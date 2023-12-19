Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky
Since 2016, our researchers and writers have been vetting and gathering information on the best pet insurance companies nationwide. Their methodology has allowed our team to take that list and narrow it down even further. If you’re a pet parent in the Bluegrass State, stick around to learn more about our picks for the best pet insurance in Kentucky.
Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky
Best Pet Insurance Companies in Kentucky Reviews
Figo Pet Insurance Review
- Reimbursement rates of up to 100%
- Customizable and preset pet insurance plans
- International vet care covered
- No 100% coinsurance option for deductibles under $500
- No hereditary conditions coverage if pet is enrolled after second birthday
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%
- Waiting periods
- 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $15.17 - $95.66
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $3.85 - $24.31
Pets Best Pet Insurance Review
- Pets covered as early as seven weeks
- Wide range of deductible options
- Covered vet care in the U.S. and Canada
- Policy upgrades not available until renewal
- Slower claims processing than competitors
- Annual deductibles
- $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $23.26 - $116.06
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $6.55 - $32.69
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review
- No maximum payouts
- Short claims processing
- Mobile app available
- Diagnostic tests and labs covered with base policy
- Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage
- Not available in all states
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $200, $500
- Annual payout limits
- None
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90%
- Waiting periods
- 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia)
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $82.93 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible)
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $17.26 - $36.76
Embrace Pet Insurance Review
- 24/7 pet helpline
- 2-day accident waiting period
- Multi-pet discount available
- Coverage for international veterinary care
- Add-on required for prescription medications
- Low coverage cap for dental illnesses
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $36.14 - $217.31
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $9.64 - $57.96
Spot Pet Insurance Review
- Base policy covers vet exam fees
- Virtual vet visits and microchip implantation covered at no extra cost
- Behavioral therapy covered with base policy
- Non-annual payments have transaction fees
- Higher-than-average monthly premiums
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 14 days for accidents and illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $21.22 - $214.08
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.66 - $57.82
Pet Insurance in Kentucky Guide
How much is pet insurance in Kentucky?
While state variations do play a role in what you’ll pay for your pet insurance policy, your pet’s profile and your policy’s details bear more weight on how much you will end up paying. The following elements have the most influence on the cost of pet insurance:
- Reimbursement rates: Otherwise known as coinsurance, these range between 70% and 90%. Some carriers offer a 100% reimbursement option, though it usually requires higher annual deductibles.
- Annual limits: Coverage options from our picks start at $2,500 and go up to unlimited.
- Deductibles: Some companies offer deductibles as low as $50, but they typically range between $100 and $1,000.
- Optional coverage: Some add-ons include pet dental care (routine dental cleanings), preventative care or wellness plans, spaying or neutering, acupuncture and other alternative therapies and more. Some base policies cover veterinary exam fees, but you will most likely need to cover them yourself.
- Discounts: Providers like Embrace offer discounts for multiple pets. Other carriers may offer discounts for annual payments, veterans and even therapy pets.
You have to factor all of this in, as well as your pet’s needs and whether or not you want your pet insurance coverage to include more than just broken bones and hereditary or congenital conditions.
Navigating the specifics of health insurance for pets can be challenging, so be sure to read our guide on how to buy pet insurance to familiarize yourself with them.
Cost of dog insurance in Kentucky
According to pet insurance quotes from our list of providers, monthly premiums for dog insurance range between $23.95 and $160.78 for a base policy. Of the two, pet health insurance for dogs is the most expensive.
Cost of cat insurance in Kentucky
Kentucky pet insurance for cats, on the other hand, could come out to an estimated monthly cost of $6.43 - $43.20, which is significantly lower when compared to dog insurance premiums.
Costs of pet care in Kentucky
According to a recent study carried out by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), dog and cat owners across the U.S. paid averages of $195 and $162, respectively, for the services they received during their last veterinary visit in 2022.
Average vet bills for dogs in Kentucky
An emergency vet visit could cost you approximately $200 to $7,500, depending on how sick or injured your dog is.
Average vet bills for cats in Kentucky
Cat owners who take their cats in for emergency healthcare can expect an average vet bill of around $200 to $7,000, which is not much different from what a dog owner would pay.
Pet Laws in Kentucky
In Kentucky, dogs, cats and ferrets must have their rabies vaccinations by the time they turn four months old. To help pet owners offset the costs of these, local Kentucky health departments like those in Louisville and Lexington offer low-cost vaccination clinics during the summer, as provided by the law.
Kentucky doesn’t have any statutes in place regarding the spaying or neutering of pets. Regardless, many states believe it worth it to sterilize our furry friends in an effort to reduce the stray animal population across the U.S.
Consumer protection for pet insurance in Kentucky
Just as any other insurance policyholder, pet owners are protected by each state’s Department of Insurance in case their pet insurance provider unfairly denies or delays their claims, overcharges them for a policy, and other fraudulent practices. If you believe your carrier is infringing on your rights as a consumer, you can file a complaint against it.
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky
Our team used a list of previously vetted companies and data collected over the course of seven years to find out which companies offered the best accident and illness coverage policies for residents of Kentucky. We looked at each carrier’s enrollment requirements and restrictions (pet’s age, condition), exclusions (pre-existing conditions, routine care, etc.), coverage limits, average costs and overall benefits.