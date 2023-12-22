Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

With the cost of veterinary care skyrocketing all over the country in recent years, the amount of pet parents who have considered it worth it to invest in pet insurance coverage has increased accordingly. Thanks to the work of our team of writers and editors, we have compiled a list of the best pet insurance in South Carolina.

For residents of the Palmetto state seeking more provider options, check out our article on the best pet insurance companies across the nation and find out if they’re better suited to your pet’s needs.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in South Carolina

Best Pet Insurance Companies in South Carolina Reviews

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros International coverage for emergency services included

Max coinsurance options of 100%

No age limits for enrollment Cons 100% reimbursement option not available for deductibles under $500

Age limits for hereditary conditions coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $21.16 - $133.30 Sample quotes for cats $5.38 - $33.86

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Enrollment for pets as young as seven weeks

Covers prosthetic devices and wheelchairs

U.S. and Canada licensed veterinarians covered Cons Add-on required for alternative therapies

Long claims processing times

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $22.63 - $112.92 Sample quotes for cats $6.37 - $31.80

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for ambulance transportation costs

24/7 vet helpline

2-day accident waiting period

Multi-pet discount Cons 6-month waiting period for illnesses like hip dysplasia

Low caps for dental illnesses

Prescription medications and food not covered with base policy

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $33.73 - $120.46 Sample quotes for cats $9.03 - $32.30

Lemonade Pet Insurance Review

Pros Quick claims processing times

Multiple discounts available

Mobile app available

AI-powered claims processing Cons No unlimited annual caps

Not available in all states

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $19.11 - $104.56 Sample quotes for cats $11.00 - $30.41

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Behavioral therapy covered without add-on

No add-on required for vet exam fees

Virtual vet visits and microchip implantation included with coverage Cons High-priced monthly premiums

Transaction fees for non-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $17.95 - $181.01 Sample quotes for cats $5.17 - $53.36

Pet Insurance in South Carolina Guide

How much is pet insurance in South Carolina?

Your pet’s state of residence does matter when it comes to pet insurance costs, but there are many other elements that pet insurance providers consider when calculating your monthly premiums and evaluating your pet’s eligibility for a pet insurance plan. The following are only some of them:

Pet’s age at enrollment

Pre-existing conditions

Breed (mixed-breed or pure-breed)

Annual limits

Coinsurance

Deductibles

If you want coverage for more than broken bones and illnesses, you’ll need to add optional coverage, which has an additional cost. Some common exclusions in base policies that may be offered as add-ons include pet dental care (routine cleanings), spaying and neutering, routine care and veterinary exam fees (for x-rays, labs, etc.).

The pet insurance quotes we obtained from our provider picks reflect monthly costs for base policies.

Cost of dog insurance in South Carolina

Based on our quotes for a one year old female dog in South Carolina, pet health insurance for dogs can cost an average of $22.92 - $130.45 per month for a base policy.

Cost of cat insurance in South Carolina

Our cat insurance quotes, as expected, were significantly more affordable. For a cat insurance policy, pet owners can pay average monthly premiums of $7.39 - $36.35.

Costs of pet care in South Carolina

For many of us, our pets are family members and we care for them as such. Unfortunately, pet health care costs in the U.S., whether for routine visits or emergency care, are at an all time high. According to a recent study on pet ownership and demographics carried out by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), dog and cat owners reportedly paid average veterinary bills of $195 and $162 out of pocket, respectively, during their last visit.

In South Carolina, it is not illegal for people to keep wildlife as pets. This means that the chances of your pets having a dangerous encounter with a wild animal are high, even in the comfort of your own home. You could run the risk of an injury and even a rabies infection — as rabies vaccines have been approved only for cats, dogs, ferrets, horses, cattle and sheep — if your pets come into contact with one.

An accident and illness or even an accident-only pet insurance policy paired with a wellness plan or a preventative care package could help you offset the cost of veterinary care for injuries and an ongoing vaccination regimen, as is customary with rabies vaccines.

Average vet bills for dogs in South Carolina

Depending on the situation, a trip to the animal hospital could be very costly. Nationwide costs for emergency procedures and services for dogs range between $200 and $7,500 on average.

Average vet bills for cats in South Carolina

The contrast between vet bills for dogs and vet bills for cats is not as notable as is the case with pet insurance costs. If you take your cat in for emergency care, you could pay anything from $200 to $7,000.

Pet Laws in South Carolina

As is the case in most states, South Carolina requires all animal shelters to have all sexually mature animals sterilized before releasing them for adoption. If the animal is unfit to be sterilized at the time of being adopted, its owner must agree to have the procedure performed and provide evidence to the shelter. Owners who fail to comply must forfeit the animal and pay a fine of $200.

The state also requires that pets are immunized against rabies. Although the law doesn’t specify the frequency at which pets must receive rabies boosters (typically every 1–3 years), it does state it should provide continuous protection for your pet.

In South Carolina, it is illegal for pet owners to bring their pets to parks or facilities under the jurisdiction of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism if they’re not restricted by a leash that’s no longer than six-feet or confined in a crate or cage.

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in South Carolina

As a consumer and policyholder, you have the right to file a complaint with the South Carolina Department of Insurance against any pet insurance agency that has charged you more than the state allows for a policy, unfairly denied or delayed your claim, or engaged in other fraudulent practices.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in South Carolina

Our researchers have been gathering data on pet insurance providers periodically since 2016. In order to find the best South Carolina pet insurance, our team evaluated quotes and policies from carriers already vetted by our pet insurance experts. We looked at each insurer’s accident and illness coverage options, deductibles, reimbursement rates, annual coverage limits, exclusions, enrollment requirements and optional coverage.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in South Carolina