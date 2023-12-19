Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The leading pet insurance companies in New Jersey share similar characteristics. They typically offer various plan choices, comprehensive coverage, swift claims handling, and minimal wait periods. Following an analysis of data sourced from trusted platforms like Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've pinpointed the top five insurers in the region. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in New Jersey.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In New Jersey

Best Pet Insurance in New Jersey Reviews

Pros Unlimited annual coverage regardless of pet age

Accessible 24/7 telehealth helpline Cons Higher premiums for younger pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual payments

Spot is a good choice for pet owners looking to surpass traditional insurance limitations. Its unlimited annual coverage without age constraints makes it an appealing choice. Spot's pricing tends to be a bit higher than the industry average, which is notably impactful in states like New Jersey, known for higher pet care costs.

Pros No per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps

Expedited claim processing

Potential for direct payments under specific conditions Cons Limited coverage for senior pets

Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage

Healthy Paws distinguishes itself by covering various alternative therapies at no extra cost, including acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and general physical therapy. Their single accident and illness policy comes without caps, with claims often processed within two days. However, coverage options become more restricted as pets age, making it better suited for younger pets.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemed pet health experts

High upper age limit for enrollment

Higher annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace garners acclaim for its partnership with PawSupport, offering round-the-clock access to pet health experts at no added cost. Policyholders can seek care from any licensed vet globally, with coverage extending for up to six months outside the country. The company’s Wellness Rewards plan allows funds for preventive care, but these funds do not roll over to subsequent years.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch goes beyond traditional coverage by taking care of expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as pet boarding fees during owner hospitalization and lost pet recovery costs. Additionally, it covers exam fees without extra charges, a service often separately billed by other insurers. With no age restrictions, Fetch accepts pets as young as six weeks, setting it apart from competitors.

Pros Swift claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contribution to charities through payments Cons Limited availability in 38 states only

Policy adjustments restricted to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade stands out with its quick claims processing, aided by its app and AI technology, making it a notable choice among pet insurers in New Jersey. Offering customizable coverage options allows tailoring for specific needs, including vet visit fees, dental illnesses, and end-of-life services. The option to allocate a portion of payments to charities adds appeal to pet owners.

Pet Insurance in New Jersey Guide

Obtaining pet insurance coverage has become increasingly important for a generation deeply invested in their pets' well-being, particularly during times of illness. Although pre-existing conditions are often excluded, and certain procedures can be expensive, having pet insurance is a sensible option for owners looking to mitigate unforeseen costs during their pet's health issues or accidents.

Navigating the process of how to buy pet insurance can be daunting. It's vital to conduct thorough research on various insurers, compare quotes, and evaluate coverage options tailored to your pet's specific requirements. While relatively uncommon, some employers may offer pet insurance as part of their dependent benefits package.

To manage potentially steep insurance costs, consider selecting a plan with a higher deductible, as it significantly impacts monthly premiums. The scope of coverage and your pet's type are pivotal factors influencing overall insurance expenses.

How to buy pet insurance in New Jersey

The process of buying pet insurance in New Jersey involves several key steps to ensure you're securing the right coverage for your furry friend. First, research the various pet insurance providers available in the state. Look into their reputation, the range of coverage they offer, and any specific policies they might have concerning pets in New Jersey. Websites, customer reviews, and talking to other pet owners can provide valuable insights into the best insurance companies operating within the state.

Next, assess your pet's needs and health history. Understanding your pet's breed, age, any pre-existing conditions, and potential risks specific to New Jersey, such as prevalent diseases or environmental factors, will help in determining the most suitable coverage. Some insurers might have specific provisions related to regional concerns, so it's essential to factor these into your decision-making process.

Once you've narrowed down potential insurers, it's time to request quotes and compare policies. Pay close attention to the coverage limits, deductibles, co-pays, and any exclusions within each policy. Consider not only the monthly premiums but also the overall value of the coverage provided. Some insurers might offer customizable plans, allowing you to tailor coverage to your pet's unique needs while staying within your budget.

Before finalizing your choice, thoroughly review the policy documents and ask for clarifications on any ambiguous clauses or terms. Ensure you understand the waiting periods, limitations, and procedures for filing claims in New Jersey. Additionally, inquire about any discounts or special offers available, especially if you're insuring multiple pets or if your pet belongs to a certain breed or age group that might qualify for reduced rates.

Once you've selected a pet insurance plan that aligns with your pet's needs and your budget, complete the enrollment process. Be prepared to provide your pet's medical history and any necessary documentation. Keep the policy documents in a secure place and familiarize yourself with the claims process, including what documentation you'll need when filing a claim. Regularly review your policy to ensure it continues to meet your pet's evolving needs and remains in compliance with any changes in regulations or offerings in New Jersey.

Cost of pet insurance in New Jersey

Pet owners can expect to pay anything between $16.30 and $201.16 in monthly premiums. This range of prices varies widely across providers, and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in New Jersey

The average cost of pet care in New Jersey is $87.11 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Pet Laws in New Jersey

In New Jersey, there are strict laws in place to protect domestic animals from abandonment and mistreatment. Abandoning a domestic animal or providing false information about its origins is considered a criminal offense. Those found guilty could face prosecution and be subject to fines reaching up to $1,000.

Moreover, regulations mandate that dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet when in public areas, with the exception of designated dog runs where off-leash play is allowed and clearly indicated by posted signs.

Owners are also required to pick up and properly dispose of their dog's waste. Failure to do so can lead to a citation and a hefty fine of $250 or potentially having to appear in court.

Additionally, the state mandates that all dogs be licensed and wear their license tag, especially in cities like Jersey City and Hoboken. While these municipalities require licensing for dogs above 7 months old, some towns extend this requirement to cats as well. The fees collected from these licenses contribute to local rabies prevention initiatives. Pet owners failing to license their animals risk receiving a ticket, underscoring the necessity of compliance and the importance of visibly displaying a pet's license tag on their collar for identification purposes.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in New Jersey

New Jersey lawmakers have proposed a bill early in 2023 that would define coverage of pre-existing conditions for pets while allowing more insurers to offer pet insurance. As of December 2023, the bill is still in discussion and has not been passed.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in New Jersey

As part of our methodology, we gathered New Jersey-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with a New Jersey zip code, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in New Jersey