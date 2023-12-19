Best Pet Insurance in Nevada
In order to find the best pet insurance in Nevada, we used a repository of data collected by our in-house experts, along with an exhaustive methodology that has been in the works since 2016. Read on to learn more about our picks for the best pet insurance companies in the Silver State and if their coverage options will cater to your pet’s needs.
Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Nevada
Best Pet Insurance Companies in Nevada Reviews
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review
- 2-day claims processing
- No maximum per-incident, annual or lifetime payouts
- Mobile app available for members
- Not available in New York, Pennsylvania or South Carolina
- No hip dysplasia coverage for pets enrolled after turning six
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $200, $500
- Annual payout limits
- None
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90%
- Waiting periods
- 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia)
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $73.61 (with automatic 90% reimbursement rate and $100 deductible)
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $17.15 (with automatic 90% reimbursement rate and $100 deductible)
Figo Pet Insurance Review
- Reimbursement rates of up to 100%
- Cutting-edge cancer treatments covered
- International licensed veterinarians covered
- Customizable and preset pet insurance plans
- No coverage for hereditary conditions for pets enrolled after second birthday
- Visit and exam fees require add-on
- 100% coinsurance option only available for deductibles over $500
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Annual payout limits
- $5K,$10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%
- Waiting periods
- 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $21.61 - $136.08
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.49 - $34.59
Pets Best Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage for care from licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada
- Pets covered as early as seven weeks
- Deductible options as low as $5
- Alternative therapies and treatments not covered with base policy
- Longer claims processing than competitors
- Annual deductibles
- $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $22.23 - $110.92
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $6.26 - $31.24
Embrace Pet Insurance Review
- Two-day accident waiting period
- Coverage for ambulance transportation costs
- Offers multi-pet discount
- International veterinary care covered
- Low coverage cap for dental illness
- Add-on required for Rx medications coverage
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $33.48 - $201.32
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $8.93 - $53.70
Spot Pet Insurance Review
- Vet exam fees covered with base policy
- Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered at no extra cost
- Base policy covers behavioral therapy
- High monthly premiums
- Transaction fees applied to all non-annual payments
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 14 days for accidents and illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs*
- $20.82 - $210.00
- Sample quotes for cats**
- $5.59 - $57.16
Pet Insurance in Nevada Guide
How much is pet insurance in Nevada?
If you want to gauge the pet insurance costs you’ll incur for your pet, you’ll have to take more into account than just your location. Although the cost of pet insurance does vary by state, what makes pricing fluctuate the most are the policy options and any additional coverage you choose.
Common exclusions that can be covered at an additional cost include spaying and neutering costs, routine care, vet exams (x-rays and diagnostic tests or labs) and pet dental care (routine cleanings). Some pet insurance policies will also not cover hereditary or congenital conditions based on their own pet age requirements for enrollment. Most companies will not cover pre-existing conditions.
Cost of dog insurance in Nevada
As is the case nationwide, pet health insurance for dogs is more expensive than insurance for cats. According to our quotes, the cost of dog insurance in Nevada ranges between $24.53 and $164.58 per month for a base policy.
Cost of cat insurance in Nevada
Cat insurance, on the other hand, offers monthly premiums ranging between $6.57 and $44.17, which are definitely more accessible than those for dog insurance.
Costs of pet care in Nevada
In some areas within Southern Nevada — Las Vegas, Boulder City, Henderson, etc. — your pets are more likely to come into contact with or be injured by rattlesnakes, with Nevada being one of the states with the most amount of rattlesnake species.
In states like these, dogs can be vaccinated against rattlesnake venom. Although the vaccine has only been proven to be effective in neutralizing Western Diamondback venom, it could also help counteract the effects of other types of snake bites. So if you’re considering investing in Nevada pet insurance and you can manage the additional monthly cost, it might be worth it to add a preventative care package or wellness plan that covers this type of vaccine to your policy.
The following list contains some of the numerous non-profit pet welfare organizations in Nevada, dedicated to helping low-income families or households, and even unhoused individuals get veterinary care for their sick or injured pets:
- Animal Health Foundation
- Animal Friends Rescue
- Big Hearts Fund
- Brown Dog Foundation
- Canine Cancer Awareness
- Feline Veterinary Emergency Assistance Programs
- Paws 4 a Cure
- Pet Assistance Inc.
- Pets of the Homeless
- Rose’s Fund for Animals
- The Mosby Foundation
- The Pet Fund
Although these organizations won’t be able to cover your veterinary bills in their entirety, they might help you if you’re caught unprepared and uninsured. The Nevada Humane Society encourages resident pet parents to prepare for these unforeseen costs by enrolling their pets in pet insurance plans, if they can afford insurance premiums.
Average vet bills for dogs in Nevada
Across the U.S., having to take your dog to the vet for an illness or emergency could cost you anywhere between $200 and $7,500. In a 2022 study from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) on pet ownership and demographics, dog owners reported having paid a bill of approximately $195 during their last vet visit.
Average vet bills for cats in Nevada
In the same AVMA study, cat owners revealed they incurred bills of approximately $162 on their last visit to the vet. Emergency care for cats without pet insurance coverage could cost anywhere between $200 and $7,000.
Pet Laws in Nevada
Nevada pet laws are pretty standard compared to other states, with most statutes relating to animal cruelty and animal welfare. The state requires all cats, dogs and ferrets older than three months (12 weeks) to be vaccinated against rabies. Moreover, pet owners could be charged with animal cruelty should they expose their pets to extreme weather conditions or fail to provide them with the necessary food, water or healthcare they need.
Consumer protection for pet insurance in Nevada
Overcharging for policies, deliberately delaying claims and denying claims with no grounds to do so are all valid reasons for consumers to file a complaint against any type of insurance company. If you’re a resident of Nevada and believe your pet insurance provider is engaging in these practices or you’ve fallen victim to them, you can turn to the state’s Department of Insurance.
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Nevada
Our team evaluated pet insurance quotes and policies from different providers, making sure each of our picks offers coverage for many different diseases and injuries resulting from accidents, annual limit options that include unlimited coverage, wide deductible ranges and optional coverage that fills in the gaps.