Here Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs for Workers With (and Without) College Degrees

Cue “Pomp and Circumstance” — members of the class of 2023 are gearing up to walk across university stages and into the workforce this spring. And as far as jobs markets go, this year’s graduates could do worse.

Though job openings, hiring and wage growth cooled in March, unemployment is still around a record low. And since the pandemic, workers have gained new advantages like a fiercely competitive hiring environment and new pay transparency laws, which have increased the pressure on companies hoping to recruit and retain talent.

So much so, in fact, that those looking to score an entry-level gig with or without a college education have reason to feel optimistic about their opportunities. A new report from job listing site Indeed found that there are myriad jobs across industries that have good salaries and lots of opportunity.

Indeed’s rankings are based on factors such as salary (above $40,000 a year), required work experience (0-3 years) and recent increase in share of job listings at Indeed.

Top entry-level jobs that require a college degree

These are the best entry-level jobs for people with four-year college degrees. Indeed found that roles with a focus on coordination, management, sales, health care, engineering and tech ranked high.

Outside sales representative ($60,000 average yearly salary) Transportation coordinator ($47,500) Quality auditor ($84,500) Accounting coordinator ($52,000) Tax preparer ($67,500) Loan processor ($55,000) Retention specialist ($50,000) Network operations technician ($85,500) Mental health case manager ($42,000) Speech-language pathologist ($60,000)

Top entry-level jobs with no college degree requirement

These are the best entry-level jobs for people without bachelor’s degrees. Technical skills are highly sought after, according to Indeed, and companies that manufacture durable goods — like electronic equipment and industrial machinery — are eager to attract talent amid a labor shortage.

Inventory manager ($59,000 average yearly salary) Auto body technician ($82,500) Environmental health and safety specialist ($65,000) Salon manager ($41,000) Drafting technician ($50,000) Business analyst ($72,500) Sheet metal mechanic ($62,140) Aircraft maintenance technician ($57,500) Catering manager ($47,500) Transportation/logistics coordinator ($62,500)

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Open more doors with a Resume Builder Your resume is one of your most important career tools. TopResume carefully crafts your career story to target the job that you want to land. Click below to get started. Get Started

More from Money:

Gen Z Has a Huge Head Start on 401(k) Savings Compared to Older Workers. Here’s Why

How Happy You Are at Work Has a Lot to Do With Your Age

6 Best Job Search Sites