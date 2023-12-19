Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The best pet insurance providers in Ohio exhibit common traits. They commonly provide a range of plan options, extensive coverage, prompt claim processing, and short waiting times. After evaluating data from reputable sources such as Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've identified the top five insurers in the state. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Ohio.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Ohio

Best Pet Insurance in Ohio Reviews

Pros Unlimited annual coverage without age limitations

24/7 telehealth helpline accessibility Cons Higher premiums for young pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments

Spot stands out for pet owners looking to surpass conventional insurance limitations. Its offering of limitless annual coverage without age restrictions makes it an attractive choice. However, choosing this option for immediate coverage with a $100 deductible may notably increase monthly premiums. It's worth noting that Spot's pricing tends to exceed the industry average, which is particularly impactful in states like Ohio, known for higher pet care costs.

Pros Absence of per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps

Expedited claim processing

Potential for direct payments under specific conditions Cons Limited coverage for senior pets

Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage

Healthy Paws distinguishes itself by covering various alternative therapies at no extra cost, including acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and general physical therapy. Their single accident and illness policy comes without caps, with claims often processed within two days. However, coverage options become more restricted as pets age, making it better suited for younger pets.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemed pet health experts

High upper age limit for enrollment

Higher annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace receives praise for its partnership with PawSupport, offering round-the-clock access to pet health experts at no added cost. Policyholders can seek care from any licensed vet globally, with coverage extending for up to six months outside the country. Their Wellness Rewards plan permits funds for preventive care, but these funds do not roll over to subsequent years.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch goes beyond traditional coverage by including expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as pet boarding fees during owner hospitalization and lost pet recovery costs. Additionally, it covers exam fees without extra charges, a service often billed separately by other insurers. With no age restrictions, Fetch accepts pets as young as six weeks, setting it apart from competitors.

Pros Swift claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contribution to charities through payments Cons Limited availability in 38 states only

Policy adjustments restricted to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade impresses with its quick claims processing, aided by its app and use of AI technology, making it a notable choice among pet insurers in Ohio. Offering customizable coverage options allows tailoring for specific needs, including vet visit fees, dental illnesses, and end-of-life services. The option to allocate a portion of payments to charities adds appeal to pet owners.

Pet Insurance in Ohio Guide

Getting pet insurance coverage has become increasingly crucial for a generation that highly values the well-being of their pets, especially during times of illness. Although most pet insurance plans don't cover pre-existing conditions and some procedures can be costly, having pet insurance is a practical choice for pet owners seeking to reduce unexpected expenses during their pet's illnesses or accidents.

Figuring out how to buy pet insurance can feel overwhelming. It's essential to thoroughly research different insurance providers, compare quotes, and assess coverage options tailored to your pet's specific needs. While it's not common, it's worth noting that some employers might offer pet insurance as part of their benefits for dependents.

To manage the potentially high costs linked with pet insurance, consider choosing a plan with a higher deductible, which significantly affects monthly premiums. The extent of coverage and the type of pet you have are crucial factors that influence the overall expenses of insurance.

Cost of pet insurance in Ohio

Pet owners can expect to pay anywhere between $13.39 and $160.06 in monthly premiums. This range of prices varies widely across providers, and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in Ohio

The average cost of pet care in Ohio is $58.43 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Pet Laws in Ohio

According to Ohio law, dogs must either remain within your property's confines or be adequately controlled whenever they are out. Releasing your dog outside without supervision generally doesn't meet the criteria for reasonable control, whereas accompanying your dog during outdoor walks does comply with the law.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Ohio

Pet insurance consumer complaints fall under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Department of Insurance. You can file a complaint directly through its website or by calling 1-800-686-1526.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Ohio

As part of our methodology, we gathered Ohio-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with an Ohio zip code, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Ohio