If you’re currently trying to figure out which is the best pet insurance in Maryland, it might be worth it to take a look at our top picks. Our pet health insurance experts have been gathering data on nationwide providers and developing a thorough methodology since 2016 to provide our readers with a list of the best pet insurance companies that is updated each month.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Maryland

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Maryland Reviews

Lemonade Pet Insurance Review

Pros Short wait to have claims processed

Multiple discounts available

AI-powered claims processing Cons No unlimited annual caps

Dental illnesses covered at extra cost

Available in certain states only

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $33.18 - $194.25 Sample quotes for cats $11.00 - $50.39

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Reimbursement rates of up to 100%

International coverage for emergency services included

No age requirements for enrollment Cons No coverage for visit and exam fees without add-on

Deductibles under $500 not eligible for 100% reimbursement

Hereditary conditions not covered for pets enrolled after turning two

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K,$10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $28.35 - $178.44 Sample quotes for cats $7.21 - $45.33

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Covers prosthetic devices and wheelchairs

Broad range of deductibles options

Coverage starts at seven weeks

Veterinary care covered in the U.S. and Canada Cons Requires add-on for alternative therapies and treatments

Takes longer to process claims

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $39.59 - $227.75 Sample quotes for cats $11.15 - $49.98

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for treatment from licensed veterinarians abroad

2-day accident waiting period

Ambulance transportation costs covered

Multi-pet discount Cons Rx medications and food not covered with base policy

Low caps for dental illnesses

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $48.97 - $174.87 Sample quotes for cats $13.12 - $46.87

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Behavioral therapy and vet fees covered without add-on

Virtual vet visits and microchip implantation included with coverage Cons High-priced monthly premiums

Transaction fees for non-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $36.26 - $365.78 Sample quotes for cats $9.68 - $98.96

Pet Insurance in Maryland Guide

How much is pet insurance in Maryland?

While pet insurance costs vary by location, there are other elements that come into play and which might even have more weight on your monthly costs.

When enrolling your pet on an insurance plan, you will need to choose the level of coverage your pet needs, the annual deductible and any add-ons you wish to supplement your coverage with.

Moreover, depending on your pet’s breed, you might have to customize your pet insurance coverage to include specific diseases or procedures you anticipate your pet will need.

The averages listed below were calculated with quotes for base policies from our pet insurance provider picks.

Cost of dog insurance in Maryland

Based on our quotes for a one year old female dog in Maryland, dog pet insurance comes out to an average of $37.27 - $228.22 per month for a base policy.

Cost of cat insurance in Maryland

The cost of pet insurance for cats in Maryland ranges between an estimated $10.43 and $58.31 for a one-year-old female cat. Of the two, cat insurance is the most affordable in terms of monthly premiums.

Costs of pet care in Maryland

For many, pets are family members. As such, pet parents wish to provide them with the best care possible. However, costs for routine and emergency care for pets are not accessible by a long shot. According to a study on pet ownership and demographics by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), in 2022 dog owners paid an average of $195 the last time they visited the vet, whereas cat owners paid an average of $162.

If you want to learn more about how a health care policy for your pet can help offset some of these out-of-pocket costs, check out our guide on how to buy pet insurance.

Average vet bills for dogs in Maryland

Emergency procedures for dogs could amount to anything between $200 and $7,500, depending on the state and the situation.

Average vet bills for cats in Maryland

Although overall cat care is more affordable than that of dogs, emergency procedures could cost anywhere between $200 and $7,000.

Pet Laws in Maryland

In Maryland, as in many other states, it’s prohibited to sell or distribute dogs or cats under eight weeks of age. It is also prohibited for pet owners to surgically remove the vocal cords of any cat or dog that does not need the procedure as part of their medical care. The state is one of only four that have outlawed this procedure partially or in its entirety.

Dogs, cats and ferrets who are four months old must be immunized against rabies. Each county within Maryland must offer an anti rabies vaccination clinic once a year on or before June 30th. The law also states the Department of Health will pay for the rabies vaccinations when individuals are not able to.

Maryland law has also established a fund to finance the spaying and neutering of cats and dogs in the state through local governments and animal welfare organizations.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Maryland

The Maryland Insurance Administration is in charge of handling all complaints filed against pet insurance companies and all insurers in the state. You may file a complaint against your carrier if it:

Delayed or denied payments for a claim

Charges more than the law allows for a policy

Raises your premiums without your consent

Engages in other fraudulent activities

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Maryland

In order to find the best pet insurance providers in Maryland, our team requested pet insurance quotes from each carrier and analyzed their policies. We paid special attention to their accident and illness coverage, exclusions (pet dental care, routine and preventative care, pre-existing conditions, certain conditions based on the pet’s age, etc.), waiting periods for illnesses like hip dysplasia, average costs, and how fast their claims are processed.

Below we listed some of the must-have and standout features from the pet insurance policies we chose.

Must-haves Standout features - Customizable pet insurance plans - Coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions - Wide range of deductibles, annual limits and coinsurance options - Wellness plans for routine care (dental cleanings, vaccinations, etc.) - Unlimited coverage - Shorter waiting periods - Alternative therapy coverage (acupuncture, innovative cancer treatments, etc.) - Covered vet exams (x-rays, labs, etc.) Mobile apps Vet helplines

