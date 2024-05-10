Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. Money Management

How Mental Health, Birth Order and Even Movies Can Shape Your Money Habits

By: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: May 10, 2024 5 min read
Woman with hand on chin looking up
Money; Getty Images

Breaking news: There might finally be an answer to the age-old question "Why am I like this?"

It turns out that nearly every financial behavior you have has its roots in something else, and many of these influences are so minor that you'd never recognize them.

“We attempt to put money into a vacuum instead of looking at how it really intersects with every area of our life,” says Ellyce Fulmore, a financial educator and author of Keeping Finance Personal: Ditch the “Shoulds” and the Shame and Rewrite Your Money Story. But in reality, all the pieces of our lives, experiences and identities “impact how we think about money, view money, spend money [and] the decisions that we make around money.”

Fulmore, who owns a financial literacy company and has over 530,000 followers on TikTok, likes to describe this as a “money story,” though it's also been called a “money script.” Basically, our financial beliefs, behaviors and attitudes are formed in accordance with an almost-infinite number of outside factors. These can range from culture, class and trauma to personality, birth order and movies we watch. (Turns out we're a lot more impressionable than we'd like to think.)

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Start building your emergency fund by opening a High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi
Secure your financial future now by selecting your state today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

Sometimes this cause-and-effect situation is obvious — if you witness a friend get laid off, you might make the intentional decision to beef up your emergency fund. But often it’s instinctual.

Imagine you're standing in the grocery store, trying to choose between two boxes of cereal. Fulmore says your brain will make a decision based on everything you've experienced in your life thus far.

Maybe when you were young, your parents taught you to only buy cereal on sale; maybe you know that one of the cereal manufacturers donates to a politician whose values you don’t support. All of this information is swirling around in your mind, she adds, and “you make those snap decisions without even necessarily consciously thinking about them.”

It's not just nurture, either. Nature, too, can influence your habits.

For example, research has found there’s a correlation between menstrual cycle phases and how susceptible people are to impulsive spending. Mental health can be a major determinant of how you handle money, as well.

Fulmore says folks who struggle with executive function (the mental skills that help you plan and meet goals) may have trouble sticking to a budget, while those who are wired to seek dopamine (a neurotransmitter and hormone linked to feelings of pleasure) may be more likely to splurge. A person's anxiety might lead them to book the first hotel they find while vacation planning, even if it’s more expensive than they'd like, because they have an underlying fear of not being able to get a room later.

The rub is that because these factors are so easy to overlook, they’re often difficult to address. It’s a lot simpler to overcome financial challenges when the solution is black and white.

Fulmore talks about how when she was in college, she was always running late for class, so she ended up buying takeout and coffee most days. But if she’d asked a financial planner for advice on how to remedy the overspending, they’d likely say she should pack lunch and make coffee at home.

That wasn’t the problem, though: “The issue for me was time management stemming from my undiagnosed ADHD, not the finances,” she says.

To give yourself the best shot at mitigating the effects of outside factors on your financial behaviors, you first need to take a step back and recognize what’s going on. Then you should carefully take that into account when designing a plan for your money.

“Block out the noise of what everyone else says you ‘should’ be doing with your money and focus on what's going to make the most sense for where you're at in your life,” Fulmore says.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Up to 2-day-early paycheck

View Rates

Earn up to 4.60% APY* with SoFi's Savings Account

  • With $0.01 minimum balance for APY
  • Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (terms apply)
  • No monthly fees 
  • Up to 2-day-early paycheck
  • Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks

*Rate as of 5/10/2024

No minimum opening deposit

View Rates

Earn 4.25% APY* with a Discover Savings Account 

  • With $0.01 minimum balance to earn APY
  • No minimum opening deposit
  • No monthly fees
  • No overdraft fees
  • FDIC insured

*Rate as of 5/10/2024

Open an account in 5 minutes

View Rates

Earn 5.00% APY* with CIT's Platinum Savings Account

  • With $5,000 minimum balance for APY (terms apply)
  • Earn 0.25% APY with a balance of less than $5,000 (terms apply)
  • No account opening or monthly service fees
  • FDIC insured

*Rate as of 5/10/2024

Easy-to-Use Digital Banking Tools

View Rates

Earn up to 5.25% APY* with UFB's Secure Savings Account

  • No monthly maintenance fees
  • No minimum deposit required to open an account
  • Access your funds 24/7 with easy-to-use digital banking tools
  • FDIC insured

*Rate as of 4/18/2024

No monthly account fees

View Rates

Earn 4.75% APY* with Valley Bank’s Savings Account

  • $1 min. required to open
  • No monthly account fees
  • 24/7 online and mobile access
  • FDIC insured

*Rate as of 4/17/2024

More from Money:

Why It's so Satisfying to Constantly Check Your Account Balances, According to a Financial Psychologist

Girl Math Can Actually Make a Lot of Sense for Your Money

'Loud Budgeting' Is the First Viral Money Trend of 2024 — but Does It Work?

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a Savings Account from SoFi, you can save money while earning it
View Rates