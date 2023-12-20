Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The best pet insurance providers in Virginia share common traits. Most of them provide a range of diverse plan options and extensive coverage for your pet. Quick claims processing and short waiting periods are also major factors. After analyzing data obtained from reliable sources such as Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've identified the top five insurers in the area. Read on to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Virginia.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance In Virginia

Best Pet Insurance in Virginia Reviews

Pros Unlimited annual coverage for pets of any age

Accessible 24/7 telehealth helpline Cons Higher premiums for younger pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual payments

Spot is ideal for pet owners looking to surpass conventional insurance limits. Its unrestricted annual coverage, regardless of pet age, makes it an enticing option. However, its pricing tends to be higher than the industry average, particularly notable in states with higher pet insurance costs in general.

The company’s customer service consistently receives positive reviews, with commendations for their responsiveness and assistance during emergencies, making it a reliable choice for pet owners requiring immediate support.

Pros No per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps

Expedited claim processing

Healthy Paws stands out by covering various alternative therapies at no extra cost, including hydrotherapy, acupuncture, chiropractic therapy, physical therapy and massage therapy. The company has earned praise for its easy-to-use mobile app, streamlining claim submissions and offering a user-friendly interface for managing policies, enhancing the overall customer experience.

The company’s policies have no caps on incidents or lifetime limits, and this, coupled with speedy claim processing, is very attractive for pet owners looking for comprehensive coverage. However, coverage becomes more restricted as your pets get older, making it better suited for your youngest pet children.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemed pet health experts

High upper age limit for enrollment

Higher annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace is praised for its round-the-clock access to pet health experts through PawSupport, the company’s 24/7 telemed health experts. The company stands out for its transparency in policy details, often offering comprehensive explanations of coverage options, aiding customers in making informed decisions about their pet's insurance needs.

While it offers flexibility in choosing vets globally, it’s important to note that Embrace’s wellness benefits are limited when compared with other pet care providers. Also, dental illness coverage is capped annually at $1,000.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch provides unique coverage for expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as hospitalization boarding fees for the owner of an insured pet. The company also covers exam fees without extra charges, and accepts pets as young as six weeks, with no age restrictions. However, the company provides no routine care or wellness plans.

Fetch's commitment to customer education shines through its informative blog and resourceful articles, aiding pet owners in better understanding their pet's health needs and insurance coverage.

Pros Swift claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contributes to charities through payments Cons Available in only 38 states

Policy adjustments restricted to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade's quick claims processing, customizable coverage, and proprietary app (powered by AI technology) make it a top choice in Virginia. The company’s commitment to transparency is reflected in its easily navigable website, which provides comprehensive information about coverage details and processes, ensuring clarity for prospective customers.

However, it's currently only available in 38 states, has policy adjustment restrictions, and might not cover older pets depending on the breed.

Pet Insurance in Virginia Guide

Getting pet insurance coverage is a critical step for devoted pet owners invested in their pets' well-being, particularly during periods of illness or accidents. Although pre-existing conditions are commonly exempted, insurance serves to alleviate unexpected expenses during health crises or accidents. It’s important to research insurers, compare quotes and tailor coverage if necessary to fit your pet's needs.

Although it’s rare, some employers might extend health insurance benefits to your pet children. When shopping for pet insurance, it’s important to keep in mind that opting for higher deductibles can trim monthly expenses. Consider the coverage breadth and your pet's specific type when estimating insurance costs.

Guide to Buying Pet Insurance in Virginia

Knowing how to buy pet insurance in Virginia involves several essential steps to ensure you secure the most suitable coverage for your furry companion. To begin, delve into the available pet insurance providers in the state, examining their reputation, coverage range, and any policies that might be specific to your area. Online resources, customer reviews and discussions with fellow pet owners offer valuable insights into the state's top insurance companies.

Next, evaluate your pet's needs and health history. Understanding your pet's breed, age, pre-existing conditions, and potential regional risks, like prevalent diseases or environmental factors in your state could aid you in selecting the best coverage for your dog or cat.

Once you've narrowed down potential insurers, request quotes and meticulously compare policies. Scrutinize coverage limits, deductibles, co-pays, and exclusions in each policy, not solely focusing on monthly premiums but also considering overall coverage value. Some insurers offer customizable plans, allowing tailored coverage within your budget.

Before finalizing your decision, thoroughly review policy documents and seek clarity on any ambiguous clauses or terms. Familiarize yourself with the pet insurance consumer protection laws of your state, and find out where to file any complaints if needed. Explore potential discounts or special offers, especially for multiple pets or specific breeds or age groups eligible for reduced rates.

After selecting a suitable pet insurance plan, complete the enrollment process. Provide your pet's medical history and necessary documentation. Safeguard policy documents and acquaint yourself with the claims process and required documentation for claims. Regularly review your policy to ensure it meets evolving pet needs and aligns with any changes in Virginia's regulations or offerings.

Cost of pet insurance in Virginia

Pet owners in Virginia can expect to pay anything between $16.34 and $339.86 in monthly premiums. This range of prices varies widely across providers, and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in Virginia

The average cost of pet care in Virginia is $69.67 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Pet Laws in Virginia

In Virginia, dogs and cats are considered personal property and thus susceptible to larceny and wrongful trespass. The rights afforded to owners extend to pursuing action against any individual responsible for the injury, killing, unlawful detention, or misuse of these animals, treating such cases akin to any damage inflicted upon personal possessions.

Owners whose dogs or cats suffer injury or death in contravention of this statute are entitled to seek compensation through appropriate legal proceedings against the responsible party.

It’s important to note that, should an animal control officer or another authorized officer discover a stolen or unlawfully detained dog or cat, they have the power to seize and temporarily hold the animal until the matter is resolved in court. However, if no legal action transpires within a seven-day period, the officer is obligated to return the animal to its rightful owner.

The law ensures that proper legal recourse exists for the recovery of pets wrongfully held or detained, aiming to promptly reunite them with their lawful owners while upholding due process within the judicial system.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Virginia

Virginians do not have particular pet insurance legislation set in place, but they can file general consumer protection complaints on the website of the Attorney General.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Virginia

As part of our methodology, we gathered Virginia-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with a Virginia zip code, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Virginia