at no extra cost

Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits Cons High monthly premiums

Non-annual payments require transaction fees

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $22.39 - $225.85 Sample quotes for cats $5.74 - $58.61

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Acupuncture and chiropractic coverage with Elite plan

Wheelchairs and prosthetic device coverage included

Enrollment is possible as early as seven weeks Cons Updates to policies can only be made at time of renewal

Slow claims processing

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $18.51 - $92.34 Sample quotes for cats $5.21 - $26.01

Lemonade Pet Insurance Review

Pros Claims processed in minutes

Some proceeds can go to charities

Uses AI to process claims Cons Annual coverage limits of up to $100K

Add-on required for dental illness coverage

Not available across all states

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $18.58 - $101.54 Sample quotes for cats $11.00 - $29.55

Pet Insurance in Indiana Guide

How much is pet insurance in Indiana?

There are many different factors that go into determining the final cost of a pet insurance policy. If you want your pet to be protected in the event of accidents like broken bones or illnesses like hip dysplasia and be reimbursed for associated costs (such as x-rays and hospitalizations), but also want to cover their checkups and routine care, vaccinations or dental cleanings, you might have to purchase additional wellness plans, which have steeper monthly costs.

Indiana pet insurance costs vary slightly from other states, but are within average national margins. Our pet insurance quotes for a dog and a cat in Indianapolis are for base policies with different coverage options, deductibles and annual limits, and don’t include add-ons. The average costs listed below were calculated based on our list of vetted pet insurance providers.

If you don’t really know what type of policy to get for your pet or how you can supplement it, check out our guide on how to buy pet insurance.

Cost of dog insurance in Indiana

According to our quotes for a one year old dog, pet parents in Indiana could pay an average of $26.46 - $123.73 per month on pet insurance for a base policy, depending on which coinsurance, deductible and annual limit options the owner chooses.

Cost of cat insurance in Indiana

For an adult cat in Indiana, an owner might wind up paying roughly $8.92 - $35.16 in pet insurance premiums per month.

Costs of pet care in Indiana

Caring for a pet, whether in Indiana or anywhere else, is not cheap. This often results in pets not receiving the veterinary care they need regularly or when an emergency occurs. In order to help its residents reduce out-of-pocket expenses, the government of Muncie has put together a list of low-cost animal clinics and service providers across Indiana cities, found on its website.

Remember that with or without pet insurance, costs associated with pre-existing conditions will be an expense you will be responsible for, which you’ll need to factor in when calculating how much you might be spending on pet care.

Average vet bills for dogs in Indiana

Emergency procedures for dogs range between $200 and $7,500. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s 2022 study on pet ownership and demographics, dog owners paid $195 for their last visit to the vet.

Average vet bills for cats in Indiana

Cat emergency care ranges around $200-$7,000, depending on the procedure or service. Per the AVMA study, last year cat owners paid an average of $162 at their last vet visit.

Pet Laws in Indiana

Just like in many states across the nation, in Indiana, spaying and neutering is mandatory for all animals adopted for companionship from a facility charged with animal care.

Indiana is also another state where rabies vaccinations are heavily enforced. As a resident, you cannot have a dog older than six months that has not been vaccinated against rabies. Failing to vaccinate your dog against rabies will earn you a Class C misdemeanor charge, which could escalate to a Class B infraction if the dog attacks someone while not immunized.

If you’re looking into plans for a puppy or kitty that has not yet been vaccinated, it might be worth it to include preventative care in your pet insurance coverage.

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Indiana

As a consumer, you are protected in case any insurance provider, pet health insurance companies included, purposely delays the processing of your claim or denies it unfairly, overcharges you for insurance or is involved in fraudulent schemes or practices. Currently, the Indiana Department of Insurance manages all complaints filed against insurers by residents of Indiana.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Indiana

In order to determine which providers made the cut, we took a pre-screened list of pet insurance companies — curated by our writers and editors — and evaluated them considering the needs of Indiana pet owners along with other key elements, including:

Pet insurance plans

Plan costs

Annual deductibles

Waiting periods

Coverage limits

Reimbursement rates

Age limits

Exclusions

Claims processes

The companies that stood out catered not only to Indiana pets’ needs, but those of their owners as well. That is why we considered it a plus if insurers offered unlimited coverage, pet dental care, illness or accident-only plans, shorter waiting periods, coverage for alternative therapies and prescription medications, mobile apps and more with their base policies.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Indiana