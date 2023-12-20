Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Comprehensive illness & accident coverage – no levels

Optional wellness plan covers routine vet, grooming, & training costs

Customizable annual deductible, annual limit, & reimbursement percentage Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee*

Up to 90% reimbursement on eligible vet bills

Multi-pet discount & access to 24/7 vet helpline

Visit any U.S. licensed veterinarian or specialist

Accident, illness, and optional preventive care coverage available Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Comprehensive coverage at affordable prices

No upper age limit on enrollment

Choose $5000 annual or unlimited benefits

24/7 veterinary support line for all customers Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Coverage starting at as little as $10 per month

Optional preventive care policy available

Quick claims payment & easy-to-understand policies

Live chat with veterinary experts through mobile app Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Reimbursement for up to 100% of vet costs

Coverage options for less than $1 a day

Customizable deductible and reimbursement rates

Take your pet to any licensed vet, emergency clinic, or specialist in the US

Coverage for pets of any age and breed

Pet owners nationwide are increasingly enrolling their furry friends in pet insurance plans. Whether you’re looking for accident and illness or accident-only plans, here we list what we believe to be the best pet insurance in New Hampshire.

Read our article on the best pet insurance companies across the U.S. for more detailed reviews on the providers listed below as well as other carriers that might be worth checking out.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire

Best Pet Insurance Companies in New Hampshire Reviews

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Deductible options as low as $50

Coverage starts at seven weeks

Pets covered in the U.S. and Canada Cons Add-on required for alternative physical therapy

Slow claims processing

Policy upgrades available only upon renewal

Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $28.26 - $160.48 Sample quotes for cats $7.96 - $45.20

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros 1-day waiting period for accidents

100% reimbursement option

International care from licensed veterinarians covered Cons Low payout limits for wellness plan

No hereditary conditions coverage if pet is enrolled after second birthday

Add-on required for vet exam fees

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions Sample quotes for dogs $19.82 - $124.72 Sample quotes for cats $5.03 - $31.69

Lemonade Pet Insurance Review

Pros Submit claims through mobile app

Rx medications and injections covered

Short accident waiting period

AI-powered claims processing Cons Not available in all states

Maximum annual coverage limit of up to $100K

Add-on required for dental illness coverage

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $27.51 - $152.66 Sample quotes for cats $11.00 - $44.07

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Short accident waiting period

Coverage includes ambulance transportation costs

Multi-pet discount available

International veterinary care coverage Cons Rx medications require add-on

Low dental illness caps

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $41.57 - $148.45 Sample quotes for cats $11.15 - $39.79

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage includes microchip implantation and virtual vet visits

Behavioral therapy covered with base policy

24/7 vet helpline Cons High monthly premiums

Transaction fees applied to all non-annual payments

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $22.14 - $223.35 Sample quotes for cats $6.19 - $63.23

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Embrace offers reliable coverage for your pet’s needs With Embrace Pet Insurance, you can customize your policy for quality care within your budget. Also, get up to 90% reimbursement on your vet bills. Click below to get a free quote today! GET FREE QUOTE

Pet Insurance in New Hampshire Guide

How much is pet insurance in New Hampshire?

In order to gauge pet insurance costs for your pet, regardless of the state you live in, you need to take into account different factors. These include your cat or dog’s breed, their age at enrollment, and their specific needs. In terms of your policy, your chosen coinsurance, annual deductible and maximum payout options will affect your premiums the most.

Remember that pre-existing conditions, spaying or neutering and routine care are common exclusions. Some providers will cover the latter two as part of their add-ons, which would increase your monthly costs.

The following pet insurance quotes are for base policies for an adult female dog and an adult female cat.

Cost of dog insurance in New Hampshire

According to our quotes for a dog residing in New Hampshire, monthly premiums for dog insurance on average range between $27.86 and $161.93, depending on the provider.

Cost of cat insurance in New Hampshire

Cat owners, on the other hand, can expect to pay an average of $8.26 - $44.80 per month for cat insurance, which is far more accessible than premiums for dogs.

Costs of pet care in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is one of the most forested states in the U.S. As such, there are some risks to your pets. For example, there are currently ten counties within New Hampshire where you and your pet could encounter a black bear. Other fauna found in the state that may injure or sicken your pets include moose, snakes and deer ticks.

The New Hampshire Environmental Services Department also warns owners about cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — in state waters. Dogs are especially vulnerable to this kind of bacteria. Symptoms of cyanobacteria poisoning in dogs include weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, tremors, seizures and more.

Taking precautionary measures may help you avoid these dangers to your pets, but enrolling them in a pet insurance policy may help offset the cost of treatments when you can’t.

Average vet bills for dogs in New Hampshire

Emergency care for dogs who do not have pet health insurance coverage could cost anywhere from $200 to $7,500, depending on the type of procedure they require. Treatment for illnesses like cancer or hip dysplasia, would require an exponentially higher cost that of an emergency procedure.

Average vet bills for cats in New Hampshire

Veterinary bills for cat emergencies aren’t as different in terms of average costs than that of dogs. According to our pet insurance experts, a cat owner could pay $200 to $7,000 for services and procedures received during an emergency visit.

Pet Laws in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, all animals (dogs, cats and ferrets) being sold or given for adoption must have an accompanying health certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian that states they are free of diseases (contagious and infectious) and parasites. Dogs, cats and ferrets that enter the state to be transferred will be quarantined for at least 48 hours, during which they will be observed for diseases and parasites.

Similar to many other states, dogs, cats and ferrets over three months old must be vaccinated against rabies.

In cities like Manchester, it is illegal to walk a dog through the street or on private property without the means to clean up any feces they leave behind.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in New Hampshire

If you believe your pet insurance agency is engaging in fraudulent activities, you should file a complaint with the New Hampshire Insurance Department. Some of these fraudulent practices may include:

Overcharging you for a policy

Denying a claim for a procedure or service your pet insurance covers

Purposely delaying a claim

Changing your monthly premiums without your consent

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire

In our examination of New Hampshire pet insurance policies from different providers, we used data collected and updated by our team of researchers and writers since 2016. Our main concern was finding the most comprehensive coverage for diseases and injuries resulting from accidents.

Our pet insurance provider picks offer pet parents few exclusions and many options for annual limits (most offering unlimited coverage), deductibles and reimbursement rates. If your pet’s needs are not met with basic pet insurance coverage, most of our chosen carriers offer optional coverage options that include routine and preventative care like checkups, vaccinations and pet dental care (dental cleanings) for added peace of mind.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad The best pet deserves the best coverage Get up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with Embrace — quality coverage tailored to your pet’s needs. Get a quote now. GET FREE QUOTE

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire