CreditRepair.com Review

If you have bad credit, you may be able to make progress by hiring credit restoration services. Credit repair services review your credit position, communicate with the major credit bureaus on your behalf and may be able to help you remove negative items from your credit report.

CreditRepair.com is one company in this industry you may be interested in using. This review will help you assess whether it’s the right fit for your goals. Read on to learn more, or take a look at this guide to learn why credit repair is not a scam before diving in.

Best learning resources

CreditRepair.com stands out from the competition by offering excellent online educational resources. You can use these resources to learn more about how to manage your credit more effectively moving forward. That way, you may not need a service like CreditRepair.com again. This is why it’s one of our best credit repair companies of 2023.

The company also has multiple plans to choose from to make credit repair more affordable for you. CreditRepair.com may also be right for you if you don’t have the time to undertake the complex task of repairing your credit yourself.

CreditRepair.com pros and cons

Pros Most customers see a credit score increase within 6 months

Offers a large library of educational resources

Offers multiple packages to choose from Cons Has a BBB rating of ‘D'

Not available in all states

No money-back guarantee

Pros explained

Reports that most customers see a credit score increase within 6 months

According to the company’s website, over 70% of customers saw a credit score increase within six months of using CreditRepair.com. The average score increase was 40 points, which could be the difference between qualifying for your next loan or not. That being said, it’s worth keeping in mind that you’re not guaranteed to see a score increase after using CreditRepair.com.

Has a large library of educational resources on their website

You can also learn a lot about managing your credit more effectively in the future through the extensive library of educational resources on the company’s website. These cover a variety of topics, including how to remove negative items from your credit report and how to negotiate with debt collectors.

Offers multiple packages to choose from

CreditRepair.com gives you more than one plan to choose from. This allows you to customize your credit repair process based on your unique needs and preferences. You can save money by choosing a cheaper plan or gain access to more advanced services — such as cease and desist interventions — by paying for a more expensive plan.

Cons explained

Has a BBB rating of 'D'

CreditRepair.com does not have a strong rating with the Better Business Bureau. That’s not uncommon for credit repair companies, but CreditRepair.com is also the defendant in an active class action lawsuit. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking $3.1 billion for customers who were charged incorrectly for credit repair services.

Your experiences with CreditRepair.com may not be affected by the claims made in this lawsuit, and you could have a great experience with the company. But the business does not have a strong track record based on these details.

Not available in all states

CreditRepair.com is also unavailable to assist with credit disputes in certain states. You won’t be able to use the service if you’re located in one of these states:

Colorado

Georgia

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Ohio

Oregon

Wisconsin

No money-back guarantee

CreditRepair.com doesn’t offer any money-back guarantees. It’s not the only credit collections assistant to avoid making guarantees. But there are plenty of credit repair services out there that do offer their customers money-back in certain situations. If that’s an essential feature for you, you will need to look at another one of the best credit monitoring services to get it.

CreditRepair.com plans

CreditRepair.com offers three distinct plan options with scaling features and prices. Here’s a closer look at what each plan includes.

Direct plan

The Direct Plan is CreditRepair.com’s most basic service offering. With this plan, you get assistance with credit bureau challenges, inquiries, goodwill interventions and quarterly credit score updates.

Standard plan

The Standard Plan is CreditRepair.com’s mid-level package. It includes everything you get in the Direct Plan while also giving you access to a FICO score inquiry assist service.

This service allows you to dispute inaccurate and unfair inquiries on your credit report. It could help you squeeze a more significant score increase out of the credit repair work that you’re doing.

Advanced plan

The company’s Advanced Plan is its most extensive and expensive. It includes everything in the Direct and Standard Plans plus access to monthly credit score updates, more challenges and cease and desist interventions.

CreditRepair.com pricing

Here’s a look at the price of each plan side by side:

Plan Monthly Cost Initiation Fee Money-back guarantee? Direct $69.95 $69.95 No Standard $99.95 $99.95 No Advanced $119.95 $119.95 No

CreditRepair.com financial stability

CreditRepair.com was founded in 1997 and has provided credit score evaluation and repair services ever since. However, the company’s financial stability is up in the air. It’s the subject of a $3.1 billion class action lawsuit. If successful, this lawsuit could potentially put the company's future in doubt.

That being said, consumer relationships with credit repair services are typically short in nature. Even if you decide to use CreditRepair.com, you may only pay for a plan for one or two months.

All in all, CreditRepair's financial stability is in question. But that doesn't necessarily need to be a significant factor in your decision-making process, given the relatively low risk of engaging its services.

CreditRepair.com accessibility

CreditRepair.com has an extensive library of credit education content available for free on its website. These can help you learn more about your credit situation and how to move forward. However, the company is entirely online based, so you will need to be comfortable engaging with representatives through the internet instead of in person.

Availability

CreditRepair.com is available in all states except those listed earlier in this article. The company is also available to provide consultation services and support for all major credit bureaus. So whether you're having problems with Experian, Equifax, TransUnion or all three, the company can help.

Contact information

You can contact CreditRepair.com online via a live chat service or over the phone at 1-800-232-6499. Customer support is available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST. There is no option for weekend support.

User experience

CreditRepair.com's user experience is solid. The company's website is easy to use, and it's full of helpful resources that can teach you how to repair bad credit or how to dispute your credit report, among other tips. The company also has a mobile app for on-the-go account management, available on the iOS and Google Play stores.

If you ever wish to cancel CreditRepair.com, you can quickly do so online or over the phone. There are no long-term contract offerings, so you won’t be locked into a plan you don't want to be in.

CreditRepair.com customer satisfaction

CreditRepair.com's customer satisfaction is a bit of a mixed bag. The company has received some positive verified reviews online, but our analysis also found a few causes for concern.

Creditrepair.com Reviews

CreditRepair.com customer reviews vary from platform to platform, though the company is often rated as "average" or "poor," depending on the site and its metrics. Users who experienced credit score increases tend to be happy with the service, and those who didn't receive any results describe it as a waste of money. Your experience may vary.

Third-Party CreditRepair.com Ratings

CreditRepair's third-party ratings are not strong. The company has a D rating on its Better Business Bureau profile on a rating scale ranging from A+ to F. It has received 87 customer complaints and, as mentioned earlier, has an active class action lawsuit against it in the Utah court system. This may not have an impact on your experience with the company, but it's certainly worth keeping in mind when choosing whether to pay for CreditRepair.com's services.

CreditRepair.com FAQ Is CreditRepair.com legit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, CreditRepair.com is a legit credit repair service. It has helped consumers with negative items on their credit reports for nearly 30 years. How does CreditRepair.com work? chevron-down chevron-up Once you pay CreditRepair.com to activate your plan, the company will begin evaluating your credit report to see what's having the most significant negative impact on your score. Then, the company will create a customized credit repair plan for you and reach out to credit bureaus and companies to execute the plan. You can follow along throughout the process with your online account dashboard, which tracks the company's progress as it works to complete your personalized action plan. The timeline for completion can vary based on the severity of your credit issues. How to cancel CreditRepair.com? chevron-down chevron-up If you want to cancel CreditRepair.com, you can call the company's customer service phone number at 1-800-232-6499. There are no annual contracts or agreements that could prevent you from canceling, so you're free to do so at any time.

How we evaluated CreditRepair.com

There are many different online credit repair companies that offer to evaluate your credit history and help you move towards a higher score. We evaluated CreditRepair.com in relation to these companies based on the following factors:

Pricing and plan options: We considered how CreditRepair.com’s featured services and pricing options compared to the competition to assess the relative level of value offered by the company.

Customer support availability: We looked at how CreditRepair.com’s support offerings compared to the competition. Its hours are solid but not great. And its educational resources are strong.

Reviews from verified customers: We looked at verified reviews from real users of CreditRepair.com across multiple popular platforms. This helped us evaluate how CreditRepair.com functions after you’ve already paid for a plan.

Third-party ratings: We also looked at third-party ratings to assess CreditRepair.com’s reliability, including its poor rating from the Better Business Bureau.

These are the factors that we considered while compiling this review. But they may not be the only factors that matter to you. For example, you might be looking for the best ways to improve your credit score with late payments, or you may want access to more flexible plan offerings. If factors like these matter to you, you should consider those as well before choosing.

Summary of Money's CreditRepair.com review

CreditRepair.com has a long track record of providing credit repair services. It has helped many of its customers improve their scores. However, the company's recent track record is disappointing. It's the subject of an active class action lawsuit and has a D rating from the Better Business Bureau because it's received so many complaints.

If you place a premium on credit education services, CreditRepair.com could be right for you. But if you just want to trust the company you’re working with , it may be better to look for a credit repair company with a better recent track record or at least one that offers a money-back guarantee.