Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Comprehensive illness & accident coverage – no levels

Optional wellness plan covers routine vet, grooming, & training costs

Customizable annual deductible, annual limit, & reimbursement percentage Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee*

Up to 90% reimbursement on eligible vet bills

Multi-pet discount & access to 24/7 vet helpline

Visit any U.S. licensed veterinarian or specialist

Accident, illness, and optional preventive care coverage available Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Comprehensive coverage at affordable prices

No upper age limit on enrollment

Choose $5000 annual or unlimited benefits

24/7 veterinary support line for all customers Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Coverage starting at as little as $10 per month

Optional preventive care policy available

Quick claims payment & easy-to-understand policies

Live chat with veterinary experts through mobile app

In order to find the best pet insurance in Nevada, we used a repository of data collected by our in-house experts, along with an exhaustive methodology that has been in the works since 2016. Read on to learn more about our picks for the best pet insurance companies in the Silver State and if their coverage options will cater to your pet’s needs.

If you’re only getting started in your search for a provider, make sure you brush up on all you need to know about health insurance for pets by reading our guide on how to buy pet insurance.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Nevada

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Nevada Reviews

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review

Pros 2-day claims processing

No maximum per-incident, annual or lifetime payouts

Mobile app available for members Cons Not available in New York, Pennsylvania or South Carolina

No hip dysplasia coverage for pets enrolled after turning six

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits None Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia) Sample quotes for dogs* $73.61 (with automatic 90% reimbursement rate and $100 deductible) Sample quotes for cats** $17.15 (with automatic 90% reimbursement rate and $100 deductible)

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Reimbursement rates of up to 100%

Cutting-edge cancer treatments covered

International licensed veterinarians covered

Customizable and preset pet insurance plans Cons No coverage for hereditary conditions for pets enrolled after second birthday

Visit and exam fees require add-on

100% coinsurance option only available for deductibles over $500

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K,$10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $21.61 - $136.08 Sample quotes for cats** $5.49 - $34.59

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for care from licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada

Pets covered as early as seven weeks

Deductible options as low as $5 Cons Alternative therapies and treatments not covered with base policy

Longer claims processing than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $22.23 - $110.92 Sample quotes for cats** $6.26 - $31.24

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Two-day accident waiting period

Coverage for ambulance transportation costs

Offers multi-pet discount

International veterinary care covered Cons Low coverage cap for dental illness

Add-on required for Rx medications coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $33.48 - $201.32 Sample quotes for cats** $8.93 - $53.70

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Vet exam fees covered with base policy

Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered at no extra cost

Base policy covers behavioral therapy Cons High monthly premiums

Transaction fees applied to all non-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $20.82 - $210.00 Sample quotes for cats** $5.59 - $57.16

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Ensure your pet’s well-being with Embrace The company’s pet insurance policies provide quality coverage with up to 90% reimbursement. Get a quote that fits within your budget today. GET FREE QUOTE

Pet Insurance in Nevada Guide

How much is pet insurance in Nevada?

If you want to gauge the pet insurance costs you’ll incur for your pet, you’ll have to take more into account than just your location. Although the cost of pet insurance does vary by state, what makes pricing fluctuate the most are the policy options and any additional coverage you choose.

Common exclusions that can be covered at an additional cost include spaying and neutering costs, routine care, vet exams (x-rays and diagnostic tests or labs) and pet dental care (routine cleanings). Some pet insurance policies will also not cover hereditary or congenital conditions based on their own pet age requirements for enrollment. Most companies will not cover pre-existing conditions.

Cost of dog insurance in Nevada

As is the case nationwide, pet health insurance for dogs is more expensive than insurance for cats. According to our quotes, the cost of dog insurance in Nevada ranges between $24.53 and $164.58 per month for a base policy.

Cost of cat insurance in Nevada

Cat insurance, on the other hand, offers monthly premiums ranging between $6.57 and $44.17, which are definitely more accessible than those for dog insurance.

Costs of pet care in Nevada

In some areas within Southern Nevada — Las Vegas, Boulder City, Henderson, etc. — your pets are more likely to come into contact with or be injured by rattlesnakes, with Nevada being one of the states with the most amount of rattlesnake species.

In states like these, dogs can be vaccinated against rattlesnake venom. Although the vaccine has only been proven to be effective in neutralizing Western Diamondback venom, it could also help counteract the effects of other types of snake bites. So if you’re considering investing in Nevada pet insurance and you can manage the additional monthly cost, it might be worth it to add a preventative care package or wellness plan that covers this type of vaccine to your policy.

The following list contains some of the numerous non-profit pet welfare organizations in Nevada, dedicated to helping low-income families or households, and even unhoused individuals get veterinary care for their sick or injured pets:

Animal Health Foundation

Animal Friends Rescue

Big Hearts Fund

Brown Dog Foundation

Canine Cancer Awareness

Feline Veterinary Emergency Assistance Programs

Paws 4 a Cure

Pet Assistance Inc.

Pets of the Homeless

Rose’s Fund for Animals

The Mosby Foundation

The Pet Fund

Although these organizations won’t be able to cover your veterinary bills in their entirety, they might help you if you’re caught unprepared and uninsured. The Nevada Humane Society encourages resident pet parents to prepare for these unforeseen costs by enrolling their pets in pet insurance plans, if they can afford insurance premiums.

Average vet bills for dogs in Nevada

Across the U.S., having to take your dog to the vet for an illness or emergency could cost you anywhere between $200 and $7,500. In a 2022 study from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) on pet ownership and demographics, dog owners reported having paid a bill of approximately $195 during their last vet visit.

Average vet bills for cats in Nevada

In the same AVMA study, cat owners revealed they incurred bills of approximately $162 on their last visit to the vet. Emergency care for cats without pet insurance coverage could cost anywhere between $200 and $7,000.

Pet Laws in Nevada

Nevada pet laws are pretty standard compared to other states, with most statutes relating to animal cruelty and animal welfare. The state requires all cats, dogs and ferrets older than three months (12 weeks) to be vaccinated against rabies. Moreover, pet owners could be charged with animal cruelty should they expose their pets to extreme weather conditions or fail to provide them with the necessary food, water or healthcare they need.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Nevada

Overcharging for policies, deliberately delaying claims and denying claims with no grounds to do so are all valid reasons for consumers to file a complaint against any type of insurance company. If you’re a resident of Nevada and believe your pet insurance provider is engaging in these practices or you’ve fallen victim to them, you can turn to the state’s Department of Insurance.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Nevada

Our team evaluated pet insurance quotes and policies from different providers, making sure each of our picks offers coverage for many different diseases and injuries resulting from accidents, annual limit options that include unlimited coverage, wide deductible ranges and optional coverage that fills in the gaps.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Embrace offers reliable coverage for your pet’s needs With Embrace Pet Insurance, you can customize your policy for quality care within your budget. Also, get up to 90% reimbursement on your vet bills. Click below to get a free quote today! GET FREE QUOTE

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Nevada