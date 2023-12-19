Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Comprehensive illness & accident coverage – no levels

Optional wellness plan covers routine vet, grooming, & training costs

Customizable annual deductible, annual limit, & reimbursement percentage Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee*

Up to 90% reimbursement on eligible vet bills

Multi-pet discount & access to 24/7 vet helpline

Visit any U.S. licensed veterinarian or specialist

Accident, illness, and optional preventive care coverage available Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Comprehensive coverage at affordable prices

No upper age limit on enrollment

Choose $5000 annual or unlimited benefits

24/7 veterinary support line for all customers Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Coverage starting at as little as $10 per month

Optional preventive care policy available

Quick claims payment & easy-to-understand policies

Live chat with veterinary experts through mobile app

Since 2016, our researchers and writers have been vetting and gathering information on the best pet insurance companies nationwide. Their methodology has allowed our team to take that list and narrow it down even further. If you’re a pet parent in the Bluegrass State, stick around to learn more about our picks for the best pet insurance in Kentucky.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Kentucky Reviews

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Reimbursement rates of up to 100%

Customizable and preset pet insurance plans

International vet care covered Cons No 100% coinsurance option for deductibles under $500

No hereditary conditions coverage if pet is enrolled after second birthday

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions Sample quotes for dogs* $15.17 - $95.66 Sample quotes for cats** $3.85 - $24.31

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Pets covered as early as seven weeks

Wide range of deductible options

Covered vet care in the U.S. and Canada Cons Policy upgrades not available until renewal

Slower claims processing than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $23.26 - $116.06 Sample quotes for cats** $6.55 - $32.69

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review

Pros No maximum payouts

Short claims processing

Mobile app available

Diagnostic tests and labs covered with base policy Cons Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage

Not available in all states

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits None Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia) Sample quotes for dogs* $82.93 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible) Sample quotes for cats** $17.26 - $36.76

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros 24/7 pet helpline

2-day accident waiting period

Multi-pet discount available

Coverage for international veterinary care Cons Add-on required for prescription medications

Low coverage cap for dental illnesses

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $36.14 - $217.31 Sample quotes for cats** $9.64 - $57.96

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Base policy covers vet exam fees

Virtual vet visits and microchip implantation covered at no extra cost

Behavioral therapy covered with base policy Cons Non-annual payments have transaction fees

Higher-than-average monthly premiums

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $21.22 - $214.08 Sample quotes for cats** $5.66 - $57.82

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Ensure your pet’s well-being with Embrace The company’s pet insurance policies provide quality coverage with up to 90% reimbursement. Get a quote that fits within your budget today. GET FREE QUOTE

Pet Insurance in Kentucky Guide

How much is pet insurance in Kentucky?

While state variations do play a role in what you’ll pay for your pet insurance policy, your pet’s profile and your policy’s details bear more weight on how much you will end up paying. The following elements have the most influence on the cost of pet insurance:

Reimbursement rates: Otherwise known as coinsurance, these range between 70% and 90%. Some carriers offer a 100% reimbursement option, though it usually requires higher annual deductibles.

Annual limits: Coverage options from our picks start at $2,500 and go up to unlimited.

Deductibles: Some companies offer deductibles as low as $50, but they typically range between $100 and $1,000.

Optional coverage: Some add-ons include pet dental care (routine dental cleanings), preventative care or wellness plans, spaying or neutering, acupuncture and other alternative therapies and more. Some base policies cover veterinary exam fees, but you will most likely need to cover them yourself.

Discounts: Providers like Embrace offer discounts for multiple pets. Other carriers may offer discounts for annual payments, veterans and even therapy pets.

You have to factor all of this in, as well as your pet’s needs and whether or not you want your pet insurance coverage to include more than just broken bones and hereditary or congenital conditions.

Navigating the specifics of health insurance for pets can be challenging, so be sure to read our guide on how to buy pet insurance to familiarize yourself with them.

Cost of dog insurance in Kentucky

According to pet insurance quotes from our list of providers, monthly premiums for dog insurance range between $23.95 and $160.78 for a base policy. Of the two, pet health insurance for dogs is the most expensive.

Cost of cat insurance in Kentucky

Kentucky pet insurance for cats, on the other hand, could come out to an estimated monthly cost of $6.43 - $43.20, which is significantly lower when compared to dog insurance premiums.

Costs of pet care in Kentucky

According to a recent study carried out by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), dog and cat owners across the U.S. paid averages of $195 and $162, respectively, for the services they received during their last veterinary visit in 2022.

Average vet bills for dogs in Kentucky

An emergency vet visit could cost you approximately $200 to $7,500, depending on how sick or injured your dog is.

Average vet bills for cats in Kentucky

Cat owners who take their cats in for emergency healthcare can expect an average vet bill of around $200 to $7,000, which is not much different from what a dog owner would pay.

Pet Laws in Kentucky

In Kentucky, dogs, cats and ferrets must have their rabies vaccinations by the time they turn four months old. To help pet owners offset the costs of these, local Kentucky health departments like those in Louisville and Lexington offer low-cost vaccination clinics during the summer, as provided by the law.

Kentucky doesn’t have any statutes in place regarding the spaying or neutering of pets. Regardless, many states believe it worth it to sterilize our furry friends in an effort to reduce the stray animal population across the U.S.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Kentucky

Just as any other insurance policyholder, pet owners are protected by each state’s Department of Insurance in case their pet insurance provider unfairly denies or delays their claims, overcharges them for a policy, and other fraudulent practices. If you believe your carrier is infringing on your rights as a consumer, you can file a complaint against it.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky

Our team used a list of previously vetted companies and data collected over the course of seven years to find out which companies offered the best accident and illness coverage policies for residents of Kentucky. We looked at each carrier’s enrollment requirements and restrictions (pet’s age, condition), exclusions (pre-existing conditions, routine care, etc.), coverage limits, average costs and overall benefits.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Embrace offers reliable coverage for your pet’s needs With Embrace Pet Insurance, you can customize your policy for quality care within your budget. Also, get up to 90% reimbursement on your vet bills. Click below to get a free quote today! GET FREE QUOTE

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky