Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire
Pet owners nationwide are increasingly enrolling their furry friends in pet insurance plans. Whether you’re looking for accident and illness or accident-only plans, here we list what we believe to be the best pet insurance in New Hampshire.
Read our article on the best pet insurance companies across the U.S. for more detailed reviews on the providers listed below as well as other carriers that might be worth checking out.
Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire
Best Pet Insurance Companies in New Hampshire Reviews
Pets Best Pet Insurance Review
- Deductible options as low as $50
- Coverage starts at seven weeks
- Pets covered in the U.S. and Canada
- Add-on required for alternative physical therapy
- Slow claims processing
- Policy upgrades available only upon renewal
Annual deductibles
$50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
Annual payout limits
$5K or unlimited
Coinsurance
70%, 80% or 90%
Waiting periods
3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
Sample quotes for dogs
$28.26 - $160.48
Sample quotes for cats
$7.96 - $45.20
Figo Pet Insurance Review
- 1-day waiting period for accidents
- 100% reimbursement option
- International care from licensed veterinarians covered
- Low payout limits for wellness plan
- No hereditary conditions coverage if pet is enrolled after second birthday
- Add-on required for vet exam fees
Annual deductibles
$100, $250, $500 or $750
Annual payout limits
$5K, $10K or unlimited
Coinsurance
70%, 80%, 90% or 100%
Waiting periods
1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions
Sample quotes for dogs
$19.82 - $124.72
Sample quotes for cats
$5.03 - $31.69
Lemonade Pet Insurance Review
- Submit claims through mobile app
- Rx medications and injections covered
- Short accident waiting period
- AI-powered claims processing
- Not available in all states
- Maximum annual coverage limit of up to $100K
- Add-on required for dental illness coverage
Annual deductibles
$100, $250, $500 or $750
Annual payout limits
$5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K
Coinsurance
70%, 80% or 90%
Waiting periods
2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
Sample quotes for dogs
$27.51 - $152.66
Sample quotes for cats
$11.00 - $44.07
Embrace Pet Insurance Review
- Short accident waiting period
- Coverage includes ambulance transportation costs
- Multi-pet discount available
- International veterinary care coverage
- Rx medications require add-on
- Low dental illness caps
Annual deductibles
$100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
Annual payout limits
$5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited
Coinsurance
70%, 80% or 90%
Waiting periods
2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
Sample quotes for dogs
$41.57 - $148.45
Sample quotes for cats
$11.15 - $39.79
Spot Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage includes microchip implantation and virtual vet visits
- Behavioral therapy covered with base policy
- 24/7 vet helpline
- High monthly premiums
- Transaction fees applied to all non-annual payments
Annual deductibles
$100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
Annual payout limits
$2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited
Coinsurance
70%, 80% or 90%
Waiting periods
14 days for accidents and illnesses
Sample quotes for dogs
$22.14 - $223.35
Sample quotes for cats
$6.19 - $63.23
Pet Insurance in New Hampshire Guide
How much is pet insurance in New Hampshire?
In order to gauge pet insurance costs for your pet, regardless of the state you live in, you need to take into account different factors. These include your cat or dog’s breed, their age at enrollment, and their specific needs. In terms of your policy, your chosen coinsurance, annual deductible and maximum payout options will affect your premiums the most.
Remember that pre-existing conditions, spaying or neutering and routine care are common exclusions. Some providers will cover the latter two as part of their add-ons, which would increase your monthly costs.
The following pet insurance quotes are for base policies for an adult female dog and an adult female cat.
Cost of dog insurance in New Hampshire
According to our quotes for a dog residing in New Hampshire, monthly premiums for dog insurance on average range between $27.86 and $161.93, depending on the provider.
Cost of cat insurance in New Hampshire
Cat owners, on the other hand, can expect to pay an average of $8.26 - $44.80 per month for cat insurance, which is far more accessible than premiums for dogs.
Costs of pet care in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is one of the most forested states in the U.S. As such, there are some risks to your pets. For example, there are currently ten counties within New Hampshire where you and your pet could encounter a black bear. Other fauna found in the state that may injure or sicken your pets include moose, snakes and deer ticks.
The New Hampshire Environmental Services Department also warns owners about cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — in state waters. Dogs are especially vulnerable to this kind of bacteria. Symptoms of cyanobacteria poisoning in dogs include weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, tremors, seizures and more.
Taking precautionary measures may help you avoid these dangers to your pets, but enrolling them in a pet insurance policy may help offset the cost of treatments when you can’t.
Average vet bills for dogs in New Hampshire
Emergency care for dogs who do not have pet health insurance coverage could cost anywhere from $200 to $7,500, depending on the type of procedure they require. Treatment for illnesses like cancer or hip dysplasia, would require an exponentially higher cost that of an emergency procedure.
Average vet bills for cats in New Hampshire
Veterinary bills for cat emergencies aren’t as different in terms of average costs than that of dogs. According to our pet insurance experts, a cat owner could pay $200 to $7,000 for services and procedures received during an emergency visit.
Pet Laws in New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, all animals (dogs, cats and ferrets) being sold or given for adoption must have an accompanying health certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian that states they are free of diseases (contagious and infectious) and parasites. Dogs, cats and ferrets that enter the state to be transferred will be quarantined for at least 48 hours, during which they will be observed for diseases and parasites.
Similar to many other states, dogs, cats and ferrets over three months old must be vaccinated against rabies.
In cities like Manchester, it is illegal to walk a dog through the street or on private property without the means to clean up any feces they leave behind.
Consumer protection for pet insurance in New Hampshire
If you believe your pet insurance agency is engaging in fraudulent activities, you should file a complaint with the New Hampshire Insurance Department. Some of these fraudulent practices may include:
- Overcharging you for a policy
- Denying a claim for a procedure or service your pet insurance covers
- Purposely delaying a claim
- Changing your monthly premiums without your consent
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire
In our examination of New Hampshire pet insurance policies from different providers, we used data collected and updated by our team of researchers and writers since 2016. Our main concern was finding the most comprehensive coverage for diseases and injuries resulting from accidents.
Our pet insurance provider picks offer pet parents few exclusions and many options for annual limits (most offering unlimited coverage), deductibles and reimbursement rates. If your pet’s needs are not met with basic pet insurance coverage, most of our chosen carriers offer optional coverage options that include routine and preventative care like checkups, vaccinations and pet dental care (dental cleanings) for added peace of mind.